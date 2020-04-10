Installation

Add this plugin to your project:

npm install --save-dev tailwind-heropatterns yarn add tailwind-heropatterns --dev

Usage

The tailwind heropatterns plugin exposes some options to configure the generated classes. Here is the example for adding it to your project plugins

require ( "tailwind-heropatterns" )({ variants : [], patterns : [ "polka-dots" , "signal" ], colors : { default : "#9C92AC" , "blue-dark" : "#000044" }, opacity : { default : "0.4" , "100" : "1.0" } });

This configuration would create the following classes:

.bg-hero-polka-dots-100 { background-image : url ( "data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg width='20' height='20' viewBox='0 0 20 20' xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3E%3Cg fill='%239C92AC' fill-opacity='1.0' fill-rule='evenodd'%3E%3Ccircle cx='3' cy='3' r='3'/%3E%3Ccircle cx='13' cy='13' r='3'/%3E%3C/g%3E%3C/svg%3E" ); } .bg-hero-signal-100 { background-image : url ( "data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg width='84' height='48' viewBox='0 0 84 48' xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3E%3Cpath d='...' fill='%239C92AC' fill-opacity='1.0' fill-rule='evenodd'/%3E%3C/svg%3E" ); } .bg-hero-polka-dots-blue-dark-100 { background-image : url ( "data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg width='20' height='20' viewBox='0 0 20 20' xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3E%3Cg fill='%23000044' fill-opacity='1.0' fill-rule='evenodd'%3E%3Ccircle cx='3' cy='3' r='3'/%3E%3Ccircle cx='13' cy='13' r='3'/%3E%3C/g%3E%3C/svg%3E" ); } .bg-hero-signal-blue-dark-100 { background-image : url ( "data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg width='84' height='48' viewBox='0 0 84 48' xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3E%3Cpath d='...' fill='%23000044' fill-opacity='1.0' fill-rule='evenodd'/%3E%3C/svg%3E" ); } .bg-hero-polka-dots { background-image : url ( "data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg width='20' height='20' viewBox='0 0 20 20' xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3E%3Cg fill='%239C92AC' fill-opacity='0.4' fill-rule='evenodd'%3E%3Ccircle cx='3' cy='3' r='3'/%3E%3Ccircle cx='13' cy='13' r='3'/%3E%3C/g%3E%3C/svg%3E" ); } .bg-hero-signal { background-image : url ( "data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg width='84' height='48' viewBox='0 0 84 48' xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3E%3Cpath d='...' fill='%239C92AC' fill-opacity='0.4' fill-rule='evenodd'/%3E%3C/svg%3E" ); } .bg-hero-polka-dots-blue-dark { background-image : url ( "data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg width='20' height='20' viewBox='0 0 20 20' xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3E%3Cg fill='%23000044' fill-opacity='0.4' fill-rule='evenodd'%3E%3Ccircle cx='3' cy='3' r='3'/%3E%3Ccircle cx='13' cy='13' r='3'/%3E%3C/g%3E%3C/svg%3E" ); } .bg-hero-signal-blue-dark { background-image : url ( "data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg width='84' height='48' viewBox='0 0 84 48' xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3E%3Cpath d='...' fill='%23000044' fill-opacity='0.4' fill-rule='evenodd'/%3E%3C/svg%3E" ); }

As you can see when you use the default key for colors or opacity it is omitted in the class name.

So the following configuration:

require ( "tailwind-heropatterns" )({ variants : [], patterns : [ "polka-dots" , "signal" ], colors : { default : "#9C92AC" }, opacity : { default : "0.4" } });

Will generate only the following classes

.bg-hero-polka-dots { } .bg-hero-signal { }

Defaults

The default configuration is the following. And it will generate alle the patterns with the default color of heropatterns.com

config = { variants : [], patterns : [], colors : { default : "#9C92AC" }, opacity : { default : 0.4 } };

Pattern names list: