⚠️ Dark mode is built in to Tailwind CSS as of v2.0. This plugin will receive no further updates.
npm install tailwindcss-dark-mode --save-dev
Add the plugin to the
plugins array in your Tailwind configuration.
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-dark-mode')()
]
Styles generated by this plugin are only used if the selector is applied to the
<html> element. How you do that is up to you.
prefers-dark.js is provided as an option, which is a simple script that enables dark mode based on the user's system theme.
Variants for dark mode are based on Tailwind's own variants...
dark
dark-hover
dark-focus
dark-active
dark-disabled
dark-group-hover
dark-focus-within
dark-even
dark-odd
dark-placeholder
... and are used in the same way.
<div class="bg-white dark:bg-black">
<p class="text-black dark:text-white">
My eyes are grateful.
<a ... class="text-blue-300 hover:text-blue-400 dark:text-blue-700 dark-hover:text-blue-600">
Learn more
</a>
</p>
</div>
As with existing variants such as
hover and
focus, variants for dark mode must be enabled in your Tailwind configuration for any utilities that need them.
variants: {
backgroundColor: ['dark', 'dark-hover', 'dark-group-hover', 'dark-even', 'dark-odd'],
borderColor: ['dark', 'dark-disabled', 'dark-focus', 'dark-focus-within'],
textColor: ['dark', 'dark-hover', 'dark-active', 'dark-placeholder']
}
Please note: This is only a simple demonstration for how dark variants are enabled and how they could be used. The variants provided by this plugin are not replacements for Tailwind's own variants, they are to be used in addition to them. For example, anywhere you would enable
dark-hover, you should also enable
hover.
By default,
.mode-dark is used as the selector for dark mode. You can change this by adding the
darkSelector key to the
theme section in your Tailwind configuration.
theme: {
darkSelector: '.mode-dark'
}
Don't forget to also change the selector in
prefers-dark.js if you are using it.
If you are using PurgeCSS, you should either add the selector to the
whitelist array...
whitelist: ['mode-dark']
... or add
prefers-dark.js to the
content array.
content: [
'**/*.js',
'./node_modules/tailwindcss-dark-mode/prefers-dark.js',
'./or/your/own/prefers-dark.js'
]
Otherwise, PurgeCSS will assume that any classes related to dark mode should be removed, as the selector is only applied when the page is loaded.