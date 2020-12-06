Add Material Components elevation classes to your Tailwind CSS project. Check out the demo!
To install the package, run
npm install tailwindcss-elevation
To activate the plugin, add a
tailwind.config.js file to the root of your project:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-elevation')(['responsive']),
]
}
If you don't need the responsive versions, you can pass in an empty array.
You can also include other supported variants. For the full list of available variants, see https://tailwindcss.com/docs/configuring-variants.
To learn more about configuring your Tailwind CSS installation, see https://tailwindcss.com/docs/configuration.
To change the default configurations, you can include a config object:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-elevation')(
[],
{
color: '77,192,181',
opacityBoost: '0.23'
}
)
]
}
Config object accepts the following properties:
color changes the default box-shadow base color and accepts an RGB (e.g.
'77,192,181') or HEX triplet (e.g.
'#4dc0b5') as its value. When using a CSS custom property (variable) as the value, you have to use an RGB triplet.
opacityBoost is added to the default box-shadow opacity and accepts a number between 0.0 and 1.0
You can apply elevation to an element using the
.elevation-{z-value} utilities.
<button class="elevation-2">Button</button>
The z values range from 0 to 24.
You can find the changelog of the
tailwindcss-elevation package here.