tailwindcss

by tailwindlabs
3.0.22 (see all)

A utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
2.3M

53.6K

3d ago

214

21

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Vanilla JavaScript CSS Framework

4.7/5509
Readme

Tailwind CSS Tailwind CSS

A utility-first CSS framework for rapidly building custom user interfaces.

Documentation

For full documentation, visit tailwindcss.com.

Community

For help, discussion about best practices, or any other conversation that would benefit from being searchable:

Discuss Tailwind CSS on GitHub

For casual chit-chat with others using the framework:

Join the Tailwind CSS Discord Server

Contributing

If you're interested in contributing to Tailwind CSS, please read our contributing docs before submitting a pull request.

Great Documentation93
Easy to Use81
Performant69
Highly Customizable81
Bleeding Edge55
Responsive Maintainers48
Poor Documentation2
Hard to Use16
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
TryallSweden24 Ratings12 Reviews
Javascript & NodeJS developer Teaching WordPress at comptoirdesredacteurs.fr
January 25, 2021
Hard to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

I understand that some people prefer to have their style directly inside their HTML. But tailwind makes everything unreadable by adding too much class. It becomes really hard to modify any old html file you forgot about (or html that isn't yours). It's even worst when you are using Svelte or Vue with conditional rendering, any div element will be 2 to 5 lines long if you want to see something in your code. I just simply can't use it.

colorspaceGermany1 Rating1 Review
Discord: colorspace#9893
July 14, 2020
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

A great framework with a focus on customization. Sometimes it feels a bit redundant as there are so many classes that only do one or two things that it's like writing css all over again. And if you worry about storage, this framework is not the right one to choose because even after treeshaking and compressing you add alot of classes and with that -> data, to your html file.

Sven ParkerSweden7 Ratings5 Reviews
I like pizza
December 10, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation

There is a reason that this was the most satisfying CSS framework of 2020 and steadily going up. With the new release of Tailwind 2, it keeps on making the life for developers easier. Remember to pair it up with PurgeCSS to get the best usage of this type of framework.

Riccardo GioratoPadua32 Ratings30 Reviews
Fullstack - Developer on JAMStack, React and more web stuff every day!
7 months ago

Love it or hate it, these are the 2 possibilities with tailwindcss when you start using it. Pros: - it helps you to think in atomic ways, you won't build and infinite amount of classes but you will only declare utilites to be directly referenced in the className/class of your component - the final CSS size is super tiny, won't increase exponentially - there is not runtime execution or overhead, all the CSS is compiled at build time Cons: - dynamic elements with dynamic classes sometimes won't work if tailwind during the build doesn't understand that a CSS class is referenced, it won't be added to the CSS build! - you classes for each component will be enormous, you could get 10 or 20 class names all next to each other, to make them more maintainable you should be able to split components into pure UI components - not powerful as much as emotion or other CSS frameworks to be able to declare custom styles with if statements or different behaviors, this was my main issue with it.

HarthSid53 Ratings70 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Performant

I have been using tailwind CSS to speed up my styling process with great security which is lacked in many CSS frameworks. However, it's not beginner-friendly as it takes time to understand as it needs a good knowledge of CSS before using it and taking the full benefits of tailwind CSS.

