Add Animate CSS as Tailwind CSS plugin to your project.
Pull it in through npm or yarn:
npm install tailwindcss-animatecss
yarn add tailwindcss-animatecss
Use animatecss < v4:
npm install tailwindcss-animatecss@0.3.3
yarn add tailwindcss-animatecss@0.3.3
Add Tailwind CSS to your project as described here. Install tailwindcss plugin as described above and add it to your tailwind.config.js file.
plugins: [
// Other plugins
require('tailwindcss-animatecss')({
classes: ['animate__animated', 'animate__fadeIn', 'animate__bounceIn', 'animate__lightSpeedOut'],
settings: {
animatedSpeed: 1000,
heartBeatSpeed: 1000,
hingeSpeed: 2000,
bounceInSpeed: 750,
bounceOutSpeed: 750,
animationDelaySpeed: 1000
},
variants: ['responsive', 'hover', 'reduced-motion'],
}),
]
You want to determine yourself which classes are used? You just have to set these class names at the classes array. Caution, class names without dot and without the
animate prefix, for example if you want
.animate__fadeIn just add
animate__fadeIn to the array.
You can find all available class names further down.
Defining the classes is recommended to avoid to bloat your css with unused classes and keyframes.
plugins: [
// Other plugins
require('tailwindcss-animatecss')({
classes: ['animate__animated', 'animate__fadeIn', 'animate__bounceIn', ...],
settings: {},
variants: [],
}),
]
If you want to prefix your CSS classes, use the tailwind prefix option:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
prefix: 'tw-',
// ...
}
animatedSpeed used for the animationDuration of the .animated class
heartBeat used for the animationDuration of the .heartBeat class
hingeSpeed used for the animationDuration of the .hingeSpeed class
bounceInSpeed used for the animationDuration of the .bounceInSpeed class
bounceOutSpeed used for the animationDuration of the .bounceOutSpeed class
animationDelaySpeed used for the animationDelaySpeed, just add .delay class to your element
All of these settings are optional, if not set basic animate.css fallback animationDuration speed is used.
The plugin generates all the animate.css utility classes for you.
Generating different class variants is super easy, just add the desired variant to the variants array at the plugin options.
plugins: [
// Other plugins
require('tailwindcss-animatecss')({
classes: [],
settings: {},
variants: ['responsive', 'hover', 'reduced-motion'],
}),
]
This package is based on awesome Animate.css.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.