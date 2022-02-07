Tailwind React Native Classnames 🏄‍♂️

A simple, expressive API for TailwindCSS + React Native, written in TypeScript

import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import tw from 'tailwind-react-native-classnames' ; const MyComponent = () => ( < View style = {tw ` p-4 android:pt-2 bg-red-300 flex-row `}> < Text style = {tw ` text-md tracking-wide `}> Hello World </ Text > </ View > );

🚀 V2 Now in Beta 🚀

Help us beta-test the new V2 re-write, including dark-mode, breakpoints, JIT-mode, and more. Docs and migration guide over here.

API

The default export is an ES6 Tagged template function which is nice and terse for the most common use case -- passing a bunch of space-separated Tailwind classes and getting back a react-native style object:

import tw from 'tailwind-react-native-classnames' ; tw `pt-6 bg-blue-100` ;

In the spirit of Tailwindcss's intuitive responsive prefix syntax, tailwind-react-native-classnames adds support for platform prefixes to conditionally apply styles based on the current platform:

tw `ios:pt-4 android:pt-2` ;

You can also use tw.style() for handling more complex class name declarations. The api for this function is directly taken from the excellent classnames package.

tw.style( 'text-sm' , 'bg-blue-100' , 'flex-row mb-2' ); tw.style([ 'text-sm' , 'bg-blue-100' ]); tw.style(isOpen && 'bg-blue-100' ); tw.style({ 'bg-blue-100' : isActive, 'text-red-500' : invalid, }); tw.style( 'bg-blue-100' , { elevation : 3 , lineHeight : 13.5 }); tw.style( 'bg-blue-100' , [ 'flex-row' ], { 'text-xs' : true }, { fontSize : 9 });

The tw function also has a method color that can be used to get back a string value of a tailwind color. Especially useful if you're using a customized color pallette.

tw.color( 'blue-100' );

You can import the main tw function and reach for tw.style only when you need it:

import tw from 'tailwind-react-native-classnames' ; const MyComponent = () => ( < View style = {tw ` bg-blue-100 `}> < Text style = {tw.style( ' text-md ', invalid && ' text-red-500 ')}> Hello </ Text > </ View > );

...or if the tagged template function isn't your jam, just import tw.style as tw :

import { style as tw } from 'tailwind-react-native-classnames' ; const MyComponent = () => ( < View style = {tw( ' bg-blue-100 ', invalid && ' text-red-500 ')}> </ View > );

Installation

npm install tailwind-react-native-classnames

Customization

You can use tailwind-react-native-classnames right out of the box if you haven't customized your tailwind.config.js file at all. But more likely you've got some important app-specific tailwind customizations you'd like to use. In that case, this package exposes a cli command to generate a style-map which can then be used to create your own custom-scoped tw function, like so:

npx trnc-create-styles

This command will create a tw-rn-styles.json file in the root of your project dir. This file contains the info the package needs to generate customized react-native styles. It should be checked in to source control, and regenerated whenever you change your tailwind.config.js file. Then, somewhere in your app, you just do this:

import { create } from 'tailwind-react-native-classnames' ; import styles from '../../tw-rn-styles.json' ; const tw = create(styles); export default tw;

...and in your component files import your own customized version of the function instead:

import tw from './lib/tailwind' ;

Prior Art