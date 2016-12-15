Features:

I said <input type="tags"> should be a thing.

should be a thing. With full keyboard, mouse and focus support.

Works with HTML5 pattern and placeholder attributes, too!

and attributes, too! Native change and input ("live" change) events.

and ("live" change) events. Using preact? (or react?) There's a wrapper called preact-token-input

Works in modern browsers and IE10+

Screenshot:

JSFiddle Demo

Examples

It's easy to use! In addition to the example code, you'll also need to include tags-input.css - I didn't bundle it because that's a bit gross.

CommonJS:

var tagsInput = require ( 'tags-input' ); var tags = document .createElement( 'input' ); tags.setAttribute( 'type' , 'tags' ); tagsInput(tags); document .body.appendChild(tags); tagsInput( document .querySelector( 'input[type="tags"]' )); [].forEach.call( document .querySelectorAll( 'input[type="tags"]' ), tagsInput);

HTML Example: