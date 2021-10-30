openbase logo
tablesort

by Tristen Brown
5.3.0

↕️ A small tablesorter in plain JavaScript

Documentation
Downloads/wk

36.8K

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

4.0/51
Readme

tablesort

A small & simple sorting component for tables written in JavaScript.

Quick start

Download the ZIP of this repository or install via command line: 

npm install tablesort 
# Or if you're using Yarn 
yarn add tablesort 

<script src='tablesort.min.js'></script>

<!-- Include sort types you need -->
<script src='tablesort.number.js'></script>
<script src='tablesort.date.js'></script>

<script>
  new Tablesort(document.getElementById('table-id'));
</script>

Browser Support

Chrome logoFirefox logoInternet Explorer logoOpera logoSafari logo
8+ ✔3.6+ ✔10+ ✔11.50+ ✔5.1+ ✔

Node/Browserify

// npm install tablesort
var tablesort = require('tablesort');

tablesort(el, options);

Default CSS

Add the styling from tablesort.css file to your CSS or roll with your own.

Extending Tablesort

If you require a sort operation that does not exist in the sorts directory, you can add your own.

Tablesort.extend('name', function(item) {

  // Regular expression to test against.
  // `item` is a table value to evaluate.
  return /foo/.test(item);
}, function(a, b) {

  // Custom sort functionality goes here.
  // e.g var n = (a > b) ? -1 : 1;
  return n;
});

If you've made an extend function that others would benefit from pull requests are gladly accepted!

Contributing

Tablesort relies on Grunt as its build tool. Simply run npm run build to package code from any contributions you make to src/tablesort.js before submitting pull requests.

Tests are run via:

npm install && npm test

Licence

MIT

Bugs?

Create an issue

