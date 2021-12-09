Tailwind CSS Debug Screens 📱

A Tailwind CSS component that shows the currently active screen (responsive breakpoint).

Demo

Install

Requires Tailwind v1.0 or higher.

Install the plugin:

npm install tailwindcss-debug-screens --save-dev

Add it to your tailwind.config.js file:

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-debug-screens' ), ] }

Usage

Add the class debug-screens to your <body> tag.

< body class = "debug-screens" >

Make sure the class is only present during development. Here's an example of how you could do that in Craft CMS:

< body class = " {{ devMode ? 'debug-screens' : '' }} ">

Customization

You can customize this plugin in the theme.debugScreens section of your tailwind.config.js file.

Ignore screens

To ignore a specific screen (for instance dark mode), add the screen name to the ignore configuration array. dark is ignored by default.

module .exports = { theme : { debugScreens : { ignore : [ 'dark' ], }, }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-debug-screens' ), ], }

Position

The first item of the position configuration array can be top or bottom , the second item can be left or right .

module .exports = { theme : { debugScreens : { position : [ 'bottom' , 'left' ], }, }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-debug-screens' ), ], }

Styles

Take a look at the index.js file to see all the default styles.

module .exports = { theme : { debugScreens : { style : { backgroundColor : '#C0FFEE' , color : 'black' , }, }, }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-debug-screens' ), ], }

Prefix

Modify the debug label prefix with the prefix configuration option.

module .exports = { theme : { debugScreens : { prefix : 'screen: ' , }, }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-debug-screens' ), ], }

Selector

Modify the debug element selector with the selector configuration option.