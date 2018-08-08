Tailwind CSS Accessibility Plugin

A Tailwind CSS plugin that adds additional functionality to help improve accessibility.

Installing

npm install tailwindcss-accessibility

or

yarn add tailwindcss-accessibility

Simply require the installed plugin directly to your Tailwind config:

plugins: [ require ( 'tailwindcss-accessibility' ) ]

Usage

For usage on individual elements:

< span class = "sr-only" > Screen readers only </ span >

Use on focused only elements (skip links etc):

< a class = "sr-only sr-only-focusable" href = "#content" tabindex = "1" > Skip to main content </ a >

Utilities

By default the class utils are taken from Bootstrap 4, a highly battle-tested framework:

.sr-only {} .sr-only-focusable {}

Contributions

The goal of this project is to be a single source for as many relevant CSS accessibility helpers as possible. If we're missing something, or you would like to contribute, post an issue or PR.