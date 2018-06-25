Fluid utilities for Tailwind CSS
npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-fluid
Add the plugin to your Tailwind configuration:
// tailwind.js
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-fluid')({
// settings
})
]
}
You define which class names will be generated much like you do in the core Tailwind configuration. The difference is that each variant (e.g.
sm,
md,
lg etc.) has four properties:
min,
max,
minvw, and
maxvw:
{
textSizes: {
sm: {
min: '14px',
max: '20px',
minvw: '320px',
maxvw: '1400px'
}
}
}
The above settings will generate one new utility class,
.text-sm-fluid:
.text-sm-fluid {
font-size: 14px;
}
@media (min-width: 320px) {
.text-sm-fluid {
font-size: calc(14px + 6 * (100vw - 320px) / 1080);
}
}
@media (min-width: 1400px) {
.text-sm-fluid {
font-size: 20px;
}
}
textSizes,
fontWeights,
leading,
tracking,
borderWidths,
borderRadius,
width,
height,
minWidth,
minHeight,
maxWidth,
maxHeight,
padding,
margin,
negativeMargin,
zIndex,
opacity
If you set a property to
true it will take the settings from your core config (e.g.
module.exports.textSizes):
{
textSizes: true
}
Note: In this case you will probably want to disable the core
textSizes module
You can generate non-fluid utilities by defining a single value, like you would normally. This is useful if you want fluid and non-fluid values defined in the same place:
{
textSizes: {
sm: '14px',
md: {
min: '16px',
max: '22px',
minvw: '320px',
maxvw: '1280px'
}
}
}
By default all generated class names will end with
-fluid. You can override this behaviour with the
suffix setting:
{
suffix: '', // default: '-fluid'
}
Here is an example of using
tailwindcss-fluid for all of your (fluid and non-fluid)
font-size utilities:
// tailwind.js
module.exports = {
// ...
textSizes: {
sm: '14px',
md: {
min: '16px',
max: '20px',
minvw: '320px',
maxvw: '1280px'
},
lg: {
min: '26px',
max: '40px',
minvw: '320px',
maxvw: '1280px'
}
},
// ...
modules: {
// ...
textSizes: false // disable the core module
// ...
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-fluid')({
suffix: '',
textSizes: true // use the settings defined the core config (above)
})
]
}
This configuration will produce three
font-size utility classes:
text-sm,
text-md, and
text-lg.