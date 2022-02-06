openbase logo
tabulator-tables

by Oli Folkerd
5.0.7 (see all)

Interactive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript

Downloads/wk

43.7K

GitHub Stars

4.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

83

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/58

interactionsolutions
Leorio872

Top Feedback

4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

Readme

Tabulator Table

An easy to use interactive table generation JavaScript library

Full documentation & demos can be found at: http://tabulator.info

Tabulator Table

Features

Tabulator allows you to create interactive tables in seconds from any HTML Table, Javascript Array or JSON formatted data.

Simply include the library and the css in your project and you're away!

Tabulator is packed with useful features including:

Tabulator Features

Frontend Framework Support

Tabulator is built to work with all the major front end JavaScript frameworks including React, Angular and Vue.

Setup

Setting up tabulator could not be simpler.

Include the library and the css

<link href="dist/css/tabulator.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script type="text/javascript" src="dist/js/tabulator.min.js"></script>

Create an element to hold the table

<div id="example-table"></div>

Turn the element into a tabulator with some simple javascript

var table = new Tabulator("#example-table", {});

Bower Installation

To get Tabulator via the Bower package manager, open a terminal in your project directory and run the following commmand:

bower install tabulator --save

NPM Installation

To get Tabulator via the NPM package manager, open a terminal in your project directory and run the following commmand:

npm install tabulator-tables --save

CDN - UNPKG

To access Tabulator directly from the UNPKG CDN servers, include the following two lines at the start of your project, instead of the localy hosted versions:

<link href="https://unpkg.com/tabulator-tables/dist/css/tabulator.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/tabulator-tables/dist/js/tabulator.min.js"></script>

100
interactionsolutions4 Ratings1 Review
November 26, 2020
Easy to Use

Extremely powerful and easy to implement. Very responsive . With just a few lines of code you can create a table with many great features.

0
Leorio87217 Ratings65 Reviews
January 11, 2021

I have used this package in my recent app which gives you the current covid updates across the globe. This package can easily format your json data into a tabular form. It works like a charm with React.

0
Govardhan ReddyChennai , India.2 Ratings0 Reviews
Full Stack Developer
8 months ago
Great Documentation
SteveYang6 Ratings0 Reviews
January 19, 2021
gowtham14 Ratings1 Review
January 5, 2021

