Readme

BLACK LIVES MATTER

Gradients Plugin for Tailwind CSS

Requirements

This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.2 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 2.x version of this plugin (npm install tailwindcss-gradients@2.x).

Installation

npm install tailwindcss-gradients

Usage

Simple

{
  theme: {
    colors: {
      'red': '#f00',
      'blue': '#00f',
    },
    linearGradientColors: theme => theme('colors'),
    radialGradientColors: theme => theme('colors'),
    conicGradientColors: theme => theme('colors'),
  },
  plugins: [
    require('tailwindcss-gradients'),
  ],
}

Advanced

// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
  theme: {
    linearGradientDirections: { // defaults to these values
      't': 'to top',
      'tr': 'to top right',
      'r': 'to right',
      'br': 'to bottom right',
      'b': 'to bottom',
      'bl': 'to bottom left',
      'l': 'to left',
      'tl': 'to top left',
    },
    linearGradientColors: { // defaults to {}
      'red': '#f00',
      'red-blue': ['#f00', '#00f'],
      'red-green-blue': ['#f00', '#0f0', '#00f'],
      'black-white-with-stops': ['#000', '#000 45%', '#fff 55%', '#fff'],
    },
    radialGradientShapes: { // defaults to this value
      'default': 'ellipse',
    },
    radialGradientSizes: { // defaults to this value
      'default': 'closest-side',
    },
    radialGradientPositions: { // defaults to these values
      'default': 'center',
      't': 'top',
      'tr': 'top right',
      'r': 'right',
      'br': 'bottom right',
      'b': 'bottom',
      'bl': 'bottom left',
      'l': 'left',
      'tl': 'top left',
    },
    radialGradientColors: { // defaults to {}
      'red': '#f00',
      'red-blue': ['#f00', '#00f'],
      'red-green-blue': ['#f00', '#0f0', '#00f'],
      'black-white-with-stops': ['#000', '#000 45%', '#fff 55%', '#fff'],
    },
    conicGradientStartingAngles: { // defaults to this value
      'default': '0',
    },
    conicGradientPositions: { // defaults to these values
      'default': 'center',
      't': 'top',
      'tr': 'top right',
      'r': 'right',
      'br': 'bottom right',
      'b': 'bottom',
      'bl': 'bottom left',
      'l': 'left',
      'tl': 'top left',
    },
    conicGradientColors: { // defaults to {}
      'red': '#f00',
      'red-blue': ['#f00', '#00f'],
      'red-green-blue': ['#f00', '#0f0', '#00f'],
      'checkerboard': ['white 90deg', 'black 90deg 180deg', 'white 180deg 270deg', 'black 270deg'],
    },
    repeatingLinearGradientDirections: theme => theme('linearGradientDirections'), // defaults to this value
    repeatingLinearGradientColors: theme => theme('linearGradientColors'), // defaults to {}
    repeatingLinearGradientLengths: { // defaults to {}
      'sm': '25px',
      'md': '50px',
      'lg': '100px',
    },
    repeatingRadialGradientShapes: theme => theme('radialGradientShapes'), // defaults to this value
    repeatingRadialGradientSizes: { // defaults to this value
      'default': 'farthest-corner',
    },
    repeatingRadialGradientPositions: theme => theme('radialGradientPositions'), // defaults to this value
    repeatingRadialGradientColors: theme => theme('radialGradientColors'), // defaults to {}
    repeatingRadialGradientLengths: { // defaults to {}
      'sm': '25px',
      'md': '50px',
      'lg': '100px',
    },
    repeatingConicGradientStartingAngles: theme => theme('conicGradientStartingAngles'), // defaults to this value
    repeatingConicGradientPositions: theme => theme('conicGradientPositions'), // defaults to this value
    repeatingConicGradientColors: { // defaults to {}
      'red': '#f00',
      'red-blue': ['#f00', '#00f'],
      'red-green-blue': ['#f00', '#0f0', '#00f'],
      'starburst': ['white 0 5deg', 'blue 5deg'],
    },
    repeatingConicGradientLengths: { // defaults to {}
      'sm': '10deg',
      'md': '20deg',
      'lg': '40deg',
    },
  },
  variants: { // all the following default to ['responsive']
    backgroundImage: ['responsive'], // this is for the "bg-none" utility
    linearGradients: ['responsive'],
    radialGradients: ['responsive'],
    conicGradients: ['responsive'],
    repeatingLinearGradients: ['responsive'],
    repeatingRadialGradients: ['responsive'],
    repeatingConicGradients: ['responsive'],
  },
  plugins: [
    require('tailwindcss-gradients'),
  ],
};

This plugin generates the following utilities:

.bg-none {
  background-image: none;
}

/* configurable with the "linearGradientDirections" and "linearGradientColors" theme objects */
.bg-gradient-[direction-key]-[color-key] {
  background-image: linear-gradient([direction-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...]);
}

/* configurable with the "radialGradientShapes", "radialGradientSizes", "radialGradientPositions", and "radialGradientColors" theme objects */
/* note that the "default" [shape-key], [size-key], and [position-key] are omitted from the class */
.bg-radial-[shape-key]-[size-key]-[position-key]-[color-key] {
  background-image: radial-gradient([shape-value] [size-value] at [position-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...]);
}

/* configurable with the "conicGradientStartingAngles", "conicGradientPositions", and "conicGradientColors" theme objects */
/* note that the "default" [starting-angle-key] and [position-key] are omitted from the class */
.bg-conic-[starting-angle-key]-[position-key]-[color-key] {
  background-image: conic-gradient(from [starting-angle-value] at [position-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...]);
}

/* configurable with the "repeatingLinearGradientDirections", "repeatingLinearGradientColors", and "repeatingLinearGradientLengths" theme objects */
.bg-gradient-[direction-key]-[color-key]-[length-key] {
  background-image: repeating-linear-gradient([direction-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...] [length-value]);
}

/* configurable with the "repeatingRadialGradientShapes", "repeatingRadialGradientSizes", "repeatingRadialGradientPositions", "repeatingRadialGradientColors", and "repeatingRadialGradientLengths" theme objects */
/* note that the "default" [shape-key], [size-key], and [position-key] are omitted from the class */
.bg-radial-[shape-key]-[size-key]-[position-key]-[color-key]-[length-key] {
  background-image: repeating-radial-gradient([shape-value] [size-value] at [position-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...] [length-value]);
}

/* configurable with the "repeatingConicGradientStartingAngles", "repeatingConicGradientPositions", "repeatingConicGradientColors", and "repeatingConicGradientLengths" theme objects */
/* note that the "default" [starting-angle-key] and [position-key] are omitted from the class */
.bg-conic-[starting-angle-key]-[position-key]-[color-key]-[length-key] {
  background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(from [starting-angle-value] at [position-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...] [length-value]);
}

