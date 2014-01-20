TagoIO - SDK for Node.js

(Deprecated - Support until 2030-07-20)

Use @tago-io/sdk instead. https://github.com/tago-io/sdk-js

what where TagoIO website https://tago.io SDK documentation http://tago-sdk-js-documentation.rtfd.io/ General documentation https://docs.tago.io

Installation

$ npm install tago --save

Quick Example

Insert Device Data

const Device = require ( 'tago/device' ); const mydevice = new Device( '079a01a0-2ec4-11e6-a77d-991b8f63b767' ); const myData = { 'variable' : 'temperature' , 'location' : { 'lat' : 42.2974279 , 'lng' : -85.628292 }, 'time' : '2014-01-20 03:43:59' , 'unit' : 'C' , 'value' : 63 }; async function insertData ( ) { const result = await my_device.insert(myData); console .log(result); } insertData();

License

TagoIO SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js is released under the Apache-2.0 License.