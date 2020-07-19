Be aware. Be angry. Do better. Demand change. Show your support any way you can. Click on the link above to find protests, petitions, and other ways to help. DO NOT LET IT GO SILENT.

Gradients Plugin for Tailwind CSS

Requirements

This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.2 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 2.x version of this plugin ( npm install tailwindcss-gradients@2.x ).

Installation

npm install tailwindcss-gradients

Usage

Simple

{ theme : { colors : { 'red' : '#f00' , 'blue' : '#00f' , }, linearGradientColors : theme => theme( 'colors' ), radialGradientColors : theme => theme( 'colors' ), conicGradientColors : theme => theme( 'colors' ), }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-gradients' ), ], }

Advanced

module .exports = { theme : { linearGradientDirections : { 't' : 'to top' , 'tr' : 'to top right' , 'r' : 'to right' , 'br' : 'to bottom right' , 'b' : 'to bottom' , 'bl' : 'to bottom left' , 'l' : 'to left' , 'tl' : 'to top left' , }, linearGradientColors : { 'red' : '#f00' , 'red-blue' : [ '#f00' , '#00f' ], 'red-green-blue' : [ '#f00' , '#0f0' , '#00f' ], 'black-white-with-stops' : [ '#000' , '#000 45%' , '#fff 55%' , '#fff' ], }, radialGradientShapes : { 'default' : 'ellipse' , }, radialGradientSizes : { 'default' : 'closest-side' , }, radialGradientPositions : { 'default' : 'center' , 't' : 'top' , 'tr' : 'top right' , 'r' : 'right' , 'br' : 'bottom right' , 'b' : 'bottom' , 'bl' : 'bottom left' , 'l' : 'left' , 'tl' : 'top left' , }, radialGradientColors : { 'red' : '#f00' , 'red-blue' : [ '#f00' , '#00f' ], 'red-green-blue' : [ '#f00' , '#0f0' , '#00f' ], 'black-white-with-stops' : [ '#000' , '#000 45%' , '#fff 55%' , '#fff' ], }, conicGradientStartingAngles : { 'default' : '0' , }, conicGradientPositions : { 'default' : 'center' , 't' : 'top' , 'tr' : 'top right' , 'r' : 'right' , 'br' : 'bottom right' , 'b' : 'bottom' , 'bl' : 'bottom left' , 'l' : 'left' , 'tl' : 'top left' , }, conicGradientColors : { 'red' : '#f00' , 'red-blue' : [ '#f00' , '#00f' ], 'red-green-blue' : [ '#f00' , '#0f0' , '#00f' ], 'checkerboard' : [ 'white 90deg' , 'black 90deg 180deg' , 'white 180deg 270deg' , 'black 270deg' ], }, repeatingLinearGradientDirections : theme => theme( 'linearGradientDirections' ), repeatingLinearGradientColors : theme => theme( 'linearGradientColors' ), repeatingLinearGradientLengths : { 'sm' : '25px' , 'md' : '50px' , 'lg' : '100px' , }, repeatingRadialGradientShapes : theme => theme( 'radialGradientShapes' ), repeatingRadialGradientSizes : { 'default' : 'farthest-corner' , }, repeatingRadialGradientPositions : theme => theme( 'radialGradientPositions' ), repeatingRadialGradientColors : theme => theme( 'radialGradientColors' ), repeatingRadialGradientLengths : { 'sm' : '25px' , 'md' : '50px' , 'lg' : '100px' , }, repeatingConicGradientStartingAngles : theme => theme( 'conicGradientStartingAngles' ), repeatingConicGradientPositions : theme => theme( 'conicGradientPositions' ), repeatingConicGradientColors : { 'red' : '#f00' , 'red-blue' : [ '#f00' , '#00f' ], 'red-green-blue' : [ '#f00' , '#0f0' , '#00f' ], 'starburst' : [ 'white 0 5deg' , 'blue 5deg' ], }, repeatingConicGradientLengths : { 'sm' : '10deg' , 'md' : '20deg' , 'lg' : '40deg' , }, }, variants : { backgroundImage : [ 'responsive' ], linearGradients : [ 'responsive' ], radialGradients : [ 'responsive' ], conicGradients : [ 'responsive' ], repeatingLinearGradients : [ 'responsive' ], repeatingRadialGradients : [ 'responsive' ], repeatingConicGradients : [ 'responsive' ], }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-gradients' ), ], };

This plugin generates the following utilities: