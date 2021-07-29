A simple Tailwind plugin written to create underline utilities.
To install, run
npm i tailwind-underline-utils in your site's front-end directory. Then
require the plugin within your Tailwind configuration file, for instance:
plugins: [
require('tailwind-underline-utils')
]
By default, the plugin will generate the following set of underline styles.
.underline-style-solid {
text-decoration-style: 'solid';
}
.underline-style-dotted {
text-decoration-style: 'dotted';
}
.underline-style-dotted {
text-decoration-style: 'double';
}
.underline-style-dotted {
text-decoration-style: 'dashed';
}
.underline-style-dotted {
text-decoration-style: 'wavy';
}
The plugin will generate custom
text-decoration-color values based on the theme's config. For example, the following colour configuration:
colors: {
red: 'red',
green: 'green',
}
will generate the following classes:
.underline-red {
text-decoration-color: red;
}
.underline-green {
text-decoration-color: green;
}
The plugin also exposes an
underlineThickness configuration object which can be added to the
theme config. For example, the following configuration:
theme: {
underlineThickness: {
'thin': '2px',
'thick': '5px'
}
}
will generate the following CSS:
.underline-thickness-thin {
text-decoration-thickness: 2px;
}
.underline-thickness-thick {
text-decoration-thickness: 5px;
}
Finally, the plugin exposes an
underlineOffset theme configuration object. For example, the following theme configuration:
theme: {
underlineOffset: {
'small': '2px',
'medium': '5px',
}
}
will generate the following CSS:
.underline-offset-small {
text-underline-offset: 2px;
}
.underline-offset-medium {
text-underline-offset: 5px;
}