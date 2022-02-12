Tryall ● Sweden ● 24 Rating s ● 12 Review s ● Javascript & NodeJS developer Teaching WordPress at comptoirdesredacteurs.fr January 25, 2021 Hard to Use Great Documentation Highly Customizable I understand that some people prefer to have their style directly inside their HTML. But tailwind makes everything unreadable by adding too much class. It becomes really hard to modify any old html file you forgot about (or html that isn't yours). It's even worst when you are using Svelte or Vue with conditional rendering, any div element will be 2 to 5 lines long if you want to see something in your code. I just simply can't use it. 3

colorspace ● Germany ● 1 Rating ● 1 Review ● Discord: colorspace#9893 July 14, 2020 Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Great Documentation Easy to Use Responsive Maintainers A great framework with a focus on customization. Sometimes it feels a bit redundant as there are so many classes that only do one or two things that it's like writing css all over again. And if you worry about storage, this framework is not the right one to choose because even after treeshaking and compressing you add alot of classes and with that -> data, to your html file.

Sven Parker ● Sweden ● 7 Rating s ● 5 Review s ● I like pizza December 10, 2020 Easy to Use Performant Bleeding Edge Highly Customizable Great Documentation There is a reason that this was the most satisfying CSS framework of 2020 and steadily going up. With the new release of Tailwind 2, it keeps on making the life for developers easier. Remember to pair it up with PurgeCSS to get the best usage of this type of framework.

Riccardo Giorato ● Padua ● 32 Rating s ● 30 Review s ● Fullstack - Developer on JAMStack, React and more web stuff every day! 7 months ago Love it or hate it, these are the 2 possibilities with tailwindcss when you start using it. Pros: - it helps you to think in atomic ways, you won't build and infinite amount of classes but you will only declare utilites to be directly referenced in the className/class of your component - the final CSS size is super tiny, won't increase exponentially - there is not runtime execution or overhead, all the CSS is compiled at build time Cons: - dynamic elements with dynamic classes sometimes won't work if tailwind during the build doesn't understand that a CSS class is referenced, it won't be added to the CSS build! - you classes for each component will be enormous, you could get 10 or 20 class names all next to each other, to make them more maintainable you should be able to split components into pure UI components - not powerful as much as emotion or other CSS frameworks to be able to declare custom styles with if statements or different behaviors, this was my main issue with it.