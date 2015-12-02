Tab Override

Tab Override is a lightweight script that allows tabs to be entered in textarea elements. A jQuery plugin is also available which wraps the API for jQuery. Code documentation is available at wjbryant.github.io/taboverride/docs/.

Try out the demo at wjbryant.github.io/taboverride/.

Features

Tab insertion via the Tab key

Tab removal via the Shift+Tab key combination

Multi-line selection support

Adjustable tab size

Auto indent

Custom key combinations (use any key and modifier keys for tab/untab)

Extension system using hooks

Setup

Download the latest release from the releases page. Load either taboverride.js or taboverride.min.js in your project. These files can be found in the build/output directory.

This project is also hosted on the jsDelivr CDN. See http://www.jsdelivr.com/#!taboverride for more information.

Library Wrappers

If you are using jQuery, you can also include the Tab Override jQuery plugin in your project to gain access to the Tab Override API through jQuery. See the jQuery plugin repository for more details.

Extensions

Delay - Waits some time after focus before enabling Tab Override

Escape - Makes the Escape key temporarily disable Tab Override

Style - Adds a CSS class to elements with Tab Override enabled

Bower

This script is registered as taboverride in the global Bower registry. Install Bower via npm and then run this command from the root directory of your project to install Tab Override:

bower install taboverride

This will download Tab Override into a components directory in your project.

AMD

This script is AMD compatible and can be loaded using a script loader such as RequireJS.

Optimization

When combining this script with other JavaScript files, it is recommended to first process it with the r.js tool like so:

r .js -o name=taboverride out=taboverride .named .min .js

Note: On Windows, you may have to use r.js.cmd instead.

Then combine the resulting taboverride.named.min.js file with the other JavaScript files. This will give the module a name so that calls to require() continue to function properly.

CommonJS

This script is also compatible with CommonJS module systems.

WordPress Plugin

The Tab Override WordPress plugin is available at http://wordpress.org/plugins/tab-override/.

MediaWiki Extension

A MediaWiki extension is also available at http://www.mediawiki.org/wiki/Extension:Tab_Override.

Note: This extension is no longer maintained.

Usage

Unless using a module loader, this script creates a single global variable named tabOverride . The API consists of methods attached to this object.

Enable/Disable Tab Override

Enable Tab Override using the set() method of the tabOverride object. It accepts an element or an array (or array-like object) of elements.

< textarea id = "txt" > </ textarea >

var textarea = document .getElementById( 'txt' ); tabOverride.set(textarea);

var textareas = document .getElementsByTagName( 'textarea' ); tabOverride.set(textareas);

The set() method also accepts an optional second parameter. If this parameter is any truthy value, Tab Override will be enabled. A falsy value will disable Tab Override for the specified element(s). The default value is true .

To disable Tab Override for the textarea , pass a falsy value as the second argument to tabOverride.set() :

tabOverride.set(textarea, false );

Get/Set Tab Size

var tabSize = tabOverride.tabSize();

tabOverride.tabSize( 0 ); tabOverride.tabSize( 4 );

Get/Set Auto Indent

var autoIndentEnabled = tabOverride.autoIndent();

tabOverride.autoIndent( true ); tabOverride.autoIndent( false );

Get/Set Key Combinations

var tabKeyCombo = tabOverride.tabKey(); var untabKeyCombo = tabOverride.untabKey();

The key combinations used for tabbing and untabbing can be customized. If accessibility is a concern, it is recommended to set key combinations that are not mapped to any action by default.

Setting the key combinations is done by calling the tabKey() or untabKey() method with arguments. The first parameter is the key code ( number ) of the key. The second parameter is optional and specifies modifier keys ( alt , ctrl , meta , shift ) as an array of strings.

tabOverride .tabKey( 221 , [ 'ctrl' ]) .untabKey( 219 , [ 'ctrl' ]);

Different modifier keys can be used for different operating systems by checking the navigator.platform property. The following example uses the Command key on Mac and the Control key on Windows/Linux.

var modKeys = [ /mac/i .test(navigator.platform) ? 'meta' : 'ctrl' ]; tabOverride.tabKey( 221 , modKeys).untabKey( 219 , modKeys);

The default tab key combination is: Tab . The default untab key combination is: Shift + Tab . These combinations can be set like this:

tabOverride .tabKey( 9 ) .untabKey( 9 , [ 'shift' ]);

Add an Extension

Tab Override can be extended by "hooking into" different parts of the code. To add an extension function, call the addExtension method with the name of the hook for which to register and the function to be executed when the hook "fires."

Example:

tabOverride.addExtension( 'set' , function ( elem, enable ) { console .log( 'tabOverride was ' + (enable ? 'enabled' : 'disabled' ) + ' on: ' , elem); });

Hooks

These are the default available hooks. Library wrappers and extensions may add additional hooks.

set - Called when the set method is invoked

Parameters:

elem - the element for which Tab Override was enabled or disabled

- the element for which Tab Override was enabled or disabled enable - whether Tab Override was enabled or disabled

addListeners - Called when the utils.addListeners method is invoked

Parameters:

elem - the element on which the listeners were added

removeListeners - Called when the utils.removeListeners method is invoked

Parameters:

elem - the element from which the listeners were removed

Utility Methods

Utility methods are provided under tabOverride.utils :

executeExtensions

isValidModifierKeyCombo

createListeners

addListeners

removeListeners

Documentation on these methods can be found in the code documentation.

Additional Notes

Method Chaining

When used as setters, all methods of tabOverride return the tabOverride object, in order to support method chaining:

tabOverride.tabSize( 4 ).autoIndent( true ).set(textarea);

Utility methods under the tabOverride.utils namespace are not chainable.

Custom Event Registration

The event handler functions can also be accessed directly, if you wish to use a different method of event registration.

There are two event handler functions that need to be registered. tabOverride.handlers.keydown should be registered for the keydown event and tabOverride.handlers.keypress should be registered for the keypress event.

For example, to use jQuery event registration instead of the tabOverride.set() method, you could do the following:

$( 'textarea' ) .on( 'keydown' , tabOverride.handlers.keydown) .on( 'keypress' , tabOverride.handlers.keypress);

Note: The jQuery plugin may already provide the functionality you need.

Building the Project

This project uses Grunt to manage the build process. Most dependencies needed to build the project can be installed via npm. Documentation generation requires Java. Run npm install from the root directory of the project to install the dependencies. Run grunt to start the build.

It is also possible to build the project for loading in a specific environment using the Grunt targets amd , cjs , or globals . These targets will not run unit tests. umd is used if no target is specified.

Browser Support

IE 6+, Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Opera 10.50+

License

MIT license - http://opensource.org/licenses/mit