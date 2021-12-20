Tailwind Config Viewer

Tailwind Config Viewer is a local UI tool for visualizing your Tailwind CSS configuration file. Keep it open during development to quickly reference custom Tailwind values/classes. Easily navigate between sections of the configuration and copy class names to your clipboard by clicking on them.

Demo using the default Tailwind config

Installation

NPX

Run npx tailwind-config-viewer from within the directory that contains your Tailwind configuration file.

Globally

npm i tailwind-config-viewer -g

Locally

npm i tailwind-config-viewer -D

When installing locally, you can add an entry into the package.json scripts field to run and open the viewer:

"scripts" : { "tailwind-config-viewer" : "tailwind-config-viewer -o" }

Usage

Run the tailwind-config-viewer command from within the directory that contains your Tailwind configuration file.

Commands

serve (default)

The serve command is the default command. Running tailwind-config-viewer is the same as tailwind-config-viewer serve .

Options

Option Default Description -p, --port 3000 The port to run the viewer on. If occupied it will use next available port. -o, --open false Open the viewer in default browser -c, --config tailwind.config.js Path to your Tailwind config file

export

Exports the viewer to a directory that can be uploaded to a static host. It accepts the output directory path as its sole argument.

tailwind-config-viewer export ./output-dir

If an output directory isn't specificied it will be output to tcv-build .

Options

Option Default Description -c, --config tailwind.config.js Path to your Tailwind config file

Configuration

You can declare a configViewer property in your Tailwind configuration's theme object in order to customize certain aspects of the config viewer.

module .exports = { theme : { configViewer : { } } }

themeReplacements

In some instances you may want to replace values used in your Tailwind config when it is displayed in the config viewer. One scenario where this is necessary is when you are using CSS variables for your theme values:

module .exports = { theme : { colors : { black : 'var(--color-black)' } } }

In order for the config viewer to properly display this color, you need to provide a replacement for it:

module .exports = { theme : { colors : { black : 'var(--color-black)' }, configViewer : { themeReplacements : { 'var(--color-black)' : '#000000' } } } }

You can replace any value in your theme for display in the config viewer by setting the corresponding valueToFind: valueToReplace in the themeReplacements object.

baseFontSize

The config viewer displays the pixel equivalent of any rem values. By default baseFontSize is set to 16 to mirror the default root element font size in most browsers. If you plan on using a different root font size in your project, you should set the value of baseFontSize to match.

module .exports = { theme : { configViewer : { baseFontSize : 20 } } }

typographyExample

You can change the default sentence used in the typography sections (Font Size, Letter Spacing etc.) by setting the typographyExample option:

module .exports = { theme : { configViewer : { typographyExample : 'The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog.' } } }

Usage Tips

Shift+Click on the Tailwind class names to copy multiple to your clipboard at once

Roadmap