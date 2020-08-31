openbase logo
tailwindcss-animatecss

by Fabian Bentz
1.0.7 (see all)

Animate CSS plugin for Tailwind CSS

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

GitHub release npm npm npm bundle size GitHub top language License

Animate CSS - Tailwind CSS Plugin

Add Animate CSS as Tailwind CSS plugin to your project.

Installation

Pull it in through npm or yarn:

npm install tailwindcss-animatecss

yarn add tailwindcss-animatecss

Use animatecss < v4:

npm install tailwindcss-animatecss@0.3.3

yarn add tailwindcss-animatecss@0.3.3

Usage

Add Tailwind CSS to your project as described here. Install tailwindcss plugin as described above and add it to your tailwind.config.js file. 

plugins: [
  // Other plugins
  require('tailwindcss-animatecss')({
        classes: ['animate__animated', 'animate__fadeIn', 'animate__bounceIn', 'animate__lightSpeedOut'],
        settings: {
          animatedSpeed: 1000,
          heartBeatSpeed: 1000,
          hingeSpeed: 2000,
          bounceInSpeed: 750,
          bounceOutSpeed: 750,
          animationDelaySpeed: 1000
        },
        variants: ['responsive', 'hover', 'reduced-motion'],
      }),
]

You want to determine yourself which classes are used? You just have to set these class names at the classes array. Caution, class names without dot and without the animate prefix, for example if you want .animate__fadeIn just add animate__fadeIn to the array. You can find all available class names further down.

Defining the classes is recommended to avoid to bloat your css with unused classes and keyframes.

plugins: [
  // Other plugins
  require('tailwindcss-animatecss')({
        classes: ['animate__animated', 'animate__fadeIn', 'animate__bounceIn', ...],
        settings: {},
        variants: [],
      }),
]

If you want to prefix your CSS classes, use the tailwind prefix option:

// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
  prefix: 'tw-',
  // ...
}

Adjustable, optional settings

  • animatedSpeed used for the animationDuration of the .animated class
  • heartBeat used for the animationDuration of the .heartBeat class
  • hingeSpeed used for the animationDuration of the .hingeSpeed class
  • bounceInSpeed used for the animationDuration of the .bounceInSpeed class
  • bounceOutSpeed used for the animationDuration of the .bounceOutSpeed class
  • animationDelaySpeed used for the animationDelaySpeed, just add .delay class to your element

All of these settings are optional, if not set basic animate.css fallback animationDuration speed is used.

The plugin generates all the animate.css utility classes for you.

Variants

Generating different class variants is super easy, just add the desired variant to the variants array at the plugin options.

plugins: [
  // Other plugins
  require('tailwindcss-animatecss')({
        classes: [],
        settings: {},
        variants: ['responsive', 'hover', 'reduced-motion'],
      }),
]

Available variants

Available Animate CSS classes

  • .animate__animated
  • .animate__infinite
  • .animate__delay
  • .animate__delay-1s
  • .animate__delay-2s
  • .animate__delay-3s
  • .animate__delay-4s
  • .animate__delay-5s
  • .animate__fast
  • .animate__faster
  • .animate__slow
  • .animate__slower
  • .animate__bounce
  • .animate__flash
  • .animate__pulse
  • .animate__rubberBand
  • .animate__shakeY
  • .animate__shakeX
  • .animate__headShake
  • .animate__swing
  • .animate__tada
  • .animate__wobble
  • .animate__jello
  • .animate__heartBeat
  • .animate__hinge
  • .animate__jackInTheBox
  • .animate__lightSpeedIn
  • .animate__lightSpeedOut
  • .animate__flip
  • .animate__flipInX
  • .animate__flipInY
  • .animate__flipOutX
  • .animate__flipOutY
  • .animate__rotateIn
  • .animate__rotateInDownLeft
  • .animate__rotateInDownRight
  • .animate__rotateInUpLeft
  • .animate__rotateInUpRight
  • .animate__rotateOut
  • .animate__rotateOutDownLeft
  • .animate__rotateOutDownRight
  • .animate__rotateOutUpLeft
  • .animate__rotateOutUpRight
  • .animate__rollIn
  • .animate__rollOut
  • .animate__zoomIn
  • .animate__zoomInUp
  • .animate__zoomInDown
  • .animate__zoomInLeft
  • .animate__zoomInRight
  • .animate__bounceIn
  • .animate__bounceInDown
  • .animate__bounceInUp
  • .animate__bounceInLeft
  • .animate__bounceInRight
  • .animate__bounceOut
  • .animate__bounceOutDown
  • .animate__bounceOutUp
  • .animate__bounceOutLeft
  • .animate__bounceOutRight
  • .animate__slideInDown
  • .animate__slideInLeft
  • .animate__slideInRight
  • .animate__slideInUp
  • .animate__slideOutDown
  • .animate__slideOutLeft
  • .animate__slideOutRight
  • .animate__slideOutUp
  • .animate__fadeIn
  • .animate__fadeInDown
  • .animate__fadeInDownBig
  • .animate__fadeInLeft
  • .animate__fadeInLeftBig
  • .animate__fadeInRight
  • .animate__fadeInRightBig
  • .animate__fadeInUp
  • .animate__fadeInUpBig
  • .animate__fadeInTopLeft
  • .animate__fadeInTopRight
  • .animate__fadeInBottomLeft
  • .animate__fadeInBottomRight
  • .animate__fadeOut
  • .animate__fadeOutDown
  • .animate__fadeOutDownBig
  • .animate__fadeOutLeft
  • .animate__fadeOutLeftBig
  • .animate__fadeOutRight
  • .animate__fadeOutRightBig
  • .animate__fadeOutUp
  • .animate__fadeOutUpBig
  • .animate__fadeOutTopLeft
  • .animate__fadeOutTopRight
  • .animate__fadeOutBottomLeft
  • .animate__fadeOutBottomRight
  • .animate__zoomOutDown
  • .animate__zoomOutLeft
  • .animate__zoomOutRight
  • .animate__zoomOut
  • .animate__zoomOutUp
  • .animate__lightSpeedInRight
  • .animate__lightSpeedInLeft
  • .animate__lightSpeedOutRight
  • .animate__lightSpeedOutLeft
  • .animate__backInDown
  • .animate__backInUp
  • .animate__backInLeft
  • .animate__backInRight
  • .animate__backOutDown
  • .animate__backOutUp
  • .animate__backOutLeft
  • .animate__backOutRight

Credits

This package is based on awesome Animate.css.

More Tailwind CSS Plugins

tailwindcss-absolute-center

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

