tablestore
●
by aliyun
●
5.0.7 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Aliyun TableStore SDK for Node.js
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i tablestore
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
3.2K
GitHub Stars
80
Maintenance
Last Commit
2yrs
ago
Contributors
8
Package
Dependencies
3
License
Apache-2.0
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Readme
Aliyun TableStore SDK for Node.js
Click here for the English README
关于
此NodeJs SDK基于
阿里云表格存储服务
API构建。
阿里云表格存储是阿里云自主研发的NoSQL数据存储服务，提供海量结构化数据的存储和实时访问。
版本
当前版本：5.0.6
版本特性
升级protobufjs依赖（4.1.2 -> 6.8.8）
请求参数向前兼容，返回参数字段改变：下划线变为驼峰式（与request保持一致)
历史版本
版本：4.3.2
版本特性
修复Query不支持Long类型查询问题
支持SearchIndex
支持GlobalIndex
支持原子加
支持事务
支持ExistsQuery
安装
npm install tablestore
使用方法
参考在samples目录下的代码示例，将samples/client.js文件中的相关参数修改为自己实例的参数即可。
贡献代码
我们非常欢迎大家为TableStore NodeJs SDK以及其他TableStore SDK贡献代码
联系我们
阿里云TableStore官方网站
阿里云TableStore官方论坛
阿里云TableStore官方文档中心
阿里云云栖社区
阿里云工单系统
扫码加入TableStore钉钉讨论群，和我们直接交流讨论
