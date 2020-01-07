openbase logo
tablestore

by aliyun
5.0.7 (see all)

Aliyun TableStore SDK for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Aliyun TableStore SDK for Node.js

License Status GitHub version Build Status Coverage Status

Click here for the English README

关于

  • 此NodeJs SDK基于阿里云表格存储服务 API构建。
  • 阿里云表格存储是阿里云自主研发的NoSQL数据存储服务，提供海量结构化数据的存储和实时访问。

版本

  • 当前版本：5.0.6

版本特性

  • 升级protobufjs依赖（4.1.2 -> 6.8.8）
  • 请求参数向前兼容，返回参数字段改变：下划线变为驼峰式（与request保持一致)

历史版本

  • 版本：4.3.2

版本特性

  • 修复Query不支持Long类型查询问题
  • 支持SearchIndex
  • 支持GlobalIndex
  • 支持原子加
  • 支持事务
  • 支持ExistsQuery

安装

npm install tablestore

使用方法

参考在samples目录下的代码示例，将samples/client.js文件中的相关参数修改为自己实例的参数即可。

贡献代码

  • 我们非常欢迎大家为TableStore NodeJs SDK以及其他TableStore SDK贡献代码

联系我们

扫码加入TableStore钉钉讨论群，和我们直接交流讨论

Image text

