openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tbg

tailwindcss-border-gradients

by Cosmin Popovici
2.0.3 (see all)

Tailwind CSS plugin to generate border image gradient utilities.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

147

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Tailwind CSS Border Gradients

Version Build Downloads License

This plugin is based on the tailwindcss-gradients plugin.

Installation

npm install tailwindcss-border-gradients

Simple usage

{
  theme: {
    colors: {
      'red': '#f00',
      'blue': '#00f',
    },
    linearBorderGradients: theme => ({
      colors: theme('colors'),
    }),
  },
  plugins: [
    require('tailwindcss-border-gradients')(),
  ],
}

Advanced usage

{
  theme: {
    linearBorderGradients: {
      directions: { // defaults to these values
        't': 'to top',
        'tr': 'to top right',
        'r': 'to right',
        'br': 'to bottom right',
        'b': 'to bottom',
        'bl': 'to bottom left',
        'l': 'to left',
        'tl': 'to top left',
      },
      colors: { // defaults to {}
        'red': '#f00',
        'red-blue': ['#f00', '#00f'],
        'red-green-blue': ['#f00', '#0f0', '#00f'],
        'black-white-with-stops': ['#000', '#000 45%', '#fff 55%', '#fff'],
      },
    },
    repeatingLinearBorderGradients: theme => ({
      directions: theme('linearBorderGradients.directions'), // defaults to the same values as linearBorderGradients’ directions
      colors: theme('linearBorderGradients.colors'), // defaults to {}
      lengths: { // defaults to {}
        'sm': '25px',
        'md': '50px',
        'lg': '100px',
      },
    }),
  },
  variants: {
    linearBorderGradients: ['responsive'], // defaults to ['responsive']
    repeatingLinearBorderGradients: ['responsive'], // defaults to ['responsive']
  },
  plugins: [
    require('tailwindcss-border-gradients')(),
  ],
}

The plugin generates the following utilities:

/* configurable with the "linearBorderGradients" theme object */
.border-gradient-[direction-key]-[color-key] {
  border-image: linear-gradient([direction-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...]) 1;
}

/* configurable with the "repeatingLinearBorderGradients" theme object */
.border-gradient-[direction-key]-[color-key]-[length-key] {
  border-image: repeating-linear-gradient([direction-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...] [length-value]) 1;
}

Roadmap

  • Config option for border-image-slice
  • Config option for border-image-width

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial