node-taglib is a simple binding to TagLib in Javascript.
It requires node.js and taglib header files (on Debian systems, install
libtag1-dev).
node-taglib offers only an abstract interface without giving access to extended file-specific attributes. It does allow custom resolvers though. Synchronous write support is supported for Tag.
NOTE: Asynchronous API requires use of TagLib from git since certain bugs present in the released v1.7 cause problems.
// load the library
var taglib = require('taglib');
// asynchronous API
taglib.tag(path, function(err, tag) {
tag.artist; // => "Queen"
tag.title = "Erm";
tag.saveSync();
});
// synchronous API
var tag = taglib.tagSync(path);
tag.title; // => "Another one bites the dust"
tag.artist; // => "Kween"
tag.artist = "Queen";
tag.isEmpty(); // => false
tag.saveSync(); // => true
npm install taglib
# make sure you have node and taglib installed
git clone git://github.com/nikhilm/node-taglib.git
cd node-taglib
npm install .
node examples/simple.js /path/to/mp3_or_ogg_file
# you can now require('./taglib')
The
examples show usage.
The function you will most likely want to use.
callback should have signature
callback(err, tag, audioProperties) where
tag and
audioProperties are
plain-old JavaScript objects. For the distinction between these and
Tag, see
Tag below.
If there was an error reading the file,
err will be non-null and
tag and
audioProperties will be
null.
If no tag was found,
tag will be an empty object (falsy).
tag can have the
following fields. node-taglib currently supports only the fields common to all
formats:
If no audio properties could be read,
audioProperties will be an empty object
(falsy). The following fields are available in
audioProperties, all are
integers:
Writing audio properties is not supported.
In the second variant, which can read from a buffer,
format should be
a string as specified in Formats.
Read the tag from the file at
path asynchronously. The callback should have
signature
(err, tag). On success,
err will be
null and
tag will be
a
Tag. If errors occurred,
err will contain the error and
tag will be
null.
err will be an object with field
code having the
integer error code (
errno.h) and field
message will have a string
representation.
In the second variant, which can read from a buffer,
format should be
a string as specified in Formats.
Read the tags from the file at
path synchronously. Returns a
Tag. If
errors occurred, throws an exception.
Read the tags from
buffer assuming that it is a
format file. See
Formats
NOTE: A Tag object should NOT be created using
new. Instead use
tag()
or
tagSync()
A Tag object allows read-write access to all the meta-data fields. For valid
field names see
read() above.
To get a value, simply access the field --
tag.artist.
To set a value, assign a value to the field --
tag.year = 2012. You will
have to call
saveSync() to actually save the changes to the file on disc.
Due to TagLib's design, every
Tag object in memory has to keep its backing
file descriptor open. If you are dealing with a large number of files, you will
soon run into problems because operating systems impose limits on how many
files a process can have open simultaneously. If you want to only read tags,
use
read() instead as it will immediately close the file after the tag is
read.
Save any changes in the Tag meta-data to disk asynchronously.
callback will
be invoked once the save is done, and should have a signature
(err).
err
will be
null if the save was successful, otherwise it will be an object with
message having the error string and
path having the file path.
Save any changes in the Tag meta-data to disk synchronously. Throws an exception if the save failed.
Returns whether the tag is empty or not.
Adds JavaScript functions that will be called to resolve the filetype of
a file. Each resolver will be added to the front of the resolver queue. So the
last resolver will be called first. Multiple calls to
addResolvers are
allowed.
Each resolver must be a JavaScript function which takes a
filename parameter
and returns a format
string. List of formats.
Any place where
node-taglib expects a format can be passed one of these
(case-insensitive):
"MPEG"
"OGG" - Ogg Vorbis
"OGG/FLAC" - Ogg FLAC
"FLAC"
"MPC"
"WV"
"SPX" - Ogg Speex
"TTA"
"MP4"
"ASF"
"AIFF" - RIFF AIFF
"WAV" - RIFF WAV
"APE"
"MOD"
"S3M"
"IT"
"XM"
These correspond directly to the filetypes supported by TagLib. If the filetype cannot be determined, return anything other than one of these literals.
Asynchronous resolvers (which indicate the filetype via a callback rather than a return value) are not supported.
A boolean representing whether node-taglib supports ASF files. Depends on feature being enabled in TagLib.
A boolean representing whether node-taglib supports MP4 files. Depends on feature being enabled in TagLib.
Contributors are listed at: https://github.com/nikhilm/node-taglib/contributors