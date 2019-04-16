openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

tailwindcss-flexbox-order

by 035media
1.1.0 (see all)

Generate classes to easily order flex-items

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

132

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Flexbox Order - TailwindCSS Plugin

npm version npm downloads Build Status

This plugin generates classes for ordering flexbox and grid items using order: #;.

Installation

Pull it in through npm:

npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-flexbox-order

Usage

To get going with some sensible defaults you don't have to pass any options.\ Just add it to the plugins array of your Tailwind config.

plugins: [
  // Other plugins
  require('tailwindcss-flexbox-order')(),
],

By default the plugin generates the following classes, with all of their responsive variants:

.-order-1 { order: -1; }
.order-0  { order:  0; }
.order-1  { order:  1; }
.order-2  { order:  2; }
.order-3  { order:  3; }
.order-4  { order:  4; }
.order-5  { order:  5; }

Options

You can pass an object to override the default settings.

// Default options
{
  range: {
    from: -1,
    to: 5,
  },
  values: false,
  variants: ['responsive'],
}

range

Range takes an object with from and to keys with integer values and generates them and every number in between.

The default option is { from: -1, to: 5 }.

range: {
  from: -2,
  to: 2,
},

.-order-2 { order: -2; }
.-order-1 { order: -1; }
.order-0  { order:  0; }
.order-1  { order:  1; }
.order-2  { order:  2; }

Setting range to false disables range generation.

range: false,

values

Values can be an object with key/value pairs.\ Your strings are automatically escaped.

The default option is false.

values: {
  'first': -999,
  'last': 999,
  '$p3ci@l': 1337,
}

.order-first { order: -999; }
.order-last  { order:  999; }
.order-\$p3ci\@l { order: 1337; }

Or it can take an array of integers.

values: [-10, 0, 10, 20],

.-order-10 { order: -10; }
.order-0   { order:   0; }
.order-10  { order:  10; }
.order-20  { order:  20; }

variants

Variants can be set to an array with any of the supported Tailwind variants.

The default option is ['responsive'].

variants: ['responsive', 'hover', 'focus', 'active', 'group-hover']

Upgrading from 0.1 or 0.2

Earlier versions took an array of integers as the first argument, and another array of variants as the second argument.

Starting at 1.0, all options should be passed as a plain object.

// OLD - 0.x
require('tailwindcss-flexbox-order')([-1, 1, 5, 10], ['responsive'])

// NEW - 1.x
require('tailwindcss-flexbox-order')({
    range: false,
    values: [-1, 1, 5, 10],
    variants: ['responsive'],
})

All versions will still generate the same output if no options are passed.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial