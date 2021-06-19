Tailwind CSS Blend Mode Plugin

This plugin adds utilities to use blend-modes with Tailwind CSS.

Installation

Add this plugin to your project:

pnpm install --save-dev tailwindcss-blend-mode npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-blend-mode yarn add -D tailwindcss-blend-mode

Usage

{ theme : {}, variants : { mixBlendMode : [ 'responsive' ], backgroundBlendMode : [ 'responsive' ], isolation : [ 'responsive' ], }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-blend-mode' ), ], }