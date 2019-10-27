Postprocess Tachyons stylesheets with a CLI app.
This module is used to process Tachyons css modules and generate their documentation. It is leveraged in an npm script shared among all modules.
It is meant to be installed globally with the
--global flag, and requires
v4 of node or higher.
npm install --global tachyons-cli
$ tachyons --help
Postprocess tachyons stylesheets
Usage
$ tachyons <input.css>
Options
-m, --minify Minify the output stylesheet
-r, --repeat Repeat class names to increase specificity
-a, --authors Dynamically add authors based on package.json
-n, --new Generate a new Tachyons project
--rtl Generate rtl supported css
--generate-docs Generate documentation for a given module
--package The path to the module package to be documented
--preserve-variables Preserve CSS variables in output
Example
$ tachyons src/tachyons.css > dist/c.css
$ tachyons src/tachyons.css > dist/c.css --minify
$ tachyons src/tachyons.css > dist/c.repeated.css --repeat
$ tachyons src/tachyons-type-scale.css --generate-docs --package=./package.json > readme.md
$ tachyons --new=my-new-project
$ tachyons src/tachyons-base.css > css/tachyons-base.css && \
tachyons src/tachyons-base.css --minify > css/tachyons-base.min.css && \
tachyons src/tachyons-base.css --generate-docs --package=../../package.json > readme.md
$ npm t
