Tailwind CSS Border Gradients

This plugin is based on the tailwindcss-gradients plugin.

Installation

npm install tailwindcss-border-gradients

Simple usage

{ theme : { colors : { 'red' : '#f00' , 'blue' : '#00f' , }, linearBorderGradients : theme => ({ colors : theme( 'colors' ), }), }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-border-gradients' )(), ], }

Advanced usage

{ theme : { linearBorderGradients : { directions : { 't' : 'to top' , 'tr' : 'to top right' , 'r' : 'to right' , 'br' : 'to bottom right' , 'b' : 'to bottom' , 'bl' : 'to bottom left' , 'l' : 'to left' , 'tl' : 'to top left' , }, colors : { 'red' : '#f00' , 'red-blue' : [ '#f00' , '#00f' ], 'red-green-blue' : [ '#f00' , '#0f0' , '#00f' ], 'black-white-with-stops' : [ '#000' , '#000 45%' , '#fff 55%' , '#fff' ], }, }, repeatingLinearBorderGradients : theme => ({ directions : theme( 'linearBorderGradients.directions' ), colors : theme( 'linearBorderGradients.colors' ), lengths : { 'sm' : '25px' , 'md' : '50px' , 'lg' : '100px' , }, }), }, variants : { linearBorderGradients : [ 'responsive' ], repeatingLinearBorderGradients : [ 'responsive' ], }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-border-gradients' )(), ], }

The plugin generates the following utilities:

.border-gradient- [direction-key] - [color-key] { border-image : linear-gradient ([direction-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...]) 1 ; } .border-gradient- [direction-key] - [color-key] - [length-key] { border-image : repeating-linear-gradient ([direction-value], [color-value-1], [color-value-2], [...] [length-value]) 1 ; }

Roadmap