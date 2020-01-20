openbase logo
ttn

tagged-template-noop

by lleaff
2.1.1 (see all)

No-op function for tagged template literals

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.9K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Tagged template literal noop

npm

This module exports a single function that can be called with an ES2015 template string to have the same effect as not using any template function with your template literal.

const noopt = require('tagged-template-noop');

const qualifier = 'totally';

assert(
  noopt`Hopefully, I will be ${qualifier} useless.`
  ===  `Hopefully, I will be ${qualifier} useless.`
);

Possible uses include:

  • Expression-oriented programming style, e.g.:

    app.send((argv.escapeHtml ? escapeHtml : noopt)`
  <!doctype html>
  <html>
    <body>
      Hello ${form.username} !
    </body>
  </html>`
);

  • Testing

  • Working around limited editor template literal content highlighting (e.g. to highlight GraphQL template strings in Vim)

