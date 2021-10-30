tablesort

A small & simple sorting component for tables written in JavaScript.

Quick start

Download the ZIP of this repository or install via command line:

npm install tablesort # Or if you're using Yarn yarn add tablesort

< script src = 'tablesort.min.js' > </ script > < script src = 'tablesort.number.js' > </ script > < script src = 'tablesort.date.js' > </ script > < script > new Tablesort( document .getElementById( 'table-id' )); </ script >

See usage and demos for more

Browser Support

8+ ✔ 3.6+ ✔ 10+ ✔ 11.50+ ✔ 5.1+ ✔

var tablesort = require ( 'tablesort' ); tablesort(el, options);

Default CSS

Add the styling from tablesort.css file to your CSS or roll with your own.

Extending Tablesort

If you require a sort operation that does not exist in the sorts directory, you can add your own.

Tablesort.extend( 'name' , function ( item ) { return /foo/ .test(item); }, function ( a, b ) { return n; });

If you've made an extend function that others would benefit from pull requests are gladly accepted!

Contributing

Tablesort relies on Grunt as its build tool. Simply run npm run build to package code from any contributions you make to src/tablesort.js before submitting pull requests.

Tests are run via:

npm install && npm test

Licence

MIT

Create an issue