A small & simple sorting component for tables written in JavaScript.
Download the ZIP of this repository or install via command line:
npm install tablesort
# Or if you're using Yarn
yarn add tablesort
<script src='tablesort.min.js'></script>
<!-- Include sort types you need -->
<script src='tablesort.number.js'></script>
<script src='tablesort.date.js'></script>
<script>
new Tablesort(document.getElementById('table-id'));
</script>
|8+ ✔
|3.6+ ✔
|10+ ✔
|11.50+ ✔
|5.1+ ✔
// npm install tablesort
var tablesort = require('tablesort');
tablesort(el, options);
Add the styling from tablesort.css file to your CSS or roll with your own.
If you require a sort operation that does not exist in the sorts directory, you can add your own.
Tablesort.extend('name', function(item) {
// Regular expression to test against.
// `item` is a table value to evaluate.
return /foo/.test(item);
}, function(a, b) {
// Custom sort functionality goes here.
// e.g var n = (a > b) ? -1 : 1;
return n;
});
If you've made an extend function that others would benefit from pull requests are gladly accepted!
Tablesort relies on Grunt as its build tool. Simply run
npm run build to package code from any contributions you make to
src/tablesort.js
before submitting pull requests.
Tests are run via:
npm install && npm test
MIT