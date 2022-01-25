Tailwind plugin for hide scrollbars, although the element can still be scrolled if the element's content overflows.
Install the plugin from npm:
# Using npm
npm install tailwind-scrollbar-hide
# Using Yarn
yarn add tailwind-scrollbar-hide
# Using pnpm
pnpm add tailwind-scrollbar-hide
Then add the plugin to your
tailwind.config.js file:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
theme: {
// ...
},
plugins: [
require('tailwind-scrollbar-hide')
// ...
]
}
Use in you template
scrollbar-hide for visual hiding scrollbar
<div class="w-4 scrollbar-hide">...</div>
or restore default value use
scrollbar-default
<div class="w-4 scrollbar-hide md:scrollbar-default">...</div>