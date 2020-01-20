Tagged template literal noop

This module exports a single function that can be called with an ES2015 template string to have the same effect as not using any template function with your template literal.

const noopt = require ( 'tagged-template-noop' ); const qualifier = 'totally' ; assert( noopt `Hopefully, I will be ${qualifier} useless.` === `Hopefully, I will be ${qualifier} useless.` );

Possible uses include: