tago

by tago-io
9.3.11 (see all)

TagoIO SDK for JavaScript in the browser and NodeJS

Documentation
87

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

TagoIO - SDK for Node.js

(Deprecated - Support until 2030-07-20)

Use @tago-io/sdk instead. https://github.com/tago-io/sdk-js

whatwhere
TagoIO websitehttps://tago.io
SDK documentationhttp://tago-sdk-js-documentation.rtfd.io/
General documentationhttps://docs.tago.io

Installation

$ npm install tago --save

Quick Example

Insert Device Data

const Device = require('tago/device');
const mydevice = new Device('079a01a0-2ec4-11e6-a77d-991b8f63b767');

const myData = {
  'variable' : 'temperature',
  'location' : {'lat': 42.2974279, 'lng': -85.628292},
  'time'     : '2014-01-20 03:43:59',
  'unit'     : 'C',
  'value'    : 63
};

async function insertData() {
  const result = await my_device.insert(myData);
  console.log(result); // 1 Data Added
}

insertData();

// -> See full documentation at: http://sdk.js.tago.io/

License

TagoIO SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js is released under the Apache-2.0 License.

