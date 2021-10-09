openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tai

tail

by Luca Grulla
2.2.4 (see all)

The zero dependency Node.js module for tailing a file

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

203K

GitHub Stars

394

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Tail

The zero dependency Node.js module for tailing a file

NPM

license npm npm

Made with ❤️ by Luca Grulla

  1. TOC {:toc}

Installation

npm install tail

Use

Tail = require('tail').Tail;

tail = new Tail("fileToTail");

tail.on("line", function(data) {
  console.log(data);
});

tail.on("error", function(error) {
  console.log('ERROR: ', error);
});

If you want to stop tail:

tail.unwatch()

To start watching again:

tail.watch()

Configuration

The only mandatory parameter is the path to the file to tail.

var fileToTail = "/path/to/fileToTail.txt";
new Tail(fileToTail)

If the file is missing or invalid Tail constructor will throw an Exception and won't initialize.

try {
  new Tail('missingFile.txt')
} catch (ex) {
  console.log(ex)
}

Optional parameters can be passed via a hash:

var options= {separator: /[\r]{0,1}\n/, fromBeginning: false, fsWatchOptions: {}, follow: true, logger: console}
new Tail(fileToTail, options)

Constructor parameters

  • separator: the line separator token (default: /[\r]{0,1}\n/ to handle linux/mac (9+)/windows). Pass null for is binary files with no line separator.
  • fsWatchOptions: the full set of options that can be passed to fs.watch as per node documentation (default: {}).
  • fromBeginning: tail from the beginning of the file (default: false). If fromBeginning is true nLines will be ignored.
  • follow: simulate tail -F option. In the case the file is moved/renamed/logrotated, if set to true will start tailing again after a 1 second delay; if set to false it will emit an error event (default: true).
  • logger: a logger object(default: no logger). The passed logger should follow the folliwing signature:
    • info([data][, ...])
    • error([data][, ...])
  • nLines: tail from the last n lines. (default: undefined). Ignored if fromBeginning is set to true.
  • useWatchFile: if set to true will force the use of fs.watchFile over delegating to the library the choice between fs.watch and fs.watchFile (default: false).
  • encoding: the file encoding (default:utf-8).
  • flushAtEOF: set to true to force flush of content when end of file is reached. Useful when there's no separator character at the end of the file (default: false).

Emitted events

Tail emits two events:

  • line
tail.on('line', (data) => {
  console.log(data)  
})
  • error
tail.on('error', (err) => {
  console.log(err)  
})

The error emitted is either the underline exception or a descriptive string.

How to contribute

Node Tail code repo is here Tail is written in ES6. Pull Requests are welcome.

History

Tail was born as part of a data firehose. Read more about that project here. Tail originally was written in CoffeeScript. Since December 2020 it's pure ES6.

License

MIT. Please see License file for more details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial