Transpile Tachyons PostCSS to vanilla CSS. This build process also removes comments, autoprefixes, and has options for minifying the output or repeating class selectors (to play nice with overly specific CSS frameworks).

Installation

npm install --save-dev tachyons-build-css

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const tachyonsBuildCss = require ( 'tachyons-build-css' ) const input = fs.readFileSync( 'input.css' , 'utf8' ) tachyonsBuildCss(input, { from : 'input.css' , to : 'output.css' , minify : true , plugins : [my(), other(), plugins()] }).then( result => { fs.writeFileSync( 'output.css' , result.css) })

If you want more control, but want the plugins used here, you can get them with the getPlugins function

const { getPlugins } = require ( 'tachyons-build-css' ) const plugins = getPlugins({ from : 'input.css' , to : 'output.css' , minify : true })

Options

Option Default Description Values from undefined The input file name file name to undefined The output file name file name minify false Minify the output CSS true , false repeat false Whether to repeat classes in selectors false , 1..10 plugins false Additional postcss plugins [my(), other(), plugins()] atImport {} Options for postcss-import postcss-import options

License

MIT

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

Crafted with <3 by John Otander (@4lpine).