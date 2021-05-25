tablesorter (FORK) is a jQuery plugin for turning a standard HTML table with THEAD and TBODY tags into a sortable table without page refreshes. tablesorter can successfully parse and sort many types of data including linked data in a cell. This forked version adds lots of new enhancements including: alphanumeric sorting, pager callback functons, multiple widgets providing column styling, ui theme application, sticky headers, column filters and resizer, as well as extended documentation with a lot more demos.

Because of the change to the internal cache, the tablesorter v2.16+ core, filter widget and pager (both plugin & widget) will only work with the same version or newer files.

See the full documentation.

All of the original documentation has been included.

Information from my blog post on undocumented options and lots of new demos have also been included.

Change log moved from included text file into the wiki documentation.

Check the FAQ page.

Search the main documentation (click the menu button in the upper left corner).

Search the issues to see if the question or problem has been brought up before, and hopefully resolved.

If someone is available, ask your question in the #tablesorter IRC channel at freenode.net.

IRC channel at freenode.net. Ask your question at Stackoverflow using a tablesorter tag.

Please don't open a new issue unless it really is an issue with the plugin, or a feature request. Thanks!

Demos

Basic alpha-numeric sort Demo.

Links to demo pages can be found within the main documentation.

More demos & playgrounds - updated in the wiki pages.

Features

Multi-column alphanumeric sorting and filtering.

Multi-tbody sorting - see the options table on the main document page.

Supports Bootstrap v2-4.

Parsers for sorting text, alphanumeric text, URIs, integers, currency, floats, IP addresses, dates (ISO, long and short formats) & time. Add your own easily.

Inline editing - see demo.

Support for ROWSPAN and COLSPAN on TH elements.

Support secondary "hidden" sorting (e.g., maintain alphabetical sort when sorting on other criteria).

Extensibility via widget system.

Cross-browser: IE 6.0+, FF 2+, Safari 2.0+, Opera 9.0+, Chrome 5.0+.

Small code size, starting at 25K minified.

Works with jQuery 1.2.6+ (jQuery 1.4.1+ needed with some widgets).

Works with jQuery 1.9+ ( $.browser.msie was removed; needed in the original version).

Licensing

Copyright (c) 2007 Christian Bach.

The original version can be found at http://tablesorter.com, or on GitHub.

Dual licensed under the MIT or GPLv2 licenses (pick one).

Download

Get all files: zip or tar.gz.

Use bower: bower install jquery.tablesorter .

. Use node.js: npm install tablesorter .

. CDNJS: https://cdnjs.com/libraries/jquery.tablesorter

jsDelivr: http://www.jsdelivr.com/?query=tablesorter

Related Projects

Plugin for Rails. Maintained by themilkman.

UserFrosting (A secure, modern user management system for PHP that uses tablesorter) by @alexweissman.

Grav CMS: bin/gpm install tablesorter (ref).

(ref). tablesorter-pagercontrols – programmatically adds pager controls below a table and applies the pager add-on for large HTML tables by isg-software.

Contributing

If you would like to contribute, please...

Fork. Make changes in a branch & add unit tests. Run grunt test (if qunit fails, run it again - it's fickle). Create a pull request.

Special Thanks

Big shout-out to Nick Craver for getting rid of the eval() function that was previously needed for multi-column sorting.

function that was previously needed for multi-column sorting. Big thanks to thezoggy for helping with code, themes and providing valuable feedback.

Big thanks to ThsSin- for taking over for a while and also providing valuable feedback.

Thanks to prijutme4ty for numerous contributions!

Also extra thanks to christhomas and Lynesth for help with code.

And, of course thanks to everyone else that has contributed, and continues to contribute through pull requests and open issues to this forked project!

Recent Changes

View the complete change log here.

Core: Cache parsed value in colspan. Fixes issue #1708.

AlignChar: Tweak demo css. See isssue #1713.

Pager: Restore first row in cacheIndex. Fixes issues #1714 & #1710.

Docs: Update to jQuery 3.4.1 & migrate 3.1.0. Update to Bootstrap 4.4.1. CSS cleanup - code font size was off.

