TAD - JavaScript test suite

Goal of this framework is to allow writing tests with minimal hassle. TAD will locate your test file, and provide tested module for your test functions.

Example console output:

Installation

npm install tad

Usage

File management

Keep your tests in test folder. For each file in in main folder have corresponding test file in test folder.

Test files

Tests should be written as set of functions, it can be just one function:

module .exports = function ( t, a, d ) { };

or many thematically grouped functions:

exports[ "Test this" ] = function ( t, a, d ) { }; exports[ "Test that" ] = function ( t, a, d ) { };

Test functions

Arguments passed to test functions are:

t - Tested module

- Tested module a - Assert object

- Assert object d - Done function, it's for tests that need to be run asynchronously. You may pass additional block of tests to this function and they'll be run right after. d argument makes no sense for synchrounous tests, declare such tests without it.

All arguments are optional, and by the way function is declared suite detect which arguments should be passed to test function. Examples:

Asynchronous test:

exports[ "Some tests" ] = funtcion (t, a, d) { setTimeout( function ( ) { d(); }, 100 ); };

Synchronous test:

exports[ "Some tests" ] = function ( t, a ) { };

Tests can be nested, and declared various ways (synchronous/asynchronous)

module .exports[ "Test all" ] = function ( t, a ) { return { "Test this" : function ( ) { }, "Test that async way" : function ( d ) { seTimeout( function ( ) { d({ "Some extra tests" : function ( ) { } }); }, 100 ); } }; };

Assertions

TAD uses assert object from UncommonJS tests runner, It's API is nearly same as of assert that can be found in Node. Full spec is available at https://github.com/kriskowal/uncommonjs/blob/master/tests/specification.md .

TAD adds some extra sugar to UncommonJS Assert object:

a === a.strictEqual , so you can write your assertions as:

a(shouldBeTrue, true , "It's true" ); a.strictEqual(shouldBeTrue, true , "It's true" );

a.not is an alias for a.notStrictEqual

is an alias for a.deep is an alias for a.deepEqual

is an alias for a.notDeep is an alias for a.notDeepEqual

is an alias for assert.never with that you can check function paths that should never be called.

Running tests

Test your file with provided binary:

bin/tad lib/ test -file

or test all files in path:

bin/tad lib

TODO