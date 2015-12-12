openbase logo
tablify

by Chris Coyne
0.1.5

Quick and painless printing of tabular data

Readme

tablify

In NodeJs programs, printing structured arrays to the console can be annoying. tablify fulfills your greatest desires.

It can generate a pretty table out of

  • an array of arrays
  • an array of dictionaries; this is perhaps the most common thanks to (no)SQL
  • a single dictionary, with each key/value pair getting a nice row
  • data with or without headers

For example, here's how tablify handles an array of arrays:


tablify = require('tablify').tablify
data = [
  [1,2,3]
  ["cat","dog",Math.PI]
]
console.log tablify data

Output:

---------------------------------
| 1   | 2   | 3                 |
| cat | dog | 3.141592653589793 |
---------------------------------

Installation

> npm install tablify

Showing headers

If your structure has a header row, pass the optional "has_header" param:

data = [
  ["name","age"]
  ["Chris",10] 
  ["Max",8]
]
console.log tablify data, {has_header: true}

Output:

---------------
| name  | age |
---------------
| Chris | 10  |
| Max   | 8   |
---------------

Even cooler: an array of dictionaries

Even with inconsistent keys, you can print an array of dictionaries. Column headers are calculated automatically using the union of all keys.

data = [
  {name: "Chris", age: 16, gender: "M"} 
  {name: "Max",   age: 12, gender: "M"}
  {name: "Sam",            gender: "F", colors: ["Orange", "Blue"]}
]
console.log tablify data

Output:

-------------------------------------------------
| # | age  | colors            | gender | name  |
-------------------------------------------------
| 0 | 16   |                   | M      | Chris |
| 1 | 12   |                   | M      | Max   |
| 2 |      | ["Orange","Blue"] | F      | Sam   |
-------------------------------------------------

Selecting only specific keys:

console.log tablify data, {keys: ["age","name"]}

Output:

--------------------
| # | age  | name  |
--------------------
| 0 | 16   | Chris |
| 1 | 12   | Max   |
| 2 |      | Sam   |
--------------------

A single dictionary:

If tablify is passed an object that's not an array, it will pivot to show keys in one column and values in another.

console.log tablify {"name": "Chris", "age": 25, "obj": [1,2,3,{"foo":"bar"}]}

Output:

--------------------------------
| age  | 25                    |
| name | Chris                 |
| obj  | [1,2,3,{"foo":"bar"}] |
--------------------------------

List of Options

Any subset of these can be passed as a second parameter to tablify, in a dictionary.

  • show_index include a column showing the row number of each row. The default is false unless tablify is passed an array of dictionaries, in which case the default is true
  • has_header include the first row as a header; this defaults to false unless passed an array of dicts, in which case the keys are used as a first row and this defaults to true; if passing a single dictionary, this is ignored
  • keys which columns to use, when tablifying an array of dictionaries; by default all keys are used in alphabetical order
  • row_start default = '| '
  • row_end default = ' |'
  • spacer default = ' | '
  • row_sep_char default = '-'

