The Tools for Apache Cordova – "TACO" for short – are a set of utilities that make hybrid app development easier, friendlier, and faster. TACO is suite of products built by Microsoft, including:

/vscode-cordova is an extension for Visual Studio Code that provides IntelliSense, debugging, and build support for Apache Cordova and Ionic projects.

Visual Studio TACO is a complete IDE for building and debugging Apache Cordova apps. You can download it for free from the Visual Studio website.

/remotebuild is a secure build server to remotely build, run and debug apps using Apache Cordova. It sets up a webserver, and handles secure communication/authentication from the client. By default, it supports the taco-remote agent which lets you remotely build, run, and debug iOS apps created using the Visual Studio Tools for Apache Cordova.