Features:
<input type="tags"> should be a thing.
pattern and
placeholder attributes, too!
change and
input ("live" change) events.
Screenshot:
It's easy to use! In addition to the example code, you'll also need to
include
tags-input.css - I didn't bundle it because that's a bit gross.
CommonJS:
var tagsInput = require('tags-input');
// create a new tag input:
var tags = document.createElement('input');
tags.setAttribute('type', 'tags');
tagsInput(tags);
document.body.appendChild(tags);
// enhance an existing input:
tagsInput(document.querySelector('input[type="tags"]'));
// or just enhance all tag inputs on the page:
[].forEach.call(document.querySelectorAll('input[type="tags"]'), tagsInput);
HTML Example:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="tags-input.css">
<script src="tags-input.js"></script>
<form>
<label>
Add some
<input name="hashtags" type="tags" pattern="^#" placeholder="#hashtags">
</label>
</form>
<script>[].forEach.call(document.querySelectorAll('input[type="tags"]'), tagsInput);</script>