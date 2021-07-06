openbase logo
tabletojson

An npm module for node.js to convert HTML tables to JSON objects

Table to JSON

Attempts to convert HTML tables into JSON.

NPM

Build Coverage Status Dependencies

Can be passed the markup for a single table as a string, a fragment of HTML or an entire page or just a URL (with an optional callback function; promises also supported).

The response is always an array. Every array entry in the response represents a table found on the page (in same the order they were found in the HTML).

As of version 2.0 tabletojson is completely written in typescript.

!!! ATTENTION !!!: Incompatible API change in version 2.0.0 since request.js got deprecated. More information here...

Conversion from version 1.+ to 2.x

  • Require must be changed from const tabletojson = require('../lib/tabletojson'); to either const tabletojson = require('../lib/tabletojson').Tabletojson; or const {Tabletojson: tabletojson} = require('../lib/tabletojson');
  • Replace request options by got options. More information here...

Basic usage

Install via npm

npm install tabletojson

Remote (convertUrl)

'use strict';

const tabletojson = require('tabletojson').Tabletojson;

tabletojson.convertUrl(
    'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ISO_639-1_codes',
    function(tablesAsJson) {
        console.log(tablesAsJson[1]);
    }
);

Local (convert)

Have a look in the examples.

// example-6.js
'use strict';

const {Tabletojson: tabletojson} = require('../dist');
const fs = require('fs');
const path = require('path');

const html = fs.readFileSync(path.resolve(__dirname, '../test/tables.html'), {encoding: 'UTF-8'});
const converted = tabletojson.convert(html);

console.log(converted);

Duplicate column headings

If there are duplicate column headings, subsequent headings are suffixed with a count:

PLACEVALUEPLACEVALUE
abc1def2
[{
  PLACE: 'abc', VALUE: '1',
  PLACE_2: 'def', VALUE_2: '2',
}]

Tables with rowspan

Having tables with rowspan, the content of the spawned cell must be available in the respective object.

Parent Child Age
Marry Sue 15
Steve 12
Tom 3 
[{
  PARENT: 'Marry', CHILD: 'Tom', AGE, '3',
  PARENT: 'Marry', CHILD: 'Steve', AGE, '12',
  PARENT: 'Marry', CHILD: 'Sue', AGE, '15'
}]

Tables with complex rowspan

Having tables with complex rowspans, the content of the spawned cell must be available in the respective object.

Parent Child Age
Marry Sue 15
Steve 12
Tom 3
Taylor
Peter 17 
[{
  PARENT: 'Marry', CHILD: 'Sue', AGE, '15'
  PARENT: 'Marry', CHILD: 'Steve', AGE, '12',
  PARENT: 'Marry', CHILD: 'Tom', AGE, '3',
  PARENT: 'Taylor', CHILD: 'Tom', AGE, '3',
  PARENT: 'Taylor', CHILD: 'Peter', AGE, '17'
}]

Tables with headings in the first column

If a table contains headings in the first column you might get an unexpected result, but you can pass a second argument with options with { useFirstRowForHeadings: true } to have it treat the first column as it would any other cell.

tabletojson.convertUrl(
  'https://www.timeanddate.com/holidays/ireland/2017',
  { useFirstRowForHeadings: true },
  function(tablesAsJson) {
    console.log(tablesAsJson);
  }
);

Tables with HTML

The following options are true by default, which converts all values to plain text to give you an easier more readable object to work with:

  • stripHtmlFromHeadings
  • stripHtmlFromCells

If your table contains HTML you want to parse (for example for links) you can set stripHtmlFromCells to false to treat it as raw text.

tabletojson.convertUrl(
  'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ISO_639-1_codes',
  { stripHtmlFromCells: false },
  function(tablesAsJson) {
    //Print out the 1st row from the 2nd table on the above webpage as JSON
    console.log(tablesAsJson[1][0]);
  }
);

Note: This doesn't work with nested tables, which it will still try to parse.

You probably don't need to set stripHtmlFromHeadings to false (and setting it to false can make the results hard to parse), but if you do you can also set both at the same time by setting stripHtml to false.

Options

!!! ATTENTION !!! Since request is not actively supported we need to switch to a reliable request replacement and I decided to use got.

This is an incompatible change in version 2++ so keep this in mind and follow Sindre's Migration Guide.

For special features like using a proxy you should follow this instructions: Proxies

got (only convertUrl)

We are using got to fetch remoter HTML pages. So if you need to get data from a remote server you can call tabletojson.convertUrl and pass any got-options (proxy, headers,...) by adding a got object to the options passed to convertUrl. for more information on how to configure request please have a look at Proxies

tabletojson.convertUrl('https://www.timeanddate.com/holidays/ireland/2017', {
    useFirstRowForHeadings: true,
    got: {
        agent: tunnel.httpOverHttp({
            proxy: {
                host: 'proxy:8080'
            }
        })
    }
});

stripHtmlFromHeadings

Strip any HTML from heading cells. Default is true.

KEY | <b>VALUE</b>
----|-------------
abc |            1
dev |            2

// Example output with stripHtmlFromHeadings:true
[
    {
        KEY: 'abc', VALUE: '1'
    },
    {
        KEY: 'dev', VALUE: '2'
    }
]
// Example output with stripHtmlFromHeadings:false
[
    {
        KEY: 'abc', '<b>VALUE</b>': '1'
    },
    {
        KEY: 'dev', '<b>VALUE</b>': '2'
    }
]

stripHtmlFromCells

Strip any HTML from tableBody cells. Default is true.

KEY |    VALUE
----|---------
abc | <i>1</i>
dev | <i>2</i>

// Example output with stripHtmlFromHeadings:true
[
    {
        KEY: 'abc', VALUE: '1'
    },
    {
        KEY: 'dev', VALUE: '2'
    }
]
// Example output with stripHtmlFromHeadings:false
[
    {
        KEY: 'abc', 'VALUE': '<i>1</i>'
    },
    {
        KEY: 'dev', 'VALUE': '<i>2</i>'
    }
]

forceIndexAsNumber

Instead of using column text (that sometime re-order the data), force an index as a number (string number).

// Some JSON (Other rows)
{
  "0": "",
  "1": "Ａ会",
  "2": "Ｂ会",
  "3": "Ｃ会",
  "4": "Something",
  "5": "Else",
  "6": ""
}
// Some JSON (Other rows)

countDuplicateHeadings

Default is true. If set to false, duplicate headings will not get a trailing number. The value of the field will be the last value found in the table row:

PLACEVALUEPLACEVALUE
abc1def2
ghi3jkl4
// Example output with countDuplicateHeadings:false
[
    {
        PLACE: 'def', VALUE: '2'
    },
    {
        PLACE: 'jkl', VALUE: '4'
    }
]

ignoreColumns

Array of indexes to be ignored, starting with 0. Default is 'null/undefined'.

NAMEPLACEWEIGHTSEXAGE
Mel158W23
Tom278M54
Bill392M31
// Example output with ignoreColumns: [2, 3]
[
    {
        NAME: 'Mel', PLACE: '1', AGE: '23'
    },
    {
        NAME: 'Tom', PLACE: '2', AGE: '54'
    },
    {
        NAME: 'Bill', PLACE: '3', AGE: '31'
    }
]

onlyColumns

Array of indexes that are taken, starting with 0. Default is 'null/undefined'. If given, this option overrides ignoreColumns.

NAMEPLACEWEIGHTSEXAGE
Mel158W23
Tom278M54
Bill392M31
// Example output with onlyColumns: [0, 4]
[
    {
        NAME: 'Mel', AGE: '23'
    },
    {
        NAME: 'Tom', AGE: '54'
    },
    {
        NAME: 'Bill', AGE: '31'
    }
]

ignoreHiddenRows

Indicates if hidden rows (display:none) are ignored. Default is true:

NAMEPLACEWEIGHTSEXAGE
Mel158W23
Tom278M54
Bill392M31
* Cat44W2*
// Example output with ignoreHiddenRows:true
[
    {
        NAME: 'Mel', PLACE: '1', WEIGHT: '58', SEX: 'W', AGE: '23'
    },
    {
        NAME: 'Tom', PLACE: '2', WEIGHT: '78', SEX: 'M', AGE: '54'
    },
    {
        NAME: 'Bill', PLACE: '3', WEIGHT: '92', SEX: 'M', AGE: '31'
    }
]
// Example output with ignoreHiddenRows:false
[
    {
        NAME: 'Mel', PLACE: '1', WEIGHT: '58', SEX: 'W', AGE: '23'
    },
    {
        NAME: 'Tom', PLACE: '2', WEIGHT: '78', SEX: 'M', AGE: '54'
    },
    {
        NAME: 'Bill', PLACE: '3', WEIGHT: '92', SEX: 'M', AGE: '31'
    }
    },
    {
        NAME: 'Cat', PLACE: '4', WEIGHT: '4', SEX: 'W', AGE: '2'
    }
]

headings

Array of Strings to be used as headings. Default is null/undefined.

If more headings are given than columns exist the overcounting ones will be ignored. If less headings are given than existing values the overcounting values are ignored.

NAMEPLACEWEIGHTSEXAGE
Mel158W23
Tom278M54
Bill392M31
* Cat44W2*
// Example output with headings: ['A','B','C','D','E']
[
    {
        A: 'Mel', B: '1', C: '58', D: 'W', E: '23'
    },
    {
        A: 'Tom', B: '2', C: '78', D: 'M', E: '54'
    },
    {
        A: 'Bill', B: '3', C: '92', D: 'M', E: '31'
    }
]
// Example output with headings: ['A','B','C']
[
    {
        A: 'Mel', B: '1', C: '58'
    },
    {
        A: 'Tom', B: '2', C: '78'
    },
    {
        A: 'Bill', B: '3', C: '92'
    }
]
// Example output with headings: ['A','B','C','D','E','F','G','H']
[
    {
        A: 'Mel', B: '1', C: '58', D: 'W', E: '23'
    },
    {
        A: 'Tom', B: '2', C: '78', D: 'M', E: '54'
    },
    {
        A: 'Bill', B: '3', C: '92', D: 'M', E: '31'
    }
]
// Example output with headings: ['A','B','C'] && ignoreColumns: [2, 3]
[
    {
        A: 'Mel', B: 'W', C: '23'
    },
    {
        A: 'Tom', B: 'M', C: '54'
    },
    {
        A: 'Bill', B: 'M', C: '31'
    }
]

limitrows

Number of rows to which the resulting object should be limited to. Default is null/undefined.

Huge Table (see test/tables.html)

Roleplayer NumberNameText to say
0Raife Parkinsonre dolor in hendrerit in vulputate ve
1Hazel Schultzusto duo dolores et ea rebum. Ste
2Montana Delgadopsum dolor sit amet. Lorem ipsum dolor
3Dianne Mcbridesit ame olor sit amet. Lorem ipsum
4Xena Lynchus est Lorem ipsum dol
5Najma Holdingakimata sanctus est Lorem ipsum dolor sit
6Kiki Houseame nvidunt ut
...
197Montana Delgadolores et ea rebum. Stet clita kasd gu a
198Myrtle Conleyrebum. Stet clita kasd gubergren, no sea
199Hanna Elliskimata sanctus est Lorem ipsum dolor si

Example output with limitrows: 5

[ { 'Roleplayer Number': '0',
        Name: 'Raife Parkinson',
        'Text to say': 're dolor in hendrerit in vulputate ve' },
      { 'Roleplayer Number': '1',
        Name: 'Hazel Schultz',
        'Text to say': 'usto duo dolores et ea rebum. Ste' },
      { 'Roleplayer Number': '2',
        Name: 'Montana Delgado',
        'Text to say': 'psum dolor sit amet. Lorem ipsum dolor sit ame' },
      { 'Roleplayer Number': '3',
        Name: 'Dianne Mcbride',
        'Text to say': 'olor sit amet. Lorem ipsum' },
      { 'Roleplayer Number': '4',
        Name: 'Xena Lynch',
        'Text to say': 'us est Lorem ipsum dol' } ]

containsClasses

Array of classes to find a specific table using this class. Default is null/ undefined.

Known issues and limitations

This module only supports parsing basic tables with a simple horizontal set of <th></th> headings and corresponding <td></td> cells.

It can give useless or weird results on tables that have complex structures (such as nested tables) or multiple headers (such as on both X and Y axis).

You'll need to handle things like work out which tables to parse and (in most cases) clean up the data. You might want to combine it it with modules like json2csv or CsvToMarkdownTable.

You might want to use it with a module like 'cheerio' if you want to parse specific tables identified by id or class (i.e. select them with cheerio and pass the HTML of them as a string).

Example usage

// Convert an HTML blob into an array of all the tables on the page
var tabletojson = require('tabletojson').Tabletojson;
var tablesAsJson = tabletojson.convert(html);
var firstTableAsJson = tablesAsJson[0];
var secondTableAsJson = tablesAsJson[1];
...

// Fetch a URL and parse all it's tables into JSON, using a callback
var tabletojson = require('tabletojson').Tabletojson;
var url = 'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ISO_639-1_codes';
tabletojson.convertUrl(url, function(tablesAsJson) {
  var listofSovereignStates = tablesAsJson[0];
});

// Fetch a URL and parse all it's tables into JSON, using promises
var tabletojson = require('tabletojson').Tabletojson;
var url = 'http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_credit_rating';
tabletojson.convertUrl(url)
.then(function(tablesAsJson) {
  var standardAndPoorRatings = tablesAsJson[1];
  var fitchRatings = tablesAsJson[2];
});

// Fetch a table from Wikipedia and combine with json2csv to convert to CSV
var tabletojson = require('tabletojson').Tabletojson;
var json2csv = require('json2csv');
var url = 'http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_credit_rating';
tabletojson.convertUrl(url)
.then(function(tablesAsJson) {
  var standardAndPoorCreditRatings = tablesAsJson[1];
  json2csv({ data: standardAndPoorCreditRatings,
             fields: [ 'Country', 'Outlook']
           }, function(err, csv) {
            console.log(csv);
            /* Example output
              "Country","Outlook"
              "Abu Dhabi, UAE","Stable"
              "Albania","Stable"
              "Andorra","Negative"
              "Angola","Stable"
              "Argentina","Negative"
              "Aruba","Stable"
              "Australia","Stable"
              "Austria","Negative"
              "Azerbaijan","Positive"
              ...
            */
          });
});

Issues

Right now the table needs to be "well formatted" to be convertable. Tables in tables with not be processed.

<thead>
    <tr>
        <th>Header</th>
    <tr>
</thead>

Contributing

Improvements, fixes and suggestions for better written modules that other people have created are welcome, as are bug reports against specific tables it is unable to handle.

You can find basic tests in the test folder. I implemented the most straight forward way in using the library. Nonetheless there are some edge cases that need to be tested and I would like to ask for support here. Feel free to fork and create PRs here. Every bit of help is appreciated.

To get also an insight you can use Iain's examples located in the example folder included with this project that shows usage and would be a good start.

If you submit a pull request, please add an example for your use case, so I can understand what you want it to do (as I want to get around to writing tests for this and want to understand the sort of use cases people have).

Thanks

June 2018 - Very special thanks to the originator of the library, Iain Collins (@iaincollins). Without his investigation in website grasping and mastering cheerio this lib would have not been where it is right now. Also I would personally like to say "Thank you" for your trust in passing me the ownership. Marius (@maugenst)

Additional thanks to

  • @roryok
  • Max Thyen (@maxthyen)
  • Thor Jacobsen (@twjacobsen)
  • Michael Keller (@mhkeller)
  • Jesús Leganés-Combarro (@piranna)
  • João Otávio Ferreira Barbosa (@joaobarbosa)

for improvements and bug fixes.

