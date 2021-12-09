A Tailwind CSS component that shows the currently active screen (responsive breakpoint).
Requires Tailwind v1.0 or higher.
npm install tailwindcss-debug-screens --save-dev
tailwind.config.js file:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
//...
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-debug-screens'),
]
}
Add the class
debug-screens to your
<body> tag.
<body class="debug-screens">
Make sure the class is only present during development. Here's an example of how you could do that in Craft CMS:
<body class="{{ devMode ? 'debug-screens' : '' }}">
You can customize this plugin in the
theme.debugScreens section of your
tailwind.config.js file.
To ignore a specific screen (for instance dark mode), add the screen name to the
ignore configuration array.
dark is ignored by default.
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
debugScreens: {
ignore: ['dark'],
},
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-debug-screens'),
],
}
The first item of the position configuration array can be
top or
bottom, the second item can be
left or
right.
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
debugScreens: {
position: ['bottom', 'left'],
},
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-debug-screens'),
],
}
Take a look at the index.js file to see all the default styles.
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
debugScreens: {
style: {
backgroundColor: '#C0FFEE',
color: 'black',
// ...
},
},
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-debug-screens'),
],
}
Modify the debug label prefix with the
prefix configuration option.
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
debugScreens: {
prefix: 'screen: ',
},
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-debug-screens'),
],
}
Modify the debug element selector with the
selector configuration option.
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
debugScreens: {
selector: '.debug-screens',
},
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-debug-screens'),
],
}