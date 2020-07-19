This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.2 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 2.x version of this plugin (
npm install tailwindcss-filters@2.x).
npm install tailwindcss-filters
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
filter: { // defaults to {}
'none': 'none',
'grayscale': 'grayscale(1)',
'invert': 'invert(1)',
'sepia': 'sepia(1)',
},
backdropFilter: { // defaults to {}
'none': 'none',
'blur': 'blur(20px)',
},
},
variants: {
filter: ['responsive'], // defaults to ['responsive']
backdropFilter: ['responsive'], // defaults to ['responsive']
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-filters'),
],
};
This plugin generates the following utilities:
/* configurable with the "filter" theme object */
.filter-[key] {
filter: [value];
}
/* configurable with the "backdropFilter" theme object */
.backdrop-[key] {
backdrop-filter: [value];
}