Postprocess Tachyons stylesheets with a CLI app.

This module is used to process Tachyons css modules and generate their documentation. It is leveraged in an npm script shared among all modules.

It is meant to be installed globally with the --global flag, and requires v4 of node or higher.

Installation

npm install --global tachyons-cli

Usage

$ tachyons -- help Postprocess tachyons stylesheets Usage $ tachyons <input.css> Options -m, --minify Minify the output stylesheet -r, --repeat Repeat class names to increase specificity -a, --authors Dynamically add authors based on package.json -n, --new Generate a new Tachyons project --rtl Generate rtl supported css --generate-docs Generate documentation for a given module --package The path to the module package to be documented --preserve-variables Preserve CSS variables in output Example $ tachyons src/tachyons.css > dist/c.css $ tachyons src/tachyons.css > dist/c.css --minify $ tachyons src/tachyons.css > dist/c.repeated.css --repeat $ tachyons src/tachyons-type-scale.css --generate-docs --package=./package.json > readme.md $ tachyons --new=my-new-project

Within a Tachyons css module

$ tachyons src/tachyons-base.css > css/tachyons-base.css && \ tachyons src/tachyons-base.css --minify > css/tachyons-base.min.css && \ tachyons src/tachyons-base.css --generate-docs --package=../../package.json > readme.md

Development

$ npm t

License

ISC

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

