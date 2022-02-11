Form-ready dependency-less tagging.
Yarn:
yarn add taggle
NPM:
npm install taggle --save
Bower:
bower install taggle --save
Taggle allows you to create tag fields within your forms, to allow for easy and optionally restricted, input from your users.
Each tag contains an hidden input with a configurable name of
taggles[] by default so when taggle is inserted in a form, your server can easily read each item and continue accordingly. Taggle is highly customizable with your own css, or you can optionally use the included assets to start your own project.
Taggle also contains a simple API for you to easily hook in to your favorite autocomplete libraries.
The project includes a starter CSS file as seen in the link above to get you started quickly with integrating things into your site. It is highly recommended that you customize this to the needs of your site. See the example folder for more styles.
Taggle comes with optional polyfills in order to add support for IE8 and IE9. If you want to support IE8, add the scripts on your page in this order:
After cloning the repo you can build minified versions of the library by:
yarn OR
npm install
MIT © Sean Coker