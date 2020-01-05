TailwindCSS Plugin to integrate with Inter Typeface from Rasmus Andersson @rsms. It adds
.font-inter class to apply Inter font family, adjusts letter spacing for each font size according to the Dynamic Metrics and allows to toggle font feature settings. Optionally adds
@font-face from https://rsms.me/inter/inter.css.
The plugin is inspired with tailwind-plugin-inter-font plugin developed by Imam Susanto @imsus.
⚠️ This plugin produces pretty large amount of utility classes! It is highly recommended to use it in JIT-mode or with
purge option.
# with npm
npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-font-inter
# or with yarn
yarn add -D tailwindcss-font-inter
Add plugin to your
tailwind.config.js:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {},
variants: {},
plugins: [require('tailwindcss-font-inter')]
}
Now you can put
.font-inter class to apply the font (by default
@font-face definitions will be added to your CSS).
<body class="font-inter text-base text-black bg-white antialiased font-feature-default">
...
</body>
You can set additional options for plugin:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
/* ... */
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-font-inter')({ // default settings
a: -0.0223,
b: 0.185,
c: -0.1745,
baseFontSize: 16,
importFontFace: true,
})
]
}
The plugin has several adjustable options.
a,
b,
c — constants used to calculate Dynamic Metrics.
baseFontSize — integer for base font size, default is
16.
importFontFace — flag to inject Inter's
@font-face to the output, default is
true. If
false, you should import Inter by yourself (e.g. from Google Fonts).
The plugin uses
fontSize core plugin to generate proper letter spacing for Inter Typeface. Additionally it uses
fontFeatureSettings to config font feature settings.
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
fontFeatureSettings: {
numeric: ['tnum', 'salt', 'ss02']
},
fontSize: {
xs: '0.75rem',
sm: '0.875rem',
base: '1rem',
lg: '1.125rem',
xl: '36px',
'2xl': '1.5rem',
'3xl': '1.875rem',
'4xl': '2.25rem',
'5xl': '3rem',
'6xl': '4rem'
}
},
plugins: [require('tailwindcss-font-inter')]
}
The plugin will inject
@font-face declaration from https://rsms.me/inter/inter.css (set
importFontFace option to
false to import font manually) and add
.font-inter utility class.
Alongside with the default
text-* classes, the plugin will generate nested
text-* to set letter spacing according to Inter's Dynamic Metrics. Also it will generate additional classes to adjust letter spacing for
tracking-* modifiers according to the Dynamic Metrics.
.font-inter .text-xs, .font-inter.text-xs {
font-size: 0.75rem;
letter-spacing: 0.000490774em
}
.font-inter .text-xs .tracking-tighter,
.font-inter .text-xs.tracking-tighter,
.font-inter.text-xs .tracking-tighter,
.font-inter.text-xs.tracking-tighter,
.tracking-tighter .font-inter .text-xs,
.tracking-tighter .font-inter.text-xs {
font-size: 0.75rem;
letter-spacing: -0.049509226em
}
/* ... */
And if the font size in config specified along with line height, it will be applied as well.
module.exports = {
theme: {
fontSize: {
xs: ['0.75rem', { lineHeight: '1.25rem' }]
// ...
}
},
plugins: [require('tailwindcss-font-inter')]
};
Will generate classes like this:
.font-inter .text-xs, .font-inter.text-xs {
line-height: 1.25rem;
font-size: 0.75rem;
letter-spacing: 0.000490774em
}
/* ... */
Also the plugin generates utility classes which allow you to specify named sets of font feature settings.
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
interFontFeatures: {
numeric: ['tnum', 'salt', 'ss02']
}
},
plugins: [require('tailwindcss-font-inter')]
};
This will generate the following classes:
/* This is default classes */
.font-inter .font-feature-normal,
.font-inter.font-feature-normal {
font-feature-settings: normal;
}
.font-inter .font-feature-default,
.font-inter.font-feature-default {
font-feature-settings: 'calt' 1, 'kern' 1;
}
/* This is a custom class defined in config */
.font-inter .font-feature-numeric,
.font-inter.font-feature-numeric {
font-feature-settings: 'tnum' 1, 'salt' 1, 'ss02' 1;
}