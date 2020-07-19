This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.2 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 2.x version of this plugin (
npm install tailwindcss-gradients@2.x).
npm install tailwindcss-gradients
{
theme: {
colors: {
'red': '#f00',
'blue': '#00f',
},
linearGradientColors: theme => theme('colors'),
radialGradientColors: theme => theme('colors'),
conicGradientColors: theme => theme('colors'),
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-gradients'),
],
}
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
linearGradientDirections: { // defaults to these values
't': 'to top',
'tr': 'to top right',
'r': 'to right',
'br': 'to bottom right',
'b': 'to bottom',
'bl': 'to bottom left',
'l': 'to left',
'tl': 'to top left',
},
linearGradientColors: { // defaults to {}
'red': '#f00',
'red-blue': ['#f00', '#00f'],
'red-green-blue': ['#f00', '#0f0', '#00f'],
'black-white-with-stops': ['#000', '#000 45%', '#fff 55%', '#fff'],
},
radialGradientShapes: { // defaults to this value
'default': 'ellipse',
},
radialGradientSizes: { // defaults to this value
'default': 'closest-side',
},
radialGradientPositions: { // defaults to these values
'default': 'center',
't': 'top',
'tr': 'top right',
'r': 'right',
'br': 'bottom right',
'b': 'bottom',
'bl': 'bottom left',
'l': 'left',
'tl': 'top left',
},
radialGradientColors: { // defaults to {}
'red': '#f00',
'red-blue': ['#f00', '#00f'],
'red-green-blue': ['#f00', '#0f0', '#00f'],
'black-white-with-stops': ['#000', '#000 45%', '#fff 55%', '#fff'],
},
conicGradientStartingAngles: { // defaults to this value
'default': '0',
},
conicGradientPositions: { // defaults to these values
'default': 'center',
't': 'top',
'tr': 'top right',
'r': 'right',
'br': 'bottom right',
'b': 'bottom',
'bl': 'bottom left',
'l': 'left',
'tl': 'top left',
},
conicGradientColors: { // defaults to {}
'red': '#f00',
'red-blue': ['#f00', '#00f'],
'red-green-blue': ['#f00', '#0f0', '#00f'],
'checkerboard': ['white 90deg', 'black 90deg 180deg', 'white 180deg 270deg', 'black 270deg'],
},
repeatingLinearGradientDirections: theme => theme('linearGradientDirections'), // defaults to this value
repeatingLinearGradientColors: theme => theme('linearGradientColors'), // defaults to {}
repeatingLinearGradientLengths: { // defaults to {}
'sm': '25px',
'md': '50px',
'lg': '100px',
},
repeatingRadialGradientShapes: theme => theme('radialGradientShapes'), // defaults to this value
repeatingRadialGradientSizes: { // defaults to this value
'default': 'farthest-corner',
},
repeatingRadialGradientPositions: theme => theme('radialGradientPositions'), // defaults to this value
repeatingRadialGradientColors: theme => theme('radialGradientColors'), // defaults to {}
repeatingRadialGradientLengths: { // defaults to {}
'sm': '25px',
'md': '50px',
'lg': '100px',
},
repeatingConicGradientStartingAngles: theme => theme('conicGradientStartingAngles'), // defaults to this value
repeatingConicGradientPositions: theme => theme('conicGradientPositions'), // defaults to this value
repeatingConicGradientColors: { // defaults to {}
'red': '#f00',
'red-blue': ['#f00', '#00f'],
'red-green-blue': ['#f00', '#0f0', '#00f'],
'starburst': ['white 0 5deg', 'blue 5deg'],
},
repeatingConicGradientLengths: { // defaults to {}
'sm': '10deg',
'md': '20deg',
'lg': '40deg',
},
},
variants: { // all the following default to ['responsive']
backgroundImage: ['responsive'], // this is for the "bg-none" utility
linearGradients: ['responsive'],
radialGradients: ['responsive'],
conicGradients: ['responsive'],
repeatingLinearGradients: ['responsive'],
repeatingRadialGradients: ['responsive'],
repeatingConicGradients: ['responsive'],
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-gradients'),
],
};
This plugin generates the following utilities:
.bg-none {
background-image: none;
}
/* configurable with the "linearGradientDirections" and "linearGradientColors" theme objects */
.bg-gradient-[direction-key]-[color-key] {
background-image: linear-gradient([direction-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...]);
}
/* configurable with the "radialGradientShapes", "radialGradientSizes", "radialGradientPositions", and "radialGradientColors" theme objects */
/* note that the "default" [shape-key], [size-key], and [position-key] are omitted from the class */
.bg-radial-[shape-key]-[size-key]-[position-key]-[color-key] {
background-image: radial-gradient([shape-value] [size-value] at [position-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...]);
}
/* configurable with the "conicGradientStartingAngles", "conicGradientPositions", and "conicGradientColors" theme objects */
/* note that the "default" [starting-angle-key] and [position-key] are omitted from the class */
.bg-conic-[starting-angle-key]-[position-key]-[color-key] {
background-image: conic-gradient(from [starting-angle-value] at [position-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...]);
}
/* configurable with the "repeatingLinearGradientDirections", "repeatingLinearGradientColors", and "repeatingLinearGradientLengths" theme objects */
.bg-gradient-[direction-key]-[color-key]-[length-key] {
background-image: repeating-linear-gradient([direction-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...] [length-value]);
}
/* configurable with the "repeatingRadialGradientShapes", "repeatingRadialGradientSizes", "repeatingRadialGradientPositions", "repeatingRadialGradientColors", and "repeatingRadialGradientLengths" theme objects */
/* note that the "default" [shape-key], [size-key], and [position-key] are omitted from the class */
.bg-radial-[shape-key]-[size-key]-[position-key]-[color-key]-[length-key] {
background-image: repeating-radial-gradient([shape-value] [size-value] at [position-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...] [length-value]);
}
/* configurable with the "repeatingConicGradientStartingAngles", "repeatingConicGradientPositions", "repeatingConicGradientColors", and "repeatingConicGradientLengths" theme objects */
/* note that the "default" [starting-angle-key] and [position-key] are omitted from the class */
.bg-conic-[starting-angle-key]-[position-key]-[color-key]-[length-key] {
background-image: repeating-conic-gradient(from [starting-angle-value] at [position-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...] [length-value]);
}