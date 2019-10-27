openbase logo
tachyons-cli

by tachyons-css
1.3.3 (see all)

Cli to postprocess tachyons stylesheets and generate documentation

Popularity

Downloads/wk

596

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

15

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

tachyons-cli Build Status js-standard-style

Postprocess Tachyons stylesheets with a CLI app.

This module is used to process Tachyons css modules and generate their documentation. It is leveraged in an npm script shared among all modules.

It is meant to be installed globally with the --global flag, and requires v4 of node or higher.

Installation

npm install --global tachyons-cli

Usage

$ tachyons --help

  Postprocess tachyons stylesheets

  Usage
    $ tachyons <input.css>

  Options
    -m, --minify Minify the output stylesheet
    -r, --repeat Repeat class names to increase specificity
    -a, --authors Dynamically add authors based on package.json
    -n, --new Generate a new Tachyons project
    --rtl Generate rtl supported css
    --generate-docs Generate documentation for a given module
    --package The path to the module package to be documented
    --preserve-variables Preserve CSS variables in output

  Example
    $ tachyons src/tachyons.css > dist/c.css
    $ tachyons src/tachyons.css > dist/c.css --minify
    $ tachyons src/tachyons.css > dist/c.repeated.css --repeat
    $ tachyons src/tachyons-type-scale.css --generate-docs --package=./package.json > readme.md
    $ tachyons --new=my-new-project

Within a Tachyons css module

$ tachyons src/tachyons-base.css > css/tachyons-base.css && \
  tachyons src/tachyons-base.css --minify > css/tachyons-base.min.css && \
  tachyons src/tachyons-base.css --generate-docs --package=../../package.json > readme.md

Development

$ npm t

License

ISC

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Crafted with <3 by John Otander (@4lpine).

This package was initially generated with yeoman and the p generator.

