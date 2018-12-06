Automatic alpha variants for your Tailwind CSS colors
If you’re like me your Tailwind CSS color configuration often ends up looking something like this:
module.exports = {
// ...
backgroundColors: {
red: '#f00',
'red-10': 'rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.1)',
'red-20': 'rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.2)',
'red-50': 'rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5)',
'red-80': 'rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.8)'
// ...
}
// ...
}
tailwindcss-alpha automatically generates alpha variations for each of your background, text, and border colors.
npm install --save-dev tailwindcss-alpha
// tailwind.js
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-alpha')({
modules: {
backgroundColors: true
},
alpha: {
'10': 0.1,
'30': 0.3
}
})
]
// ...
}
modules (optional)
Default:
{ backgroundColors: true, textColors: false, borderColors: false }
Here is where you define which Tailwind modules you would like to generate alpha variants for, and which state variants (responsive, hover, etc.) to generate for each. This option behaves in the same way as the
modules property in the main Tailwind configuration, with one difference: a value of
true means "inherit from the main Tailwind
modules configuration."
alpha (optional)
This is an object containing the alpha values for your new color utilities. If this is not specified in the plugin options the
alpha property in your main Tailwind configuration will be used. If there is no
alpha property then the
opacity property is used.
The keys of this object appear at the end of the utility class names. For example if you have a background color with a key of
red and an alpha with a key of
25 then a
bg-red-25 class would be generated.
module.exports = {
// ...
backgroundColors: {
red: '#f00'
},
// ...
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-alpha')({
modules: {
backgroundColors: []
},
alpha: {
'25': 0.25,
'50': 0.5,
'75': 0.75
}
})
]
// ...
}
The configuration above yields the following utilities:
.bg-red-25 {
background-color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.25);
}
.bg-red-50 {
background-color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5);
}
.bg-red-75 {
background-color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.75);
}