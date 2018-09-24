Css module for a smarter default box-model.
npm install --save-dev tachyons-box-sizing
Learn more about using css installed with npm:
http:
git clone https://github.com/tachyons-css/tachyons-box-sizing
ssh:
git clone git@github.com:tachyons-css/tachyons-box-sizing.git
Import the css module
@import "tachyons-box-sizing";
Then process the css using the
tachyons-cli
$ npm i -g tachyons-cli
$ tachyons path/to/css-file.css > dist/t.css
The easiest and most simple way to use the css is to use the cdn hosted version. Include it in the head of your html with:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://unpkg.com/tachyons-box-sizing@3.2.2/css/tachyons-box-sizing.min.css" />
The built css is located in the
css directory. It contains an unminified and minified version.
You can either cut and paste that css or link to it directly in your html.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/module/css/tachyons-box-sizing">
The source css files can be found in the
src directory.
Running
$ npm start will process the source css and place the built css in the
css directory.
/*
Box Sizing
*/
html, body, div, article, aside, section, main, nav, footer, header, form,
fieldset, legend, pre, code, p, a, h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6, ul, ol, li, dl, dt,
dd, blockquote, figcaption, figure, textarea, input[type="email"],
input[type="number"], input[type="password"], input[type="tel"],
input[type="text"], input[type="url"], .border-box { box-sizing: border-box; }
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
ISC