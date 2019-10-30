This repo is currently under active development. It isn't currently ready for production, but we hope to have a beta out soon. Pull requests and issues welcome! If you'd like to lend a hand but don't know where to start please ping @johnotander ❤️.

Generate a custom Tachyons build with a json configuration. Inspiration from this tachyons issue.

Installation

npm i -S tachyons-generator

Or, use a curl request to generate css and docs

curl -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"typeScale": [5,4,3,2,1,0.5] }' \ https://tachyons.pub

or post the config.json file

curl -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d @config.json \ https://tachyons.pub

Usage

This will generate an index.html file with the generated style guide as well as a static css file.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const tachyonsGenerator = require ( 'tachyons-generator' ) const config = require ( './config.json' ) const generate = async () => { const tachy = tachyonsGenerator(config) const out = await tachy.generate() fs.writeFileSync( 'index.html' , out.docs) fs.writeFileSync( 'tachyons.css' , out.css) fs.writeFileSync( 'tachyons.min.css' , out.min) } generate()

Example config

{ "typeScale" : [ 3 , 2.25 , 1.5 , 1.25 , 1 , 0.875 ], "spacing" : [ .25 , .5 , 1 , 2 , 4 , 8 , 16 ], "lineHeight" : [ 1 , 1.25 , 1.5 ], "customMedia" : [ { "m" : 48 }, { "l" : 64 }, { "xl" : 128 } ], "colors" : { "black" : "#000" , "near-black" : "#111" , "dark-gray" : "#333" , "mid-gray" : "#555" , "gray" : "#777" , "silver" : "#999" , "light-silver" : "#aaa" , "moon-gray" : "#ccc" , "light-gray" : "#eee" , "near-white" : "#f4f4f4" , "white" : "#fff" , "dark-red" : "#f00008" , "red" : "#ff3223" , "orange" : "#f3a801" , "gold" : "#f2c800" , "yellow" : "#ffde37" , "purple" : "#7d5da9" , "light-purple" : "#8d4f92" , "hot-pink" : "#d62288" , "dark-pink" : "#c64774" , "pink" : "#f49cc8" , "dark-green" : "#006C71" , "green" : "#41D69F" , "navy" : "#001b44" , "dark-blue" : "#00449e" , "blue" : "#357edd" , "light-blue" : "#96ccff" , "lightest-blue" : "#cdecff" , "washed-blue" : "#f6fffe" , "washed-green" : "#e8fdf5" , "washed-yellow" : "#fff8d5" , "light-pink" : "#efa4b8" , "light-yellow" : "#f3dd70" , "light-red" : "#ffd3c0" }, "nested" : { "links" : [ "blue" , "light-blue" ] }, "borderWidths" : [ 0 , 0.125 , 0.25 , 0.5 , 1 , 2 ], "borderRadius" : [ 0 , 0.125 , 0.25 , 0.5 , 1 ], "widths" : [ 1 , 2 , 4 , 8 , 16 ], "maxWidths" : [ 1 , 2 , 4 , 8 , 16 , 32 , 48 , 64 , 96 ], "heights" : [ 1 , 2 , 4 , 8 , 16 ], "tables" : { "striped" : [ "light-silver" , "moon-gray" , "light-gray" , "near-white" ], "stripe" : [ "light" , "dark" ] }, "typography" :{ "measure" : [ 30 , 34 , 20 ] }, "opacity" : [ 1 , 0.9 , 0.8 , 0.7 , 0.6 , 0.5 , 0.4 , 0.3 , 0.2 , 0.1 , 0.05 , 0.025 , 0 ] }

You can also omit the partials you don't need with the key skipModules , for example if you don't want normalize.css in the bundle you can do:

{ "skipModules" : [ "normalize" ] }

Example npm commands

You can automate the generation and publishing using something like this pattern

"start" : "npm run build && npm run publish" , "build" : "node index.js" , "publish" : "curl -X POST -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d @config.json https://tachyons.pub"

License

MIT

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

