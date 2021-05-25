tablesorter (FORK) is a jQuery plugin for turning a standard HTML table with THEAD and TBODY tags into a sortable table without page refreshes. tablesorter can successfully parse and sort many types of data including linked data in a cell. This forked version adds lots of new enhancements including: alphanumeric sorting, pager callback functons, multiple widgets providing column styling, ui theme application, sticky headers, column filters and resizer, as well as extended documentation with a lot more demos.
Demos
Features
- Multi-column alphanumeric sorting and filtering.
- Multi-tbody sorting - see the options table on the main document page.
- Supports Bootstrap v2-4.
- Parsers for sorting text, alphanumeric text, URIs, integers, currency, floats, IP addresses, dates (ISO, long and short formats) & time. Add your own easily.
- Inline editing - see demo.
- Support for ROWSPAN and COLSPAN on TH elements.
- Support secondary "hidden" sorting (e.g., maintain alphabetical sort when sorting on other criteria).
- Extensibility via widget system.
- Cross-browser: IE 6.0+, FF 2+, Safari 2.0+, Opera 9.0+, Chrome 5.0+.
- Small code size, starting at 25K minified.
- Works with jQuery 1.2.6+ (jQuery 1.4.1+ needed with some widgets).
- Works with jQuery 1.9+ (
$.browser.msie was removed; needed in the original version).
If you would like to contribute, please...
- Fork.
- Make changes in a branch & add unit tests.
- Run
grunt test (if qunit fails, run it again - it's fickle).
- Create a pull request.
Special Thanks
- Big shout-out to Nick Craver for getting rid of the
eval() function that was previously needed for multi-column sorting.
- Big thanks to thezoggy for helping with code, themes and providing valuable feedback.
- Big thanks to ThsSin- for taking over for a while and also providing valuable feedback.
- Thanks to prijutme4ty for numerous contributions!
- Also extra thanks to christhomas and Lynesth for help with code.
- And, of course thanks to everyone else that has contributed, and continues to contribute through pull requests and open issues to this forked project!
