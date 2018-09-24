openbase logo
tachyons-box-sizing

by tachyons-css
3.2.2

Module moved to the Tachyons monorepo

154

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

tachyons-box-sizing 3.2.2

Css module for a smarter default box-model.

Stats

249401
249 bytes 4 selectors 0 declarations

Installation

With npm

npm install --save-dev tachyons-box-sizing

Learn more about using css installed with npm:

With Git

http:

git clone https://github.com/tachyons-css/tachyons-box-sizing

ssh:

git clone git@github.com:tachyons-css/tachyons-box-sizing.git

Usage

Using with Postcss

Import the css module

@import "tachyons-box-sizing";

Then process the css using the tachyons-cli

$ npm i -g tachyons-cli
$ tachyons path/to/css-file.css > dist/t.css

Using the css

CDN

The easiest and most simple way to use the css is to use the cdn hosted version. Include it in the head of your html with:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://unpkg.com/tachyons-box-sizing@3.2.2/css/tachyons-box-sizing.min.css" />
Locally

The built css is located in the css directory. It contains an unminified and minified version. You can either cut and paste that css or link to it directly in your html.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/module/css/tachyons-box-sizing">

Development

The source css files can be found in the src directory. Running $ npm start will process the source css and place the built css in the css directory.

The css

/*
  Box Sizing
*/
html, body, div, article, aside, section, main, nav, footer, header, form,
fieldset, legend, pre, code, p, a, h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6, ul, ol, li, dl, dt,
dd, blockquote, figcaption, figure, textarea, input[type="email"],
input[type="number"], input[type="password"], input[type="tel"],
input[type="text"], input[type="url"], .border-box { box-sizing: border-box; }

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Authors

License

ISC

