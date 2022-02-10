Use Tailwind CSS in React Native projects
All styles are generated from Tailwind CSS source and not hard-coded, which makes it easy to keep this module up-to-date with latest changes in Tailwind CSS itself.
$ npm install tailwind-rn
Import
tailwind-rn module and use any of the supported utilities from Tailwind CSS in your React Native views.
import React from 'react';
import {SafeAreaView, View, Text} from 'react-native';
import tailwind from 'tailwind-rn';
const App = () => (
<SafeAreaView style={tailwind('h-full')}>
<View style={tailwind('pt-12 items-center')}>
<View style={tailwind('bg-blue-200 px-3 py-1 rounded-full')}>
<Text style={tailwind('text-blue-800 font-semibold')}>
Hello Tailwind
</Text>
</View>
</View>
</SafeAreaView>
);
export default App;
tailwind function returns a simple object with styles, which can be used in any React Native view, such as
<View>,
<Text> and others.
tailwind('pt-12 items-center');
//=> {
// paddingTop: 48,
// alignItems: 'center'
// }
hidden and
flex)
overflow-hidden,
overflow-scroll and
overflow-visible)
relative and
absolute)
*-auto)
z-auto)
w-auto and
w-screen)
h-auto and
h-screen)
min-h-screen)
max-h-full)
oldstyle-nums,
lining-nums,
tabular-nums and
proportional-nums)
text-current)
border-current)
This package exposes a
create-tailwind-rn CLI for creating a custom build of
tailwind-rn using your configuration.
This guide assumes that you already have Tailwind CSS and
tailwind-rn installed.
See Tailwind's official documentation on configuration to learn more.
$ npx tailwindcss init
tailwind-rn
This command will generate a
styles.json file, based on your Tailwind configuration.
Add this file to your version control system, because it's going to be needed when initializing
tailwind-rn.
$ npx create-tailwind-rn
tailwind() function
Use
create() function to generate the same
tailwind() and
getColor() functions, but with your custom styles applied.
import {create} from 'tailwind-rn';
import styles from './styles.json';
const {tailwind, getColor} = create(styles);
tailwind('text-blue-500 text-opacity-50');
//=> {color: 'rgba(66, 153, 225, 0.5)'}
Initializing
tailwind-rn like that in every file you use it is not convenient.
I'd recommend creating a
tailwind.js file where you do it once and import it everywhere instead:
tailwind.js
import {create} from 'tailwind-rn';
import styles from './styles.json';
const {tailwind, getColor} = create(styles);
export {tailwind, getColor};
You could also create an alias for that file, so that you could import it using an absolute path from anywhere in your project:
// Before
import {tailwind} from '../../../tailwind';
// After
import {tailwind} from 'tailwind';
Type:
string[]
Array of Tailwind CSS classes you want to generate styles for.
Get color value from Tailwind CSS color name.
import {getColor} from 'tailwind-rn';
getColor('blue-500');
//=> '#ebf8ff'
To get a color with opacity:
import {getColor} from 'tailwind-rn';
getColor('blue-500 opacity-50');
//=> 'rgba(66, 153, 225, 0.5)'
You can use Tailwind's values for color and opacity.
NOTE: For color you must NOT include the
bg-prefix.
Create
tailwind() and
getColor() functions, which use custom styles.
API of these functions remains the same.
See Customization.
Type:
object
Styles generated by
create-tailwind-rn CLI.