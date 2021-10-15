Goal of this framework is to allow writing tests with minimal hassle. TAD will locate your test file, and provide tested module for your test functions.
Example console output:
$ npm install tad
Keep your tests in test folder. For each file in in main folder have corresponding test file in test folder.
Tests should be written as set of functions, it can be just one function:
module.exports = function (t, a, d) {
// tests
};
or many thematically grouped functions:
exports["Test this"] = function (t, a, d) {
// tests
};
exports["Test that"] = function (t, a, d) {
// tests
};
Arguments passed to test functions are:
All arguments are optional, and by the way function is declared suite detect which arguments should be passed to test function. Examples:
exports["Some tests"] = funtcion (t, a, d) {
// tests
setTimeout(function () {
// tests
d();
}, 100);
};
exports["Some tests"] = function (t, a) {
// tests
};
Tests can be nested, and declared various ways (synchronous/asynchronous)
module.exports["Test all"] = function (t, a) {
// Preparation code
// ... tests ...
return {
"Test this": function () {
// We already have module and assert object
// ... tests ...
},
"Test that async way": function (d) {
// This one is asynchronous
// ... tests ....
seTimeout(function () {
// ... tests ...
d({
"Some extra tests": function () {
// ... tests ...
}
});
}, 100);
}
};
};
TAD uses assert object from UncommonJS tests runner, It's API is nearly same as of assert that can be found in Node. Full spec is available at https://github.com/kriskowal/uncommonjs/blob/master/tests/specification.md .
TAD adds some extra sugar to UncommonJS Assert object:
a === a.strictEqual, so you can write your assertions as:
a(shouldBeTrue, true, "It's true");
// it has same effect as:
a.strictEqual(shouldBeTrue, true, "It's true");
a.not is an alias for
a.notStrictEqual
a.deep is an alias for
a.deepEqual
a.notDeep is an alias for
a.notDeepEqual
assert.never with that you can check function paths that should never be called.
Test your file with provided binary:
$ bin/tad lib/test-file
or test all files in path:
$ bin/tad lib