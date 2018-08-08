openbase logo
tailwindcss-accessibility

by Jack Pallot
1.0.0 (see all)

A Tailwind CSS plugin that adds additional functionality to help improve accessibility.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

344

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Tailwind CSS Accessibility Plugin

A Tailwind CSS plugin that adds additional functionality to help improve accessibility.

Installing

npm install tailwindcss-accessibility

or

yarn add tailwindcss-accessibility

Simply require the installed plugin directly to your Tailwind config:

plugins: [
  require('tailwindcss-accessibility')
]

Usage

For usage on individual elements:

<span class="sr-only">
  Screen readers only
</span>

Use on focused only elements (skip links etc):

<a class="sr-only sr-only-focusable" href="#content" tabindex="1">
  Skip to main content
</a>

Utilities

By default the class utils are taken from Bootstrap 4, a highly battle-tested framework:

.sr-only {}
.sr-only-focusable {}

Contributions

The goal of this project is to be a single source for as many relevant CSS accessibility helpers as possible. If we're missing something, or you would like to contribute, post an issue or PR.

