openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tab

tablesorter

by Rob Garrison
2.31.3 (see all)

Github fork of Christian Bach's tablesorter plugin + awesomeness ~

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32.6K

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

90

Package

Dependencies

1

License

(MIT OR GPL-2.0)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tablesorter (FORK) is a jQuery plugin for turning a standard HTML table with THEAD and TBODY tags into a sortable table without page refreshes. tablesorter can successfully parse and sort many types of data including linked data in a cell. This forked version adds lots of new enhancements including: alphanumeric sorting, pager callback functons, multiple widgets providing column styling, ui theme application, sticky headers, column filters and resizer, as well as extended documentation with a lot more demos.

NPM Version devDependency Status zenhub-image

Notice!

  • Because of the change to the internal cache, the tablesorter v2.16+ core, filter widget and pager (both plugin & widget) will only work with the same version or newer files.

Documentation

Questions?

irc-image slack-image stackoverflow-image

  • Check the FAQ page.
  • Search the main documentation (click the menu button in the upper left corner).
  • Search the issues to see if the question or problem has been brought up before, and hopefully resolved.
  • If someone is available, ask your question in the #tablesorter IRC channel at freenode.net.
  • Ask your question at Stackoverflow using a tablesorter tag.
  • Please don't open a new issue unless it really is an issue with the plugin, or a feature request. Thanks!

Demos

Features

  • Multi-column alphanumeric sorting and filtering.
  • Multi-tbody sorting - see the options table on the main document page.
  • Supports Bootstrap v2-4.
  • Parsers for sorting text, alphanumeric text, URIs, integers, currency, floats, IP addresses, dates (ISO, long and short formats) & time. Add your own easily.
  • Inline editing - see demo.
  • Support for ROWSPAN and COLSPAN on TH elements.
  • Support secondary "hidden" sorting (e.g., maintain alphabetical sort when sorting on other criteria).
  • Extensibility via widget system.
  • Cross-browser: IE 6.0+, FF 2+, Safari 2.0+, Opera 9.0+, Chrome 5.0+.
  • Small code size, starting at 25K minified.
  • Works with jQuery 1.2.6+ (jQuery 1.4.1+ needed with some widgets).
  • Works with jQuery 1.9+ ($.browser.msie was removed; needed in the original version).

Licensing

Download

Contributing

If you would like to contribute, please...

  1. Fork.
  2. Make changes in a branch & add unit tests.
  3. Run grunt test (if qunit fails, run it again - it's fickle).
  4. Create a pull request.

Special Thanks

  • Big shout-out to Nick Craver for getting rid of the eval() function that was previously needed for multi-column sorting.
  • Big thanks to thezoggy for helping with code, themes and providing valuable feedback.
  • Big thanks to ThsSin- for taking over for a while and also providing valuable feedback.
  • Thanks to prijutme4ty for numerous contributions!
  • Also extra thanks to christhomas and Lynesth for help with code.
  • And, of course thanks to everyone else that has contributed, and continues to contribute through pull requests and open issues to this forked project!

Recent Changes

View the complete change log here.

Version 2.31.3 (2020-03-03)

  • Core:
  • AlignChar:
  • Pager:
    • Restore first row in cacheIndex. Fixes issues #1714 & #1710.
  • Docs:
    • Update to jQuery 3.4.1 & migrate 3.1.0.
    • Update to Bootstrap 4.4.1.
    • CSS cleanup - code font size was off.

Version 2.31.2 (2019-12-01)

Version 2.31.1 (2018-11-20)

  • Core:
  • Math:
  • Readme:
    • Remove bower, gitter & add Slack.
  • Meta:
    • Update dependencies.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial