A Tailwind CSS plugin that adds additional functionality to help improve accessibility.
npm install tailwindcss-accessibility
or
yarn add tailwindcss-accessibility
Simply require the installed plugin directly to your Tailwind config:
plugins: [
require('tailwindcss-accessibility')
]
For usage on individual elements:
<span class="sr-only">
Screen readers only
</span>
Use on focused only elements (skip links etc):
<a class="sr-only sr-only-focusable" href="#content" tabindex="1">
Skip to main content
</a>
By default the class utils are taken from Bootstrap 4, a highly battle-tested framework:
.sr-only {}
.sr-only-focusable {}
The goal of this project is to be a single source for as many relevant CSS accessibility helpers as possible. If we're missing something, or you would like to contribute, post an issue or PR.