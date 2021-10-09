The zero dependency Node.js module for tailing a file
npm install tail
Tail = require('tail').Tail;
tail = new Tail("fileToTail");
tail.on("line", function(data) {
console.log(data);
});
tail.on("error", function(error) {
console.log('ERROR: ', error);
});
If you want to stop tail:
tail.unwatch()
To start watching again:
tail.watch()
The only mandatory parameter is the path to the file to tail.
var fileToTail = "/path/to/fileToTail.txt";
new Tail(fileToTail)
If the file is missing or invalid
Tail constructor will throw an Exception and won't initialize.
try {
new Tail('missingFile.txt')
} catch (ex) {
console.log(ex)
}
Optional parameters can be passed via a hash:
var options= {separator: /[\r]{0,1}\n/, fromBeginning: false, fsWatchOptions: {}, follow: true, logger: console}
new Tail(fileToTail, options)
separator: the line separator token (default:
/[\r]{0,1}\n/ to handle linux/mac (9+)/windows). Pass
null for is binary files with no line separator.
fsWatchOptions: the full set of options that can be passed to
fs.watch as per node documentation (default: {}).
fromBeginning: tail from the beginning of the file (default:
false). If
fromBeginning is true
nLines will be ignored.
follow: simulate
tail -F option. In the case the file is moved/renamed/logrotated, if set to
true will start tailing again after a 1 second delay; if set to
false it will emit an error event (default:
true).
logger: a logger object(default: no logger). The passed logger should follow the folliwing signature:
info([data][, ...])
error([data][, ...])
nLines: tail from the last n lines. (default:
undefined). Ignored if
fromBeginning is set to
true.
useWatchFile: if set to
true will force the use of
fs.watchFile over delegating to the library the choice between
fs.watch and
fs.watchFile (default:
false).
encoding: the file encoding (default:
utf-8).
flushAtEOF: set to
true to force flush of content when end of file is reached. Useful when there's no separator character at the end of the file (default:
false).
Tail emits two events:
tail.on('line', (data) => {
console.log(data)
})
tail.on('error', (err) => {
console.log(err)
})
The error emitted is either the underline exception or a descriptive string.
Node Tail code repo is here Tail is written in ES6. Pull Requests are welcome.
Tail was born as part of a data firehose. Read more about that project here. Tail originally was written in CoffeeScript. Since December 2020 it's pure ES6.
MIT. Please see License file for more details.