In NodeJs programs, printing structured arrays to the console can be annoying.
tablify fulfills your greatest desires.
It can generate a pretty table out of
For example, here's how tablify handles an array of arrays:
tablify = require('tablify').tablify
data = [
[1,2,3]
["cat","dog",Math.PI]
]
console.log tablify data
Output:
---------------------------------
| 1 | 2 | 3 |
| cat | dog | 3.141592653589793 |
---------------------------------
> npm install tablify
If your structure has a header row, pass the optional "has_header" param:
data = [
["name","age"]
["Chris",10]
["Max",8]
]
console.log tablify data, {has_header: true}
Output:
---------------
| name | age |
---------------
| Chris | 10 |
| Max | 8 |
---------------
Even with inconsistent keys, you can print an array of dictionaries. Column headers are calculated automatically using the union of all keys.
data = [
{name: "Chris", age: 16, gender: "M"}
{name: "Max", age: 12, gender: "M"}
{name: "Sam", gender: "F", colors: ["Orange", "Blue"]}
]
console.log tablify data
Output:
-------------------------------------------------
| # | age | colors | gender | name |
-------------------------------------------------
| 0 | 16 | | M | Chris |
| 1 | 12 | | M | Max |
| 2 | | ["Orange","Blue"] | F | Sam |
-------------------------------------------------
console.log tablify data, {keys: ["age","name"]}
Output:
--------------------
| # | age | name |
--------------------
| 0 | 16 | Chris |
| 1 | 12 | Max |
| 2 | | Sam |
--------------------
If tablify is passed an object that's not an array, it will pivot to show keys in one column and values in another.
console.log tablify {"name": "Chris", "age": 25, "obj": [1,2,3,{"foo":"bar"}]}
Output:
--------------------------------
| age | 25 |
| name | Chris |
| obj | [1,2,3,{"foo":"bar"}] |
--------------------------------
Any subset of these can be passed as a second parameter to tablify, in a dictionary.
show_index include a column showing the row number of each row. The default is
false unless tablify is passed an array of dictionaries, in which case the default is
true
has_header include the first row as a header; this defaults to
false unless passed an array of dicts, in which case the keys are used as a first row and this defaults to
true; if passing a single dictionary, this is ignored
keys which columns to use, when tablifying an array of dictionaries; by default all keys are used in alphabetical order
row_start default = '| '
row_end default = ' |'
spacer default = ' | '
row_sep_char default = '-'