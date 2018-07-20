Transpile Tachyons PostCSS to vanilla CSS. This build process also removes comments, autoprefixes, and has options for minifying the output or repeating class selectors (to play nice with overly specific CSS frameworks).
npm install --save-dev tachyons-build-css
const fs = require('fs')
const tachyonsBuildCss = require('tachyons-build-css')
const input = fs.readFileSync('input.css', 'utf8')
tachyonsBuildCss(input, {
from: 'input.css',
to: 'output.css',
minify: true,
plugins: [my(), other(), plugins()]
}).then(result => {
fs.writeFileSync('output.css', result.css)
})
If you want more control, but want the plugins used here, you can get them with the
getPlugins function
const { getPlugins } = require('tachyons-build-css')
const plugins = getPlugins({
from: 'input.css',
to: 'output.css',
minify: true
})
|Option
|Default
|Description
|Values
from
undefined
|The input file name
|file name
to
undefined
|The output file name
|file name
minify
false
|Minify the output CSS
true,
false
repeat
false
|Whether to repeat classes in selectors
false,
1..10
plugins
false
|Additional postcss plugins
|[my(), other(), plugins()]
atImport
{}
|Options for
postcss-import
postcss-import options
MIT
Crafted with <3 by John Otander (@4lpine).
