PLEASE NOTE I AM NOT ACTIVELY MAINTAINING THIS REPO - however, I am humbled by all the interest and PRs to date.

Helps you extract CSV data tables from PDF files. It's a node wrapper for the mighty tabula-java 1.0.2.

Options

Not all tabula-java options are exposed. Particularly wirting to file but any extracted data is available through a callback or a stream.

Here are the options (for options with no value, pass true as the value):

Options : area < AREA > Portion of the page to analyze (top,left,bottom,right). Example : "269.875,12.75,790.5,561" . Default is entire page. If there are multiple areas to analyze: Example : [ "269.875,12.75,790.5,561" , "132.45,23.2,256.3,534" ] columns < COLUMNS > X coordinates of column boundaries. Example "10.1,20.2,30.3" debug Print detected table areas instead ofprocessing. guess Guess the portion of the page to analyze per page. silent Suppress all stderr output. noSpreadsheet Force PDF not to be extracted using spreadsheet-style extraction ( if there are ruling lines separating each cell, as in a PDF of an Excel spreadsheet) pages < PAGES > Comma separated list of ranges, or all. Examples : pages: "1-3,5-7" , pages: "3" or pages: "all" . Default is pages: "1" spreadsheet Force PDF to be extracted using spreadsheet-style extraction ( if there are ruling lines separating each cell, as in a PDF of an Excel spreadsheet) password < PASSWORD > Password to decrypt document. Default is empty useLineReturns Use embedded line returns in cells. ( Only in spreadsheet mode.)

Getting started

extractCsv no options

This is the simplest use case. It's uses a classic node style callback (err, data) . The extracted CSV is an array of all rows found in the data table including any headers.

const tabula = require ( 'tabula-js' ); const t = tabula(source.pdf); t.extractCsv( ( err, data ) => console .log(data));

extractCsv with options

Here we use the area option to zero in on the data.

const tabula = require ( 'tabula-js' ); const t = tabula(source.pdf, { area : "269.875,150,690,545" }); t.extractCsv( ( err, data ) => console .log(data));

streamCsv

Is similar to the callback version but with data extracted as a stream.

const tabula = require ( 'tabula-js' ); const stream = tabula(source.pdf).streamCsv(); stream.pipe(process.stdout);

streamCsv uses highland streams

In reality the library is built on the notion of streams all the way down. Highland.js is used to make this a breeze.

This also means the returned stream can readily perform highland.js style transformations and operations.

const tabula = require ( 'tabula-js' ); const stream = tabula(source.pdf).streamCsv(); stream .split() .doto( console .log) .done( () => console .log( 'ALL DONE!' ));

Thank yous

This library would not be possible without the amazing effort of the tabula-java team. Thank you!