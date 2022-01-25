Tailwind plugin for hide scrollbars, although the element can still be scrolled if the element's content overflows.

Live demo

Installation

Install the plugin from npm:

npm install tailwind-scrollbar-hide yarn add tailwind-scrollbar-hide pnpm add tailwind-scrollbar-hide

Then add the plugin to your tailwind.config.js file:

module .exports = { theme : { }, plugins : [ require ( 'tailwind-scrollbar-hide' ) ] }

Usage

Use in you template scrollbar-hide for visual hiding scrollbar

< div class = "w-4 scrollbar-hide" > ... </ div >

or restore default value use scrollbar-default

< div class = "w-4 scrollbar-hide md:scrollbar-default" > ... </ div >

License

MIT