Fluid Container Plugin for Tailwind CSS

Requirements

This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.2 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 2.x version of this plugin ( npm install tailwindcss-fluid-container@2.x ).

Installation

npm install tailwindcss-fluid-container

Usage

Simple

module .exports = { theme : { fluidContainer : { 'default' : { maxWidth : '800px' , padding : '15px' , }, }, }, variants : { fluidContainer : [ 'responsive' ], }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-fluid-container' ), ], };

The above configuration would generate the following CSS:

.c-container { margin-left : auto; margin-right : auto; max-width : 800px ; padding-left : 15px ; padding-right : 15px ; } .w-container { width : 800px ; } .min-w-container { min-width : 800px ; } .max-w-container { max-width : 800px ; } .p-container { padding : 15px ; } .py-container { padding-top : 15px ; padding-bottom : 15px ; } .px-container { padding-left : 15px ; padding-right : 15px ; } .pt-container { padding-top : 15px ; } .pr-container { padding-right : 15px ; } .pb-container { padding-bottom : 15px ; } .pl-container { padding-left : 15px ; } .m-container { margin : 15px ; } .my-container { margin-top : 15px ; margin-bottom : 15px ; } .mx-container { margin-left : 15px ; margin-right : 15px ; } .mt-container { margin-top : 15px ; } .mr-container { margin-right : 15px ; } .mb-container { margin-bottom : 15px ; } .ml-container { margin-left : 15px ; } .-m-container { margin : - 15px ; } .-my-container { margin-top : - 15px ; margin-bottom : - 15px ; } .-mx-container { margin-left : - 15px ; margin-right : - 15px ; } .-mt-container { margin-top : - 15px ; } .-mr-container { margin-right : - 15px ; } .-mb-container { margin-bottom : - 15px ; } .-ml-container { margin-left : - 15px ; }

Advanced

module .exports = { theme : { fluidContainer : { 'small' : { maxWidth : { default : '800px' , lg : '1000px' , }, padding : { default : '15px' , sm : '30px' , }, }, 'large' : { maxWidth : '1200px' , padding : { default : '15px' , sm : '30px' , }, }, }, }, variants : { fluidContainer : [ 'responsive' ], }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-fluid-container' )({ componentPrefix : 'c-' , widthUtilities : true , paddingUtilities : true , marginUtilities : true , negativeMarginUtilities : true , }), ], };

The above configuration would generate the following CSS: