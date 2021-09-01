This plugin was created before the
aspect-ratio property was supported by any browser. You should now use the official
@tailwindcss/aspect-ratio plugin.
This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.2 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 2.x version of this plugin (
npm install tailwindcss-aspect-ratio@2.x).
npm install tailwindcss-aspect-ratio
This plugin uses the
aspectRatio key in your Tailwind config’s
theme and
variants objects to generate aspect ratio utilities. Here is an example:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
aspectRatio: { // defaults to {}
'none': 0,
'square': [1, 1], // or 1 / 1, or simply 1
'16/9': [16, 9], // or 16 / 9
'4/3': [4, 3], // or 4 / 3
'21/9': [21, 9], // or 21 / 9
},
},
variants: {
aspectRatio: ['responsive'], // defaults to ['responsive']
},
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-aspect-ratio'),
],
};
The
aspectRatio theme object is a dictionary where the key is the suffix of the class name and the value is an array of width and height or a number that represents a width / height ratio. The key doesn’t have to replicate the values, so if you prefer "nice names" you could have something like
'video': [16, 9].
The above configuration would create the following classes, as well as their responsive variants:
.aspect-ratio-none {
padding-bottom: 0;
}
.aspect-ratio-square {
padding-bottom: 100%;
}
.aspect-ratio-16\/9 {
padding-bottom: 56.25%;
}
.aspect-ratio-4\/3 {
padding-bottom: 75%;
}
.aspect-ratio-21\/9 {
padding-bottom: 42.86%;
}
Which you can then use in your HTML like this:
<div class="relative">
<div class="aspect-ratio-16/9"></div>
<img src="thumbnail.jpg" class="absolute left-0 top-0 w-full h-full object-cover">
</div>
Or inside a
flex container to behave like a “minimum aspect ratio” (if the content overflows, the container will grow instead of forcing the aspect ratio):
<div class="flex bg-gray-300">
<div class="aspect-ratio-2/1"></div>
<p>
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nullam sed dictum sem. Vestibulum ante ipsum primis in faucibus orci luctus et ultrices posuere cubilia Curae; Maecenas et lacus ut dolor rutrum dignissim.
</p>
</div>