GSN, the Ethereum Gas Stations Network

GSN, the Ethereum Gas Station Network abstracts away gas to minimize onboarding & UX friction for dapps. With GSN, gasless clients can interact with Ethereum contracts without users needing ETH for transaction fees. The GSN is a decentralized system that improves dapp usability without sacrificing security.

Mint and send tokens without requiring ETH for gas. Works on Ropsten and Kovan testnets.

Try it: https://metacoin.opengsn.org/

Source: https://github.com/opengsn/metacoin