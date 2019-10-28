TACHYONS CUSTOM

You can find a generator for these themes at https://components.ai/tachyons-theme

Functional css for humans.

Quickly build and design new UI without writing css.

This is a fork of Tachyons with values being configurable in a single variables file. More information about Tachyons can be found at http://tachyons.io

@ custom - media --breakpoint-not-small screen and (min-width: 30em ); @ custom - media --breakpoint-medium screen and (min-width: 30em ) and (max-width: 60em ); @ custom - media --breakpoint-large screen and (min-width: 60em ); :root { --sans-serif : -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'avenir next' , avenir, helvetica, 'helvetica neue' , ubuntu, roboto, noto, 'segoe ui' , arial, sans-serif; --serif : georgia, serif; --code : consolas, monaco, monospace; --font-size-headline : 6rem ; --font-size-subheadline : 5rem ; --font-size-1 : 3rem ; --font-size-2 : 2.25rem ; --font-size-3 : 1.5rem ; --font-size-4 : 1.25rem ; --font-size-5 : 1rem ; --font-size-6 : . 875rem ; --font-size-7 : . 75rem ; --letter-spacing-tight :-. 05em ; --letter-spacing-1 :. 1em ; --letter-spacing-2 :. 25em ; --line-height-solid : 1 ; --line-height-title : 1.25 ; --line-height-copy : 1.5 ; --spacing-none : 0 ; --spacing-extra-small : . 25rem ; --spacing-small : . 5rem ; --spacing-medium : 1rem ; --spacing-large : 2rem ; --spacing-extra-large : 4rem ; --spacing-extra-extra-large : 8rem ; --spacing-extra-extra-extra-large : 16rem ; --height-1 : 1rem ; --height-2 : 2rem ; --height-3 : 4rem ; --height-4 : 8rem ; --height-5 : 16rem ; --width-1 : 1rem ; --width-2 : 2rem ; --width-3 : 4rem ; --width-4 : 8rem ; --width-5 : 16rem ; --max-width-1 : 1rem ; --max-width-2 : 2rem ; --max-width-3 : 4rem ; --max-width-4 : 8rem ; --max-width-5 : 16rem ; --max-width-6 : 32rem ; --max-width-7 : 48rem ; --max-width-8 : 64rem ; --max-width-9 : 96rem ; --border-radius-none : 0 ; --border-radius-1 : . 125rem ; --border-radius-2 : . 25rem ; --border-radius-3 : . 5rem ; --border-radius-4 : 1rem ; --border-radius-circle : 100% ; --border-radius-pill : 9999px ; --border-width-none : 0 ; --border-width-1 : . 125rem ; --border-width-2 : . 25rem ; --border-width-3 : . 5rem ; --border-width-4 : 1rem ; --border-width-5 : 2rem ; --box-shadow-1 : 0px 0px 4px 2px rgba ( 0, 0, 0, 0.2 ); --box-shadow-2 : 0px 0px 8px 2px rgba ( 0, 0, 0, 0.2 ); --box-shadow-3 : 2px 2px 4px 2px rgba ( 0, 0, 0, 0.2 ); --box-shadow-4 : 2px 2px 8px 0px rgba ( 0, 0, 0, 0.2 ); --box-shadow-5 : 4px 4px 8px 0px rgba ( 0, 0, 0, 0.2 ); --black : #000 ; --near-black : #111 ; --dark-gray : #333 ; --mid-gray : #555 ; --gray : #777 ; --silver : #999 ; --light-silver : #aaa ; --moon-gray : #ccc ; --light-gray : #eee ; --near-white : #f4f4f4 ; --white : #fff ; --transparent :transparent; --black-90 : rgba (0,0,0,.9); --black-80 : rgba (0,0,0,.8); --black-70 : rgba (0,0,0,.7); --black-60 : rgba (0,0,0,.6); --black-50 : rgba (0,0,0,.5); --black-40 : rgba (0,0,0,.4); --black-30 : rgba (0,0,0,.3); --black-20 : rgba (0,0,0,.2); --black-10 : rgba (0,0,0,.1); --black-05 : rgba (0,0,0,.05); --black-025 : rgba (0,0,0,.025); --black-0125 : rgba (0,0,0,.0125); --white-90 : rgba (255,255,255,.9); --white-80 : rgba (255,255,255,.8); --white-70 : rgba (255,255,255,.7); --white-60 : rgba (255,255,255,.6); --white-50 : rgba (255,255,255,.5); --white-40 : rgba (255,255,255,.4); --white-30 : rgba (255,255,255,.3); --white-20 : rgba (255,255,255,.2); --white-10 : rgba (255,255,255,.1); --white-05 : rgba (255,255,255,.05); --white-025 : rgba (255,255,255,.025); --white-0125 : rgba (255,255,255,.0125); --dark-red : #e7040f ; --red : #ff4136 ; --light-red : #ff725c ; --orange : #ff6300 ; --gold : #ffb700 ; --yellow : #ffd700 ; --light-yellow : #fbf1a9 ; --purple : #5e2ca5 ; --light-purple : #a463f2 ; --dark-pink : #d5008f ; --hot-pink : #ff41b4 ; --pink : #ff80cc ; --light-pink : #ffa3d7 ; --dark-green : #137752 ; --green : #19a974 ; --light-green : #9eebcf ; --navy : #001b44 ; --dark-blue : #00449e ; --blue : #357edd ; --light-blue : #96ccff ; --lightest-blue : #cdecff ; --washed-blue : #f6fffe ; --washed-green : #e8fdf5 ; --washed-yellow : #fffceb ; --washed-red : #ffdfdf ; }

Getting started

Docs can be found at http://tachyons.io/docs The modules are generally pretty small and thus easy to read and grock if you're familiar with css at all.

Use the CDN

The quickest and easiest way to start using tachyons is to include a reference to the minified file in the head of your html file.

Currently the latest version is 4.9.0

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/tachyons@4.9.0/css/tachyons.min.css" >

You can always grab the latest version with

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/tachyons/css/tachyons.min.css" >

Local Setup

Clone the repo from github and install dependencies through npm.

git clone https://github.com/tachyons-css/tachyons-custom.git cd tachyons-custom npm install

Build

If you want to just use src as a jumping off point and edit all the code yourself, you can compile all of your wonderful changes by running

npm start

This will output both minified and unminified versions of the css to the css directory.

If you want to recompile everything from src everytime you save a change - you can run the following command, which will compile and minify the css

npm run build:watch

If you want to check that a class hasn't been redefined or 'mutated' there is a linter to check that all of the classes have only been defined once. This can be useful if you are using another library or have written some of your own css and want to make sure there are no naming collisions. To do this run the command

npm run mutations

Contributing

If you want to make a PR to change part of the css source for tachyons, make sure you make the PR on the corresponding module that can be found in the tachyons org. Those modules get copied into the main repo so any changes you make to the css in this repo would get overridden.

Also please read our code of conduct for contributors.

Websites that Use Tachyons

If you have a project or site that uses Tachyons feel free to make a PR to the (main repo) to add it to the list.

https://github.com/tachyons-css/tachyons/blob/master/sites.md

Help

If you have a question feel free to open an issue here or jump into the Tachyons slack channel.

License

MIT