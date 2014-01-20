(Deprecated - Support until 2030-07-20)
Use @tago-io/sdk instead. https://github.com/tago-io/sdk-js
|what
|where
|TagoIO website
|https://tago.io
|SDK documentation
|http://tago-sdk-js-documentation.rtfd.io/
|General documentation
|https://docs.tago.io
$ npm install tago --save
const Device = require('tago/device');
const mydevice = new Device('079a01a0-2ec4-11e6-a77d-991b8f63b767');
const myData = {
'variable' : 'temperature',
'location' : {'lat': 42.2974279, 'lng': -85.628292},
'time' : '2014-01-20 03:43:59',
'unit' : 'C',
'value' : 63
};
async function insertData() {
const result = await my_device.insert(myData);
console.log(result); // 1 Data Added
}
insertData();
// -> See full documentation at: http://sdk.js.tago.io/
TagoIO SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js is released under the Apache-2.0 License.