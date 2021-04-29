This plugin is based on the tailwindcss-gradients plugin.
npm install tailwindcss-border-gradients
{
theme: {
colors: {
'red': '#f00',
'blue': '#00f',
},
linearBorderGradients: theme => ({
colors: theme('colors'),
}),
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-border-gradients')(),
],
}
{
theme: {
linearBorderGradients: {
directions: { // defaults to these values
't': 'to top',
'tr': 'to top right',
'r': 'to right',
'br': 'to bottom right',
'b': 'to bottom',
'bl': 'to bottom left',
'l': 'to left',
'tl': 'to top left',
},
colors: { // defaults to {}
'red': '#f00',
'red-blue': ['#f00', '#00f'],
'red-green-blue': ['#f00', '#0f0', '#00f'],
'black-white-with-stops': ['#000', '#000 45%', '#fff 55%', '#fff'],
},
},
repeatingLinearBorderGradients: theme => ({
directions: theme('linearBorderGradients.directions'), // defaults to the same values as linearBorderGradients’ directions
colors: theme('linearBorderGradients.colors'), // defaults to {}
lengths: { // defaults to {}
'sm': '25px',
'md': '50px',
'lg': '100px',
},
}),
},
variants: {
linearBorderGradients: ['responsive'], // defaults to ['responsive']
repeatingLinearBorderGradients: ['responsive'], // defaults to ['responsive']
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-border-gradients')(),
],
}
The plugin generates the following utilities:
/* configurable with the "linearBorderGradients" theme object */
.border-gradient-[direction-key]-[color-key] {
border-image: linear-gradient([direction-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...]) 1;
}
/* configurable with the "repeatingLinearBorderGradients" theme object */
.border-gradient-[direction-key]-[color-key]-[length-key] {
border-image: repeating-linear-gradient([direction-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...] [length-value]) 1;
}
border-image-slice
border-image-width