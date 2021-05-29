openbase logo
tailwind-scrollbar

by Graham Still
1.3.1 (see all)

Scrollbar plugin for Tailwind CSS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.3K

GitHub Stars

206

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Scrollbar Plugin for Tailwind CSS

Tests Codacy Badge

Adds styling utilities for scrollbars in Firefox and webkit-based browsers.

Installation

yarn add -D tailwind-scrollbar

or

npm install --save-dev tailwind-scrollbar

Add it to the plugins array of your Tailwind config.

plugins: [
    // ...
    require('tailwind-scrollbar'),
],

Usage

NB: This plugin styles scrollbars; it does not force them to appear. Use typical CSS techniques to force content to overflow and trigger a scrollbar.

For every element that you want to style, add either the .scrollbar or .scrollbar-thin class. You may then add any scrollbar-track-{color}, scrollbar-thumb-{color} or hover:scrollbar-thumb-{color} classes you like. (Note that hover:scrollbar-thumb-{color} classes only have effects in webkit-based browsers.)

Here's a minimal example (keeping in mind that the h-32 and h-64 classes are just there to force the scrollbar to appear):

<div class="h-32 scrollbar scrollbar-thumb-gray-900 scrollbar-track-gray-100">
    <div class="h-64"></div>
</div>

A live version of this demo can be found here.

Configuration

If you'd like to add variants for the scrollbar utilities (e.g. dark mode), add them to the variants object in your Tailwind config:

variants: {
    // ...
    scrollbar: ['dark']
}

This plugin also capable of adding utilties for creating rounded scrollbars (by referencing your configured border radius settings). However, as they are only supported in Webkit-based browsers, their usage is inadvisable in cross-browser applications. To enable rounded scrollbar utilities, add 'rounded' to the list of scrollbar variants in your config file. This will add utilities such as scrollbar-thumb-rounded or scrollbar-thumb-rounded-md.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

