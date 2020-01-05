Tailwind Inter Plugin

TailwindCSS Plugin to integrate with Inter Typeface from Rasmus Andersson @rsms. It adds .font-inter class to apply Inter font family, adjusts letter spacing for each font size according to the Dynamic Metrics and allows to toggle font feature settings. Optionally adds @font-face from https://rsms.me/inter/inter.css.

The plugin is inspired with tailwind-plugin-inter-font plugin developed by Imam Susanto @imsus.

⚠️ This plugin produces pretty large amount of utility classes! It is highly recommended to use it in JIT-mode or with purge option.

Installation

npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-font-inter yarn add -D tailwindcss-font-inter

Usage

Add plugin to your tailwind.config.js :

module .exports = { theme : {}, variants : {}, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-font-inter' )] }

Now you can put .font-inter class to apply the font (by default @font-face definitions will be added to your CSS).

< body class = "font-inter text-base text-black bg-white antialiased font-feature-default" > ... </ body >

You can set additional options for plugin:

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-font-inter' )({ a : -0.0223 , b : 0.185 , c : -0.1745 , baseFontSize : 16 , importFontFace : true , }) ] }

Plugin Options

The plugin has several adjustable options.

a , b , c — constants used to calculate Dynamic Metrics.

, , — constants used to calculate Dynamic Metrics. baseFontSize — integer for base font size, default is 16 .

— integer for base font size, default is . importFontFace — flag to inject Inter's @font-face to the output, default is true . If false , you should import Inter by yourself (e.g. from Google Fonts).

Theme Configuration

The plugin uses fontSize core plugin to generate proper letter spacing for Inter Typeface. Additionally it uses fontFeatureSettings to config font feature settings.

module .exports = { theme : { fontFeatureSettings : { numeric : [ 'tnum' , 'salt' , 'ss02' ] }, fontSize : { xs : '0.75rem' , sm : '0.875rem' , base : '1rem' , lg : '1.125rem' , xl : '36px' , '2xl' : '1.5rem' , '3xl' : '1.875rem' , '4xl' : '2.25rem' , '5xl' : '3rem' , '6xl' : '4rem' } }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-font-inter' )] }

Font Family

The plugin will inject @font-face declaration from https://rsms.me/inter/inter.css (set importFontFace option to false to import font manually) and add .font-inter utility class.

Font Sizes

Alongside with the default text-* classes, the plugin will generate nested text-* to set letter spacing according to Inter's Dynamic Metrics. Also it will generate additional classes to adjust letter spacing for tracking-* modifiers according to the Dynamic Metrics.

.font-inter .text-xs , .font-inter .text-xs { font-size : 0.75rem ; letter-spacing : 0.000490774em } .font-inter .text-xs .tracking-tighter , .font-inter .text-xs .tracking-tighter , .font-inter .text-xs .tracking-tighter , .font-inter .text-xs .tracking-tighter , .tracking-tighter .font-inter .text-xs , .tracking-tighter .font-inter .text-xs { font-size : 0.75rem ; letter-spacing : - 0.049509226em }

And if the font size in config specified along with line height, it will be applied as well.

module .exports = { theme : { fontSize : { xs : [ '0.75rem' , { lineHeight : '1.25rem' }] } }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-font-inter' )] };

Will generate classes like this:

.font-inter .text-xs , .font-inter .text-xs { line-height : 1.25rem ; font-size : 0.75rem ; letter-spacing : 0.000490774em }

Font features

Also the plugin generates utility classes which allow you to specify named sets of font feature settings.

module .exports = { theme : { interFontFeatures : { numeric : [ 'tnum' , 'salt' , 'ss02' ] } }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-font-inter' )] };

This will generate the following classes:

.font-inter .font-feature-normal , .font-inter .font-feature-normal { font-feature-settings : normal; } .font-inter .font-feature-default , .font-inter .font-feature-default { font-feature-settings : 'calt' 1 , 'kern' 1 ; } .font-inter .font-feature-numeric , .font-inter .font-feature-numeric { font-feature-settings : 'tnum' 1 , 'salt' 1 , 'ss02' 1 ; }

License

MIT