An easy to use interactive table generation JavaScript library
Full documentation & demos can be found at: http://tabulator.info
Tabulator allows you to create interactive tables in seconds from any HTML Table, Javascript Array or JSON formatted data.
Simply include the library and the css in your project and you're away!
Tabulator is packed with useful features including:
Tabulator is built to work with all the major front end JavaScript frameworks including React, Angular and Vue.
Setting up tabulator could not be simpler.
Include the library and the css
<link href="dist/css/tabulator.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script type="text/javascript" src="dist/js/tabulator.min.js"></script>
Create an element to hold the table
<div id="example-table"></div>
Turn the element into a tabulator with some simple javascript
var table = new Tabulator("#example-table", {});
To get Tabulator via the Bower package manager, open a terminal in your project directory and run the following commmand:
bower install tabulator --save
To get Tabulator via the NPM package manager, open a terminal in your project directory and run the following commmand:
npm install tabulator-tables --save
To access Tabulator directly from the UNPKG CDN servers, include the following two lines at the start of your project, instead of the localy hosted versions:
<link href="https://unpkg.com/tabulator-tables/dist/css/tabulator.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/tabulator-tables/dist/js/tabulator.min.js"></script>
Extremely powerful and easy to implement. Very responsive . With just a few lines of code you can create a table with many great features.
I have used this package in my recent app which gives you the current covid updates across the globe. This package can easily format your json data into a tabular form. It works like a charm with React.