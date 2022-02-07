A simple, expressive API for TailwindCSS + React Native, written in TypeScript
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';
import tw from 'tailwind-react-native-classnames';
const MyComponent = () => (
<View style={tw`p-4 android:pt-2 bg-red-300 flex-row`}>
<Text style={tw`text-md tracking-wide`}>Hello World</Text>
</View>
);
Help us beta-test the new V2 re-write, including dark-mode, breakpoints, JIT-mode, and more. Docs and migration guide over here.
The default export is an ES6 Tagged template function which is nice and terse for the most common use case -- passing a bunch of space-separated Tailwind classes and getting back a react-native style object:
import tw from 'tailwind-react-native-classnames';
tw`pt-6 bg-blue-100`;
// -> { paddingTop: 24, backgroundColor: 'rgba(219, 234, 254, 1)' }
In the spirit of Tailwindcss's intuitive responsive prefix syntax,
tailwind-react-native-classnames adds support for platform prefixes to conditionally
apply styles based on the current platform:
// 😎 styles only added if platform matches
tw`ios:pt-4 android:pt-2`;
You can also use
tw.style() for handling more complex class name declarations. The api
for this function is directly taken from the excellent
classnames package.
// pass multiple args
tw.style('text-sm', 'bg-blue-100', 'flex-row mb-2');
// arrays of classnames work too
tw.style(['text-sm', 'bg-blue-100']);
// falsy stuff is ignored, so you can do conditionals like this
tw.style(isOpen && 'bg-blue-100');
// { [className]: boolean } style - key class only added if value is `true`
tw.style({
'bg-blue-100': isActive,
'text-red-500': invalid,
});
// or, combine tailwind classes with plain react-native style object:
tw.style('bg-blue-100', { elevation: 3, lineHeight: 13.5 });
// mix and match input styles as much as you want
tw.style('bg-blue-100', ['flex-row'], { 'text-xs': true }, { fontSize: 9 });
The
tw function also has a method
color that can be used to get back a string value of
a tailwind color. Especially useful if you're using a customized color pallette.
tw.color('blue-100');
// -> "rgba(219, 234, 254, 1)"
You can import the main
tw function and reach for
tw.style only when you need it:
import tw from 'tailwind-react-native-classnames';
const MyComponent = () => (
<View style={tw`bg-blue-100`}>
<Text style={tw.style('text-md', invalid && 'text-red-500')}>Hello</Text>
</View>
);
...or if the tagged template function isn't your jam, just import
tw.style as
tw:
import { style as tw } from 'tailwind-react-native-classnames';
const MyComponent = () => (
<View style={tw('bg-blue-100', invalid && 'text-red-500')}></View>
);
npm install tailwind-react-native-classnames
You can use
tailwind-react-native-classnames right out of the box if you haven't
customized your
tailwind.config.js file at all. But more likely you've got some
important app-specific tailwind customizations you'd like to use. In that case, this
package exposes a cli command to generate a style-map which can then be used to create
your own custom-scoped
tw function, like so:
npx trnc-create-styles
This command will create a
tw-rn-styles.json file in the root of your project dir. This
file contains the info the package needs to generate customized react-native styles. It
should be checked in to source control, and regenerated whenever you change your
tailwind.config.js file. Then, somewhere in your app, you just do this:
// lib/tailwind.js
import { create } from 'tailwind-react-native-classnames';
import styles from '../../tw-rn-styles.json'; // <-- your path may differ
// this function works just like the default package export
// except it is customized according to your `tailwind.config.js`
const tw = create(styles);
export default tw;
...and in your component files import your own customized version of the function instead:
// SomeComponent.js
import tw from './lib/tailwind';
tw.style() api was taken outright from
classnames