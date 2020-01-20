This module exports a single function that can be called with an ES2015 template string to have the same effect as not using any template function with your template literal.
const noopt = require('tagged-template-noop');
const qualifier = 'totally';
assert(
noopt`Hopefully, I will be ${qualifier} useless.`
=== `Hopefully, I will be ${qualifier} useless.`
);
Possible uses include:
Expression-oriented programming style, e.g.:
app.send((argv.escapeHtml ? escapeHtml : noopt)`
<!doctype html>
<html>
<body>
Hello ${form.username} !
</body>
</html>`
);
Testing
Working around limited editor template literal content highlighting (e.g. to highlight GraphQL template strings in Vim)