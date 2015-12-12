tablify

In NodeJs programs, printing structured arrays to the console can be annoying. tablify fulfills your greatest desires.

It can generate a pretty table out of

an array of arrays

an array of dictionaries; this is perhaps the most common thanks to (no)SQL

a single dictionary, with each key/value pair getting a nice row

data with or without headers

For example, here's how tablify handles an array of arrays:

tablify = require ( 'tablify' ).tablify data = [ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] [ "cat" , "dog" , Math .PI] ] console .log tablify data

Output:

--------------------------------- | 1 | 2 | 3 | | cat | dog | 3.141592653589793 | ---------------------------------

Installation

npm install tablify

Showing headers

If your structure has a header row, pass the optional "has_header" param:

data = [ [ "name" , "age" ] [ "Chris" , 10 ] [ "Max" , 8 ] ] console .log tablify data, { has_header : true }

Output:

--------------- | name | age | --------------- | Chris | 10 | | Max | 8 | ---------------

Even cooler: an array of dictionaries

Even with inconsistent keys, you can print an array of dictionaries. Column headers are calculated automatically using the union of all keys.

data = [ { name : "Chris" , age : 16 , gender : "M" } { name : "Max" , age : 12 , gender : "M" } { name : "Sam" , gender : "F" , colors : [ "Orange" , "Blue" ]} ] console .log tablify data

Output:

------------------------------------------------- | # | age | colors | gender | name | ------------------------------------------------- | 0 | 16 | | M | Chris | | 1 | 12 | | M | Max | | 2 | | ["Orange","Blue"] | F | Sam | -------------------------------------------------

Selecting only specific keys:

console .log tablify data , { keys : [ "age" , "name" ]}

Output:

-------------------- | # | age | name | -------------------- | 0 | 16 | Chris | | 1 | 12 | Max | | 2 | | Sam | --------------------

A single dictionary:

If tablify is passed an object that's not an array, it will pivot to show keys in one column and values in another.

console .log tablify { "name" : "Chris" , "age" : 25 , "obj" : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ,{ "foo" : "bar" }]}

Output:

-------------------------------- | age | 25 | | name | Chris | | obj | [1,2,3,{"foo":"bar"}] | --------------------------------

List of Options

Any subset of these can be passed as a second parameter to tablify, in a dictionary.