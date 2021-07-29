Tailwind CSS Underline Utilities

A simple Tailwind plugin written to create underline utilities.

Installation

To install, run npm i tailwind-underline-utils in your site's front-end directory. Then require the plugin within your Tailwind configuration file, for instance:

plugins: [ require ( 'tailwind-underline-utils' ) ]

Configuration

Underline Style

By default, the plugin will generate the following set of underline styles.

.underline-style-solid { text-decoration-style : 'solid' ; } .underline-style-dotted { text-decoration-style : 'dotted' ; } .underline-style-dotted { text-decoration-style : 'double' ; } .underline-style-dotted { text-decoration-style : 'dashed' ; } .underline-style-dotted { text-decoration-style : 'wavy' ; }

Underline Colour

The plugin will generate custom text-decoration-color values based on the theme's config. For example, the following colour configuration:

colors : { red : 'red' , green: 'green' , }

will generate the following classes:

.underline-red { text-decoration-color : red; } .underline-green { text-decoration-color : green; }

Underline Thickness

The plugin also exposes an underlineThickness configuration object which can be added to the theme config. For example, the following configuration:

theme : { underlineThickness : { 'thin' : '2px' , 'thick' : '5px' } }

will generate the following CSS:

.underline-thickness-thin { text-decoration-thickness : 2px ; } .underline-thickness-thick { text-decoration-thickness : 5px ; }

Underline Offset

Finally, the plugin exposes an underlineOffset theme configuration object. For example, the following theme configuration:

theme : { underlineOffset : { 'small' : '2px' , 'medium' : '5px' , } }

will generate the following CSS: