tuu

tailwind-underline-utils

by Josh Hartshorne
1.1.3 (see all)

A simple TailwindCSS plugin for generating underline utilities.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Tailwind CSS Underline Utilities

A simple Tailwind plugin written to create underline utilities.

Installation

To install, run npm i tailwind-underline-utils in your site's front-end directory. Then require the plugin within your Tailwind configuration file, for instance:

plugins: [
  require('tailwind-underline-utils')
]

Configuration

Underline Style

By default, the plugin will generate the following set of underline styles.

.underline-style-solid {
  text-decoration-style: 'solid';
}
.underline-style-dotted {
  text-decoration-style: 'dotted';
}
.underline-style-dotted {
  text-decoration-style: 'double';
}
.underline-style-dotted {
  text-decoration-style: 'dashed';
}
.underline-style-dotted {
  text-decoration-style: 'wavy';
}

Underline Colour

The plugin will generate custom text-decoration-color values based on the theme's config. For example, the following colour configuration:

colors: {
  red: 'red',
  green: 'green',
}

will generate the following classes:

.underline-red {
  text-decoration-color: red;
}
.underline-green {
  text-decoration-color: green;
}

Underline Thickness

The plugin also exposes an underlineThickness configuration object which can be added to the theme config. For example, the following configuration:

theme: {
  underlineThickness: {
    'thin': '2px',
    'thick': '5px'
  }
}

will generate the following CSS:

.underline-thickness-thin {
  text-decoration-thickness: 2px;
}
.underline-thickness-thick {
  text-decoration-thickness: 5px;
}

Underline Offset

Finally, the plugin exposes an underlineOffset theme configuration object. For example, the following theme configuration:

theme: {
  underlineOffset: {
    'small': '2px',
    'medium': '5px',
  }
}

will generate the following CSS:

.underline-offset-small {
  text-underline-offset: 2px;
}
.underline-offset-medium {
  text-underline-offset: 5px;
}

