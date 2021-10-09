Tail

The zero dependency Node.js module for tailing a file

Installation

npm install tail

Use

Tail = require ( 'tail' ).Tail; tail = new Tail( "fileToTail" ); tail.on( "line" , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); tail.on( "error" , function ( error ) { console .log( 'ERROR: ' , error); });

If you want to stop tail:

tail.unwatch()

To start watching again:

tail.watch()

Configuration

The only mandatory parameter is the path to the file to tail.

var fileToTail = "/path/to/fileToTail.txt" ; new Tail(fileToTail)

If the file is missing or invalid Tail constructor will throw an Exception and won't initialize.

try { new Tail( 'missingFile.txt' ) } catch (ex) { console .log(ex) }

Optional parameters can be passed via a hash:

var options= { separator : /[\r]{0,1}

/ , fromBeginning : false , fsWatchOptions : {}, follow : true , logger : console } new Tail(fileToTail, options)

Constructor parameters

separator : the line separator token (default: /[\r]{0,1}

/ to handle linux/mac (9+)/windows). Pass null for is binary files with no line separator.

: the line separator token (default: to handle linux/mac (9+)/windows). Pass for is binary files with no line separator. fsWatchOptions : the full set of options that can be passed to fs.watch as per node documentation (default: {}).

: the full set of options that can be passed to as per node documentation (default: {}). fromBeginning : tail from the beginning of the file (default: false ). If fromBeginning is true nLines will be ignored.

: tail from the beginning of the file (default: ). If is true will be ignored. follow : simulate tail -F option. In the case the file is moved/renamed/logrotated, if set to true will start tailing again after a 1 second delay; if set to false it will emit an error event (default: true ).

: simulate option. In the case the file is moved/renamed/logrotated, if set to will start tailing again after a 1 second delay; if set to it will emit an error event (default: ). logger : a logger object(default: no logger). The passed logger should follow the folliwing signature: info([data][, ...]) error([data][, ...])

: a logger object(default: no logger). The passed logger should follow the folliwing signature: nLines : tail from the last n lines. (default: undefined ). Ignored if fromBeginning is set to true .

: tail from the last n lines. (default: ). Ignored if is set to . useWatchFile : if set to true will force the use of fs.watchFile over delegating to the library the choice between fs.watch and fs.watchFile (default: false ).

: if set to will force the use of over delegating to the library the choice between and (default: ). encoding : the file encoding (default: utf-8 ).

: the file encoding (default: ). flushAtEOF : set to true to force flush of content when end of file is reached. Useful when there's no separator character at the end of the file (default: false ).

Emitted events

Tail emits two events:

line

tail.on( 'line' , (data) => { console .log(data) })

error

tail.on( 'error' , (err) => { console .log(err) })

The error emitted is either the underline exception or a descriptive string.

How to contribute

Node Tail code repo is here Tail is written in ES6. Pull Requests are welcome.

History

Tail was born as part of a data firehose. Read more about that project here. Tail originally was written in CoffeeScript. Since December 2020 it's pure ES6.

License

MIT. Please see License file for more details.