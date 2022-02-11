openbase logo
tag

taggle

by Sean Coker
1.15.0 (see all)

📝 Form-ready dependency-less tagging.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

655

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Tags

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status

Form-ready dependency-less tagging.

Install

Yarn:

yarn add taggle

NPM:

npm install taggle --save

Bower:

bower install taggle --save

How it works

Taggle allows you to create tag fields within your forms, to allow for easy and optionally restricted, input from your users.

Each tag contains an hidden input with a configurable name of taggles[] by default so when taggle is inserted in a form, your server can easily read each item and continue accordingly. Taggle is highly customizable with your own css, or you can optionally use the included assets to start your own project.

Taggle also contains a simple API for you to easily hook in to your favorite autocomplete libraries.

How-To Demo

CSS styling

Minimal Styling Example

The project includes a starter CSS file as seen in the link above to get you started quickly with integrating things into your site. It is highly recommended that you customize this to the needs of your site. See the example folder for more styles.

Support for older IE

Taggle comes with optional polyfills in order to add support for IE8 and IE9. If you want to support IE8, add the scripts on your page in this order:

IE8 Support

  • taggle-ie8.js
  • taggle-ie9.js
  • taggle.js

IE9 Support

  • taggle-ie9.js
  • taggle.js

Building minified version

After cloning the repo you can build minified versions of the library by:

  • yarn OR npm install
  • npm run build

License

MIT © Sean Coker

