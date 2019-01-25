Generate fixture modules from folders
Generate a fixture from a folder on disk:
tacks /path/to/fixture/example > example.js
Create and destroy the fixture from your tests:
var Tacks = require('tacks')
var Dir = Tacks.Dir
var File = Tacks.File
var Symlink = Tacks.Symlink
// I like my fixture paths to match my test filename:
var fixturepath = path.join(__dirname, path.basename(__filename, '.js'))
var example = require('./example.js')
example.create(fixturepath)
…
example.remove(fixturepath)
Or create your own fixture inline:
var example = new Tacks(Dir({
'package.json': File({
name: 'example',
version: '1.0.0'
})
}))
example.create(fixturepath)
…
example.remove(fixturepath)
This is very much a "release early" type release. Still very much in progress, but being used.
These are used in the generated code. It's totally legit to write them directly though.
var fixture = new Tacks(Dir({
'package.json': File({
name: 'example',
version: '1.0.0'
})
}))
Create a new fixture object based on a
Dir object, see below.
fixture.create('/path/to/fixture')
Take the directory and files described by the fixture and create it in
/path/to/fixture
fixture.remove('/path/to/fixture')
Cleanup a fixture we installed in
/path/to/fixture.
var Dir = Tacks.Dir
var mydir = Tacks.Dir(dirspec)
Creates a new
Dir object for consumption by
new Tacks.
dirspec is a
object whose properties are the names of files in a directory and whose
values are either
File objects,
Dir objects or
Symlink objects.
var File = Tacks.File
var myfile = Tacks.File(filespec)
Creates a new
File object for use in
Dir objects.
filespec can be
either a
String, a
Buffer or an
Object. In the last case, it
will be stringified with
JSON.stringify before writing it to disk
var Symlink = Tacks.Symlink
var mysymlink = Tacks.Symlink(destination)
Creates a new
Symlink object for use in
Dir objects.
destination should
either be relative to where the symlink is being created, or absolute relative
to the root of the fixture. That is,
Tacks.Symlink('/') will create a symlink
pointing at the fixture root.
var loadFromDir = require('tacks/load-from-dir')
var onDisk = loadFromDir('tests/example')
The value returned is a
Tacks object that you can call
create or
remove on. It's also handy for using in tests use compare an in
memory tacks fixture to whatever ended up on disk.
var test = require('tap').test
var tacksAreTheSame = require('tacks/tap').areTheSame
test('example', function (t) {
return tacksAreTheSame(t, actual, expected, 'got the expected results')
})
The
tacks/tap submodule is the start of tap assertions for comparing fixtures.
areTheSame creates a subtest, and inside that subtest runs a bunch of
assertions comparing the contents of the two models. It's smart enough to
consider
tacks equivalent things equal, eg strings & buffers with the same
content.
Because it creates a subtest, it's async, it returns the subtest (which is also a promise) so you can either return it yourself and your test will complete when it does, or do something like:
tacksAreTheSame(t, actual, expected, 'got the expected results').then(t.done)
or
tacksAreTheSame(t, actual, expected, 'got the expected results').then(function () {
… more tests …
t.done()
})
var generateFromDir = require('tacks/generate-from-dir')
var fixturestr = Tacks.generateFromDir(dir)
This is what's used by the commandline– it generates javascript as a string from a directory on disk. It works hard to produce something that looks like it might have been typed by a human– It translates JSON on disk into object literals. And it doesn't quote property names in object literals unless it has to. It uses single quotes when it can. It double quotes when it has to, and escapes when it has no other choice. It includs plain text as strings concatenated one per line. For everything else it makes Buffer objects using hex encoded strings as input.
These are things I'll do sooner or late myself.
.mockFs('/tmp/fixture/path/') function which returns a
patched version of
fs that, for attempts to read from
/tmp/fixture/path
returns data from the in memory fixture instead of looking at the
filesystem. For injection into tested modules with something like
require-inject.
I'd love to see these, but I may never get time to do them myself. If someone else did them though…
standard… eg, semicolons, indentation,
default quoting. The right answer might be to generate AST objects for
use by an existing formatter. Relatedly, it'd be nice to have some
standard extension method for the generated sourcecode. Right now I make
use of it just by concattenating source code.