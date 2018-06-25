Fluid utilities for Tailwind CSS

Install

npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-fluid

Usage

Add the plugin to your Tailwind configuration:

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-fluid' )({ }) ] }

Settings

You define which class names will be generated much like you do in the core Tailwind configuration. The difference is that each variant (e.g. sm , md , lg etc.) has four properties: min , max , minvw , and maxvw :

{ textSizes : { sm : { min : '14px' , max : '20px' , minvw : '320px' , maxvw : '1400px' } } }

The above settings will generate one new utility class, .text-sm-fluid :

.text-sm-fluid { font-size : 14px ; } @ media (min-width: 320px ) { .text-sm-fluid { font-size : calc (14px + 6 * (100vw - 320px) / 1080 ); } } @ media (min-width: 1400px ) { .text-sm-fluid { font-size : 20px ; } }

Supported properties

textSizes , fontWeights , leading , tracking , borderWidths , borderRadius , width , height , minWidth , minHeight , maxWidth , maxHeight , padding , margin , negativeMargin , zIndex , opacity

Setting your values in the core Tailwind config

If you set a property to true it will take the settings from your core config (e.g. module.exports.textSizes ):

{ textSizes : true }

Note: In this case you will probably want to disable the core textSizes module

Non-fluid values

You can generate non-fluid utilities by defining a single value, like you would normally. This is useful if you want fluid and non-fluid values defined in the same place:

{ textSizes : { sm : '14px' , md : { min : '16px' , max : '22px' , minvw : '320px' , maxvw : '1280px' } } }

Suffix

By default all generated class names will end with -fluid . You can override this behaviour with the suffix setting:

{ suffix : '' , }

Example

Here is an example of using tailwindcss-fluid for all of your (fluid and non-fluid) font-size utilities:

module .exports = { textSizes : { sm : '14px' , md : { min : '16px' , max : '20px' , minvw : '320px' , maxvw : '1280px' }, lg : { min : '26px' , max : '40px' , minvw : '320px' , maxvw : '1280px' } }, modules : { textSizes : false }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-fluid' )({ suffix : '' , textSizes : true }) ] }