This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.2 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 2.x version of this plugin (
npm install tailwindcss-fluid-container@2.x).
npm install tailwindcss-fluid-container
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
fluidContainer: {
'default': {
maxWidth: '800px', // defaults to null (no max width)
padding: '15px', // defaults to '15px'
},
},
},
variants: { // for the utilities
fluidContainer: ['responsive'], // defaults to ['responsive']
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-fluid-container'),
],
};
The above configuration would generate the following CSS:
/* the container component itself */
.c-container {
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
max-width: 800px;
padding-left: 15px;
padding-right: 15px;
}
/* a bunch of utilities to help you align things with the container */
.w-container {
width: 800px;
}
.min-w-container {
min-width: 800px;
}
.max-w-container {
max-width: 800px;
}
.p-container {
padding: 15px;
}
.py-container {
padding-top: 15px;
padding-bottom: 15px;
}
.px-container {
padding-left: 15px;
padding-right: 15px;
}
.pt-container {
padding-top: 15px;
}
.pr-container {
padding-right: 15px;
}
.pb-container {
padding-bottom: 15px;
}
.pl-container {
padding-left: 15px;
}
.m-container {
margin: 15px;
}
.my-container {
margin-top: 15px;
margin-bottom: 15px;
}
.mx-container {
margin-left: 15px;
margin-right: 15px;
}
.mt-container {
margin-top: 15px;
}
.mr-container {
margin-right: 15px;
}
.mb-container {
margin-bottom: 15px;
}
.ml-container {
margin-left: 15px;
}
.-m-container {
margin: -15px;
}
.-my-container {
margin-top: -15px;
margin-bottom: -15px;
}
.-mx-container {
margin-left: -15px;
margin-right: -15px;
}
.-mt-container {
margin-top: -15px;
}
.-mr-container {
margin-right: -15px;
}
.-mb-container {
margin-bottom: -15px;
}
.-ml-container {
margin-left: -15px;
}
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
fluidContainer: {
'small': {
maxWidth: { // defaults to null (no max width)
default: '800px',
lg: '1000px',
},
padding: { // defaults to '15px'
default: '15px',
sm: '30px',
},
},
'large': {
maxWidth: '1200px', // defaults to null (no max width)
padding: { // defaults to '15px'
default: '15px',
sm: '30px',
},
},
},
},
variants: { // for the utilities
fluidContainer: ['responsive'], // defaults to ['responsive']
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-fluid-container')({
componentPrefix: 'c-', // defaults to 'c-'
widthUtilities: true, // defaults to true
paddingUtilities: true, // defaults to true
marginUtilities: true, // defaults to true
negativeMarginUtilities: true, // defaults to true
}),
],
};
The above configuration would generate the following CSS:
/* custom property definitions */
html {
--container-small-max-width: 800px;
--container-small-padding: 15px;
--container-small-padding-negative: calc(var(--container-small-padding) * -1);
--container-large-padding: 15px;
--container-large-padding-negative: calc(var(--container-large-padding) * -1);
}
@media (min-width: 1024px) {
html {
--container-small-max-width: 1000px;
}
}
@media (min-width: 640px) {
html {
--container-small-padding: 30px;
--container-large-padding: 30px;
}
}
/* the container components */
.c-container-small {
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
max-width: 800px;
max-width: var(--container-small-max-width);
padding-left: 15px;
padding-left: var(--container-small-padding);
padding-right: 15px;
padding-right: var(--container-small-padding);
}
.c-container-large {
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
max-width: 1200px;
padding-left: 15px;
padding-left: var(--container-large-padding);
padding-right: 15px;
padding-right: var(--container-large-padding);
}
/* a bunch of utilities to help you align things with the containers */
.w-container-small {
width: 800px;
width: var(--container-small-max-width);
}
.min-w-container-small {
min-width: 800px;
min-width: var(--container-small-max-width);
}
.max-w-container-small {
max-width: 800px;
max-width: var(--container-small-max-width);
}
/* etc. (see the simple example above for the whole list) */