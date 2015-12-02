Tab Override is a lightweight script that allows tabs to be entered in
textarea elements. A
jQuery plugin
is also available which wraps the API for jQuery. Code documentation is available at
wjbryant.github.io/taboverride/docs/.
Try out the demo at wjbryant.github.io/taboverride/.
Download the latest release from the releases page.
Load either
taboverride.js or
taboverride.min.js in your project. These files
can be found in the
build/output directory.
This project is also hosted on the jsDelivr CDN. See http://www.jsdelivr.com/#!taboverride for more information.
If you are using jQuery, you can also include the Tab Override jQuery plugin in your project to gain access to the Tab Override API through jQuery. See the jQuery plugin repository for more details.
This script is registered as
taboverride in the global Bower
registry. Install Bower via npm and then
run this command from the root directory of your project to install Tab Override:
bower install taboverride
This will download Tab Override into a
components directory in your project.
This script is AMD compatible and can be loaded using a script loader such as RequireJS.
When combining this script with other JavaScript files, it is recommended to first process it with the r.js tool like so:
r.js -o name=taboverride out=taboverride.named.min.js
Note: On Windows, you may have to use
r.js.cmd instead.
Then combine the resulting
taboverride.named.min.js file with the other
JavaScript files. This will give the module a name so that calls to
require()
continue to function properly.
This script is also compatible with CommonJS module systems.
The Tab Override WordPress plugin is available at http://wordpress.org/plugins/tab-override/.
A MediaWiki extension is also available at http://www.mediawiki.org/wiki/Extension:Tab_Override.
Note: This extension is no longer maintained.
Unless using a module loader, this script creates a single global variable
named
tabOverride. The API consists of methods attached to this object.
Enable Tab Override using the
set() method of the
tabOverride object. It
accepts an element or an array (or array-like object) of elements.
<textarea id="txt"></textarea>
// get a reference to the textarea element
var textarea = document.getElementById('txt');
// enable Tab Override for the textarea
tabOverride.set(textarea);
// get all the textarea elements on the page
var textareas = document.getElementsByTagName('textarea');
// enable Tab Override for all textareas
tabOverride.set(textareas);
The
set() method also accepts an optional second parameter. If this parameter
is any truthy value, Tab Override will be enabled. A falsy value will disable
Tab Override for the specified element(s). The default value is
true.
To disable Tab Override for the
textarea, pass a falsy value as the second
argument to
tabOverride.set():
// disable Tab Override for the textarea
tabOverride.set(textarea, false);
// get the current tab size (0 represents the tab character)
var tabSize = tabOverride.tabSize();
// set the tab size to the tab character (default)
tabOverride.tabSize(0);
// set the tab size to 4 spaces
tabOverride.tabSize(4);
// get the current auto indent setting
var autoIndentEnabled = tabOverride.autoIndent();
// enable auto indent (default)
tabOverride.autoIndent(true);
// disable auto indent
tabOverride.autoIndent(false);
// get the current tab key combination
var tabKeyCombo = tabOverride.tabKey();
// get the current untab key combination
var untabKeyCombo = tabOverride.untabKey();
The key combinations used for tabbing and untabbing can be customized. If accessibility is a concern, it is recommended to set key combinations that are not mapped to any action by default.
Setting the key combinations is done by calling the
tabKey() or
untabKey()
method with arguments. The first parameter is the key code (
number) of the
key. The second parameter is optional and specifies modifier keys (
alt,
ctrl,
meta,
shift) as an array of strings.
// set the tab key combination to ctrl+]
// and the untab key combination to ctrl+[
tabOverride
.tabKey(221, ['ctrl'])
.untabKey(219, ['ctrl']);
Different modifier keys can be used for different operating systems by checking
the
navigator.platform property. The following example uses the Command key on
Mac and the Control key on Windows/Linux.
var modKeys = [/mac/i.test(navigator.platform) ? 'meta' : 'ctrl'];
tabOverride.tabKey(221, modKeys).untabKey(219, modKeys);
The default tab key combination is:
Tab. The default untab key combination is:
Shift + Tab. These combinations can be set like this:
// reset the default key combinations
tabOverride
.tabKey(9)
.untabKey(9, ['shift']);
Tab Override can be extended by "hooking into" different parts of the code.
To add an extension function, call the
addExtension method with the name of
the hook for which to register and the function to be executed when the hook
"fires."
Example:
tabOverride.addExtension('set', function (elem, enable) {
console.log('tabOverride was ' + (enable ? 'enabled' : 'disabled') + ' on: ', elem);
});
These are the default available hooks. Library wrappers and extensions may add additional hooks.
set - Called when the
set method is invoked
Parameters:
elem - the element for which Tab Override was enabled or disabled
enable - whether Tab Override was enabled or disabled
addListeners - Called when the
utils.addListeners method is invoked
Parameters:
elem - the element on which the listeners were added
removeListeners - Called when the
utils.removeListeners method is invoked
Parameters:
elem - the element from which the listeners were removed
Utility methods are provided under
tabOverride.utils:
executeExtensions
isValidModifierKeyCombo
createListeners
addListeners
removeListeners
Documentation on these methods can be found in the code documentation.
When used as setters, all methods of
tabOverride return the
tabOverride
object, in order to support method chaining:
// set up Tab Override
tabOverride.tabSize(4).autoIndent(true).set(textarea);
Utility methods under the
tabOverride.utils namespace are not chainable.
The event handler functions can also be accessed directly, if you wish to use a different method of event registration.
There are two event handler functions that need to be registered.
tabOverride.handlers.keydown should be registered for the
keydown event and
tabOverride.handlers.keypress should be registered for the
keypress event.
For example, to use jQuery event registration instead of the
tabOverride.set()
method, you could do the following:
$('textarea')
.on('keydown', tabOverride.handlers.keydown)
.on('keypress', tabOverride.handlers.keypress);
Note: The jQuery plugin may already provide the functionality you need.
This project uses Grunt to manage the build
process. Most dependencies needed to build the project can be installed via
npm. Documentation generation requires Java.
Run
npm install from the root directory of the project to install the
dependencies. Run
grunt to start the build.
It is also possible to build the project for loading in a specific environment
using the Grunt targets
amd,
cjs, or
globals. These targets will not run
unit tests.
umd is used if no target is specified.
IE 6+, Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Opera 10.50+
MIT license - http://opensource.org/licenses/mit