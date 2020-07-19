openbase logo
Readme

BLACK LIVES MATTER

Filters Plugin for Tailwind CSS

Requirements

This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.2 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 2.x version of this plugin (npm install tailwindcss-filters@2.x).

Installation

npm install tailwindcss-filters

Usage

// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
  theme: {
    filter: { // defaults to {}
      'none': 'none',
      'grayscale': 'grayscale(1)',
      'invert': 'invert(1)',
      'sepia': 'sepia(1)',
    },
    backdropFilter: { // defaults to {}
      'none': 'none',
      'blur': 'blur(20px)',
    },
  },
  variants: {
    filter: ['responsive'], // defaults to ['responsive']
    backdropFilter: ['responsive'], // defaults to ['responsive']
  },
  plugins: [
    require('tailwindcss-filters'),
  ],
};

This plugin generates the following utilities:

/* configurable with the "filter" theme object */
.filter-[key] {
  filter: [value];
}

/* configurable with the "backdropFilter" theme object */
.backdrop-[key] {
  backdrop-filter: [value];
}

