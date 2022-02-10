Use Tailwind CSS in React Native projects

All styles are generated from Tailwind CSS source and not hard-coded, which makes it easy to keep this module up-to-date with latest changes in Tailwind CSS itself.

Install

npm install tailwind-rn

Usage

Import tailwind-rn module and use any of the supported utilities from Tailwind CSS in your React Native views.

import React from 'react' ; import {SafeAreaView, View, Text} from 'react-native' ; import tailwind from 'tailwind-rn' ; const App = () => ( < SafeAreaView style = {tailwind( ' h-full ')}> < View style = {tailwind( ' pt-12 items-center ')}> < View style = {tailwind( ' bg-blue-200 px-3 py-1 rounded-full ')}> < Text style = {tailwind( ' text-blue-800 font-semibold ')}> Hello Tailwind </ Text > </ View > </ View > </ SafeAreaView > ); export default App;

tailwind function returns a simple object with styles, which can be used in any React Native view, such as <View> , <Text> and others.

tailwind( 'pt-12 items-center' );

Supported Utilities

Layout

Flexbox

Spacing

Sizing

Width (all except w-auto and w-screen )

and ) Min-Width

Max-Width

Height (all except h-auto and h-screen )

and ) Min-Height (all except min-h-screen )

) Max-Height (only max-h-full )

Typography

Backgrounds

Borders

Effects

Interactivity

Customization

This package exposes a create-tailwind-rn CLI for creating a custom build of tailwind-rn using your configuration. This guide assumes that you already have Tailwind CSS and tailwind-rn installed.

1. Create Tailwind configuration

See Tailwind's official documentation on configuration to learn more.

npx tailwindcss init

2. Generate styles for tailwind-rn

This command will generate a styles.json file, based on your Tailwind configuration. Add this file to your version control system, because it's going to be needed when initializing tailwind-rn .

$ npx create -tailwind-rn

3. Create a custom tailwind() function

Use create() function to generate the same tailwind() and getColor() functions, but with your custom styles applied.

import {create} from 'tailwind-rn' ; import styles from './styles.json' ; const {tailwind, getColor} = create(styles); tailwind( 'text-blue-500 text-opacity-50' );

Initializing tailwind-rn like that in every file you use it is not convenient. I'd recommend creating a tailwind.js file where you do it once and import it everywhere instead:

tailwind.js

import {create} from 'tailwind-rn' ; import styles from './styles.json' ; const {tailwind, getColor} = create(styles); export {tailwind, getColor};

You could also create an alias for that file, so that you could import it using an absolute path from anywhere in your project:

import {tailwind} from '../../../tailwind' ; import {tailwind} from 'tailwind' ;

API

classNames

Type: string[]

Array of Tailwind CSS classes you want to generate styles for.

Get color value from Tailwind CSS color name.

import {getColor} from 'tailwind-rn' ; getColor( 'blue-500' );

To get a color with opacity:

import {getColor} from 'tailwind-rn' ; getColor( 'blue-500 opacity-50' );

You can use Tailwind's values for color and opacity.

NOTE: For color you must NOT include the bg- prefix.

Create tailwind() and getColor() functions, which use custom styles. API of these functions remains the same.

See Customization.

styles

Type: object