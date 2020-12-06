Add Material Components elevation classes to your Tailwind CSS project. Check out the demo!

Installation

To install the package, run

npm install tailwindcss-elevation

To activate the plugin, add a tailwind.config.js file to the root of your project:

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-elevation' )([ 'responsive' ]), ] }

If you don't need the responsive versions, you can pass in an empty array.

You can also include other supported variants. For the full list of available variants, see https://tailwindcss.com/docs/configuring-variants.

To learn more about configuring your Tailwind CSS installation, see https://tailwindcss.com/docs/configuration.

Configuration

To change the default configurations, you can include a config object:

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-elevation' )( [], { color : '77,192,181' , opacityBoost : '0.23' } ) ] }

Config object accepts the following properties:

color changes the default box-shadow base color and accepts an RGB (e.g. '77,192,181' ) or HEX triplet (e.g. '#4dc0b5' ) as its value. When using a CSS custom property (variable) as the value, you have to use an RGB triplet.

changes the default box-shadow base color and accepts an RGB (e.g. ) or HEX triplet (e.g. ) as its value. When using a CSS custom property (variable) as the value, you have to use an RGB triplet. opacityBoost is added to the default box-shadow opacity and accepts a number between 0.0 and 1.0

Basic usage

You can apply elevation to an element using the .elevation-{z-value} utilities.

< button class = "elevation-2" > Button </ button >

The z values range from 0 to 24.

Changelog

You can find the changelog of the tailwindcss-elevation package here.

