Generate a custom Tachyons build with a json configuration. Inspiration from this tachyons issue.
npm i -S tachyons-generator
Or, use a curl request to generate css and docs
curl -X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"typeScale": [5,4,3,2,1,0.5] }' \
https://tachyons.pub
or post the config.json file
curl -X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d @config.json \
https://tachyons.pub
This will generate an index.html file with the generated style guide as well as a static css file.
const fs = require('fs')
const tachyonsGenerator = require('tachyons-generator')
const config = require('./config.json')
const generate = async () => {
const tachy = tachyonsGenerator(config)
const out = await tachy.generate()
fs.writeFileSync('index.html', out.docs)
fs.writeFileSync('tachyons.css', out.css)
fs.writeFileSync('tachyons.min.css', out.min)
}
generate()
{
"typeScale": [
3, 2.25, 1.5, 1.25, 1, 0.875
],
"spacing": [.25, .5, 1, 2, 4, 8, 16],
"lineHeight": [1, 1.25, 1.5],
"customMedia": [
{ "m": 48 },
{ "l": 64 },
{ "xl": 128 }
],
"colors": {
"black": "#000",
"near-black": "#111",
"dark-gray": "#333",
"mid-gray": "#555",
"gray": "#777",
"silver": "#999",
"light-silver": "#aaa",
"moon-gray": "#ccc",
"light-gray": "#eee",
"near-white": "#f4f4f4",
"white": "#fff",
"dark-red": "#f00008",
"red": "#ff3223",
"orange": "#f3a801",
"gold": "#f2c800",
"yellow": "#ffde37",
"purple": "#7d5da9",
"light-purple": "#8d4f92",
"hot-pink": "#d62288",
"dark-pink": "#c64774",
"pink": "#f49cc8",
"dark-green": "#006C71",
"green": "#41D69F",
"navy": "#001b44",
"dark-blue": "#00449e",
"blue": "#357edd",
"light-blue": "#96ccff",
"lightest-blue": "#cdecff",
"washed-blue": "#f6fffe",
"washed-green": "#e8fdf5",
"washed-yellow": "#fff8d5",
"light-pink": "#efa4b8",
"light-yellow": "#f3dd70",
"light-red": "#ffd3c0"
},
"nested": {
"links": ["blue", "light-blue"]
},
"borderWidths": [0, 0.125, 0.25, 0.5, 1, 2],
"borderRadius": [0, 0.125, 0.25, 0.5, 1],
"widths": [1, 2, 4, 8, 16],
"maxWidths": [1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 48, 64, 96],
"heights": [1, 2, 4, 8, 16],
"tables": {
"striped": ["light-silver", "moon-gray", "light-gray", "near-white"],
"stripe": ["light", "dark"]
},
"typography":{
"measure": [30, 34, 20]
},
"opacity": [1, 0.9, 0.8, 0.7, 0.6, 0.5, 0.4, 0.3, 0.2, 0.1, 0.05, 0.025, 0]
}
You can also omit the partials you don't need with the key
skipModules, for example if you don't want normalize.css in the bundle you can do:
{
"skipModules": ["normalize"]
}
You can automate the generation and publishing using something like this pattern
"start": "npm run build && npm run publish",
"build": "node index.js",
"publish": "curl -X POST -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d @config.json https://tachyons.pub"
MIT
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
