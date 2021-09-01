openbase logo
tailwindcss-aspect-ratio

by webdna
3.0.0

Aspect Ratio Plugin for tailwindcss framework

Readme

⛔️ DEPRECATED

This plugin was created before the aspect-ratio property was supported by any browser. You should now use the official @tailwindcss/aspect-ratio plugin.

Aspect Ratio Plugin for Tailwind CSS

Requirements

This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.2 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 2.x version of this plugin (npm install tailwindcss-aspect-ratio@2.x).

Installation

npm install tailwindcss-aspect-ratio

Usage

This plugin uses the aspectRatio key in your Tailwind config’s theme and variants objects to generate aspect ratio utilities. Here is an example:

// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
  theme: {
    aspectRatio: { // defaults to {}
      'none': 0,
      'square': [1, 1], // or 1 / 1, or simply 1
      '16/9': [16, 9],  // or 16 / 9
      '4/3': [4, 3],    // or 4 / 3
      '21/9': [21, 9],  // or 21 / 9
    },
  },
  variants: {
    aspectRatio: ['responsive'], // defaults to ['responsive']
  },
  plugins: [
    require('tailwindcss-aspect-ratio'),
  ],
};

The aspectRatio theme object is a dictionary where the key is the suffix of the class name and the value is an array of width and height or a number that represents a width / height ratio. The key doesn’t have to replicate the values, so if you prefer "nice names" you could have something like 'video': [16, 9].

The above configuration would create the following classes, as well as their responsive variants:

.aspect-ratio-none {
  padding-bottom: 0;
}
.aspect-ratio-square {
  padding-bottom: 100%;
}
.aspect-ratio-16\/9 {
  padding-bottom: 56.25%;
}
.aspect-ratio-4\/3 {
  padding-bottom: 75%;
}
.aspect-ratio-21\/9 {
  padding-bottom: 42.86%;
}

Which you can then use in your HTML like this:

<div class="relative">
  <div class="aspect-ratio-16/9"></div>
  <img src="thumbnail.jpg" class="absolute left-0 top-0 w-full h-full object-cover">
</div>

Or inside a flex container to behave like a “minimum aspect ratio” (if the content overflows, the container will grow instead of forcing the aspect ratio):

<div class="flex bg-gray-300">
  <div class="aspect-ratio-2/1"></div>
  <p>
    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nullam sed dictum sem. Vestibulum ante ipsum primis in faucibus orci luctus et ultrices posuere cubilia Curae; Maecenas et lacus ut dolor rutrum dignissim.
  </p>
</div>

