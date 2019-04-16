This plugin generates classes for ordering flexbox and grid items using
order: #;.
Pull it in through npm:
npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-flexbox-order
To get going with some sensible defaults you don't have to pass any options.\ Just add it to the plugins array of your Tailwind config.
plugins: [
// Other plugins
require('tailwindcss-flexbox-order')(),
],
By default the plugin generates the following classes, with all of their responsive variants:
.-order-1 { order: -1; }
.order-0 { order: 0; }
.order-1 { order: 1; }
.order-2 { order: 2; }
.order-3 { order: 3; }
.order-4 { order: 4; }
.order-5 { order: 5; }
You can pass an object to override the default settings.
// Default options
{
range: {
from: -1,
to: 5,
},
values: false,
variants: ['responsive'],
}
Range takes an object with
from and
to keys with integer values and generates them and every number in between.
The default option is
{ from: -1, to: 5 }.
range: {
from: -2,
to: 2,
},
.-order-2 { order: -2; }
.-order-1 { order: -1; }
.order-0 { order: 0; }
.order-1 { order: 1; }
.order-2 { order: 2; }
Setting range to
false disables range generation.
range: false,
Values can be an object with key/value pairs.\ Your strings are automatically escaped.
The default option is
false.
values: {
'first': -999,
'last': 999,
'$p3ci@l': 1337,
}
.order-first { order: -999; }
.order-last { order: 999; }
.order-\$p3ci\@l { order: 1337; }
Or it can take an array of integers.
values: [-10, 0, 10, 20],
.-order-10 { order: -10; }
.order-0 { order: 0; }
.order-10 { order: 10; }
.order-20 { order: 20; }
Variants can be set to an array with any of the supported Tailwind variants.
The default option is
['responsive'].
variants: ['responsive', 'hover', 'focus', 'active', 'group-hover']
Earlier versions took an array of integers as the first argument, and another array of variants as the second argument.
Starting at 1.0, all options should be passed as a plain object.
// OLD - 0.x
require('tailwindcss-flexbox-order')([-1, 1, 5, 10], ['responsive'])
// NEW - 1.x
require('tailwindcss-flexbox-order')({
range: false,
values: [-1, 1, 5, 10],
variants: ['responsive'],
})
All versions will still generate the same output if no options are passed.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.