⛔️ DEPRECATED

Tailwind CSS 1.6 (released in July 2020) has animation utilities built-in, so I am discontinuing this plugin. Feel free to fork it if you want, but I recommend migrating to Tailwind’s official solution and write custom utilities for animation-duration and other specific properties when needed.

Animations Plugin for Tailwind CSS

Requirements

This plugin requires Tailwind CSS 1.2 or later. If your project uses an older version of Tailwind, you should install the latest 1.x version of this plugin ( npm install tailwindcss-animations@1.x ).

Installation

npm install tailwindcss-animations

Usage

module .exports = { theme : { animations : { 'spin' : { from : { transform : 'rotate(0deg)' , }, to : { transform : 'rotate(360deg)' , }, }, 'jump' : { '0%' : { transform : 'translateY(0%)' , }, '50%' : { transform : 'translateY(-100%)' , }, '100%' : { transform : 'translateY(0%)' , }, }, }, animationDuration : { 'default' : '1s' , '0s' : '0s' , '1s' : '1s' , '2s' : '2s' , '3s' : '3s' , '4s' : '4s' , '5s' : '5s' , }, animationTimingFunction : { 'default' : 'ease' , 'linear' : 'linear' , 'ease' : 'ease' , 'ease-in' : 'ease-in' , 'ease-out' : 'ease-out' , 'ease-in-out' : 'ease-in-out' , }, animationDelay : { 'default' : '0s' , '0s' : '0s' , '1s' : '1s' , '2s' : '2s' , '3s' : '3s' , '4s' : '4s' , '5s' : '5s' , }, animationIterationCount : { 'default' : 'infinite' , 'once' : '1' , 'infinite' : 'infinite' , }, animationDirection : { 'default' : 'normal' , 'normal' : 'normal' , 'reverse' : 'reverse' , 'alternate' : 'alternate' , 'alternate-reverse' : 'alternate-reverse' , }, animationFillMode : { 'default' : 'none' , 'none' : 'none' , 'forwards' : 'forwards' , 'backwards' : 'backwards' , 'both' : 'both' , }, animationPlayState : { 'running' : 'running' , 'paused' : 'paused' , }, }, variants : { animations : [ 'responsive' ], animationDuration : [ 'responsive' ], animationTimingFunction : [ 'responsive' ], animationDelay : [ 'responsive' ], animationIterationCount : [ 'responsive' ], animationDirection : [ 'responsive' ], animationFillMode : [ 'responsive' ], animationPlayState : [ 'responsive' ], }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwindcss-animations' ), ], };

The above configuration would generate the following CSS:

*, * ::before , * ::after { --animation-duration : 1s ; --animation-iteration-count : infinite; --animation-timing-function : [default-timing-function]; --animation-delay : [default-delay]; --animation-direction : [default-direction]; --animation-fill-mode : [default-fill-mode]; } @ keyframes spin { from { transform : rotate (0deg); } to { transform : rotate (360deg); } } @ keyframes jump { 0% { transform : translateY (0%); } 50% { transform : translateY (-100%); } 100% { transform : translateY (0%); } } .animation-none { animation-name : none; } .animation-spin { animation-name : spin; animation-duration : 1s ; animation-duration : var (--animation-duration); animation-iteration-count : infinite; animation-iteration-count : var (--animation-iteration-count); } .animation-jump { animation-name : jump; animation-duration : 1s ; animation-duration : var (--animation-duration); animation-iteration-count : infinite; animation-iteration-count : var (--animation-iteration-count); } .animation- [name] { animation-name : [name]; animation-duration : [default-duration]; animation-duration : var (--animation-duration); animation-timing-function : [default-timing-function]; animation-timing-function : var (--animation-timing-function); animation-delay : [default-delay]; animation-delay : var (--animation-delay); animation-iteration-count : [default-iteration-count]; animation-iteration-count : var (--animation-iteration-count); animation-direction : [default-direction]; animation-direction : var (--animation-direction); animation-fill-mode : [default-fill-mode]; animation-fill-mode : var (--animation-fill-mode); } .animation-0s { --animation-duration : 0s ; animation-duration : 0s ; animation-duration : var (--animation-duration); } .animation-1s { --animation-duration : 1s ; animation-duration : 1s ; animation-duration : var (--animation-duration); } .animation- [duration-key] { animation-duration : [duration-value]; --animation-duration : [duration-value]; animation-duration : var (--animation-duration); } .animation-linear { animation-timing-function : linear; } .animation-ease { animation-timing-function : ease; } .animation- [timing-function-key] { animation-timing-function : [timing-function-value]; --animation-timing-function : [timing-function-value]; animation-timing-function : var (--animation-timing-function); } .animation-delay-0s { animation-delay : 0s ; } .animation-delay-1s { animation-delay : 1s ; } .animation-delay- [key] { animation-delay : [value]; --animation-delay : [value]; animation-delay : var (--animation-delay); } .animation-once { --animation-iteration-count : 1 ; animation-iteration-count : 1 ; animation-iteration-count : var (--animation-iteration-count); } .animation-infinite { --animation-iteration-count : infinite; animation-iteration-count : infinite; animation-iteration-count : var (--animation-iteration-count); } .animation- [iteration-count-key] { animation-iteration-count : [iteration-count-value]; --animation-iteration-count : [iteration-count-value]; animation-iteration-count : var (--animation-iteration-count); } .animation-normal { animation-direction : normal; } .animation-reverse { animation-direction : reverse; } .animation- [direction-key] { animation-direction : [direction-value]; --animation-direction : [direction-value]; animation-direction : var (--animation-direction); } .animation-fill-none { animation-fill-mode : none; } .animation-fill-forwards { animation-fill-mode : forwards; } .animation-fill- [key] { animation-fill-mode : [value]; --animation-fill-mode : [value]; animation-fill-mode : var (--animation-fill-mode); } .animation-running { animation-play-state : running; } .animation-paused { animation-play-state : paused; }