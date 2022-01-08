Tacit is a primitive CSS framework for dummies, like myself, who don't know anything about graphic design but want their web services to look eatable. No classes, no layouts. Just design plain and simple web pages compliant with HTML5 and they will look OK.
Details are here: yegor256.github.io/tacit
Just add it to your HTML:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/yegor256/tacit@gh-pages/tacit-css.min.css"/>
</head>
</html>
Or simply download
tacit-css.min.css
and use together with your HTML by adding:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="tacit-css.min.css"/>
</head>
</html>
Of course, it is responsive and mobile-friendly, but you have to add this line too:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"/>
</head>
</html>
This blog post explains it in even more details: Tacit, a CSS Framework Without Classes.
Fork repository, make changes, send us a pull request. We will review
your changes and apply them to the
master branch shortly, provided
they don't violate our quality standards. To avoid frustration, before
sending us your pull request please run full Grunt build:
$ npm install
$ npm test
To develop it locally, open
index.html in a browser and then run:
$ npm run dev
Now you can make changes to
.scss files and refresh the page in the browser.
CSS will be recompiled automatically on every change you make.
#<issue-number> - short description
(optional) * bullet-points with more details if necessary
#<issue-number>.
The following list is of tested browsers for compatibility. We don't have any guarantees of compatibility for other browsers, but as soon as possible will verify and add more to the list. Some of these browsers present minor issues that are reported in the our issues list.
|Browser/OS
|Version
|Compatible
|Chrome
|>= 60
|Yes
|Firefox
|>= 56
|Yes
|Safari
|>= 11
|Yes
|Opera
|>= 48
|Yes
|Edge
|>= 14
|Yes
|Chrome (iOS)
|>= 60
|Yes
|Safari (iOS)
|-
|Yes
|Internet Explorer
|>= 11
|Yes
Tacit's goal is to be super simple and always with the same look-and-feel. If you want something more custom, like a different theme, feel free to make it on top of Tacit. Here are some frameworks built on top of Tacit:
If you have questions or general suggestions, don't hesitate to submit a new Github issue.
Tacit's logo was designed by Akshay Vinchurkar (@akshayvinchurkar)