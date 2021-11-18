Tabris.js is a framework for developing mobile apps with native UIs in JavaScript. iOS and Android apps can be built entirely from one code base, which frees you from the task of managing code for multiple platforms.

import {Button, contentView, TextView} from 'tabris' ; new Button({ top : 16 , centerX : true , text : 'Use native UI' }) .onSelect( () => $(TextView).only().text = 'Powered by Tabris.js' ) .appendTo(contentView); new TextView({ top : 'prev() 16' , centerX : true }) .appendTo(contentView); contentView.append( <$> <Button top={16} centerX text='Use native UI' onSelect={() => $(TextView).only().text = 'Powered by Tabris.js'}/> <TextView top='prev() 16' centerX/> </$> );

Native widgets

The code of the application is loaded dynamically - nothing is precompiled. JavaScript is executed Just-in-Time and passed via a native bridge to the device. Tabris.js accesses native controls and does not depend on webviews to render the app's UI. As a result, the performance of the apps cannot be distinguished from apps developed directly in native code of the platforms.

Getting started

To start developing Tabris.js applications, visit tabrisjs.com and check out the "Getting Started" guide in the documentation. Be sure to also consult the code snippets in the Tabris.js Developer App (download from the app store for Android and iOS).

Extensible

Tabris.js can be extended with Cordova plugins to add support for additional native features. A cordova plugin is also able to directly interface with the native widgets (as can be seen e.g. in the tabris-plugin-maps).

Additionally npm modules can be used to further enrich the available JS APIs.

Tabris.js also adds support for many key web technologies including:

Canvas

XMLHttpRequest / fetch()

WebSockets

localStorage

Online build

To package your source into a installable app, Tabris.js features an online build service. There is no need to download a huge SDK or use specific hardware for development (e.g. a Mac machine to build for iOS). A local build is also available as an option if more customization is needed.

Build tabris npm module

Follow these steps if you want to build the tabris module yourself.

Install the Grunt build tool using npm:

npm install -g grunt-cli

In the tabris-js root directory fetch the dependencies and build:

npm install grunt

License

Published under the terms of the BSD 3-Clause License.