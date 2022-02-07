



A premium and open source dashboard template with a responsive and high-quality UI.

Preview

Tabler is fully responsive and compatible with all modern browsers. Thanks to its modern, user-friendly design you can create a fully functional interface that users will love! Choose the layouts and components you need and customize them to make your design consistent and eye-catching. Every component has been created with attention to detail to make your interface beautiful! Show me demo

Features

We've created this admin panel for everyone who wants to create templates based on our pre-made components. Our mission is to deliver a user-friendly, clear and easy administration panel that can be used by both simple websites and sophisticated systems. The only requirement is basic HTML and CSS (and some Liquid) knowledge — as a reward, you'll be able to manage and visualise different types of data in the easiest possible way!

Responsive: With the support for mobile, tablet and desktop displays, it doesn't matter what device you're using. Tabler is responsive in all major browsers.

Cross Browser: Our theme works perfectly with the latest Chrome, Firefox+, latest Safari, Opera, Edge and mobile browsers. We work hard to to provide continuous support for them.

HTML5 & CSS3: We use only modern web technologies, such as HTML5 and CSS3. Our theme includes some subtle CSS3 animations, which will help you attract attention.

Clean Code: We followed Bootstrap's guidelines carefully to make your integration as easy as possible. All code is handwritten and W3C valid.

Demo pages: Tabler features over 20 individual pages using various components, which gives you the freedom to choose and combine. All components can vary in color and styling that you can easily modify using Sass. Sky is the limit!

Single Page Application versions: Tabler React has React components for Tabler.

Documentation

Documentation is available as a part of Tabler preview: https://preview.tabler.io/docs/

Setup environment

To use our build system and run our documentation locally, you'll need a copy of Tabler's source files. Follow the steps below:

Install Node.js, which we use to manage our dependencies. Navigate to the root /tabler directory and run npm install to install our local dependencies listed in package.json . Install Ruby - the recommended version is 2.5.5. Install Bundler with gem install bundler and finally run bundle install . It will install all Ruby dependencies, such as Jekyll and plugins.

Windows users:

Install Git in C:\Program Files\git\bin directory and run npm config set script-shell "C:\\Program Files\git\bin\bash.exe" to change the default shell. Install Ruby+Devkit - the recommended version is 2.5.5. Read guide to get Jekyll up and running without problems.

Once you complete the setup, you'll be able to run the various commands provided from the command line.

Build locally

From the root /tabler directory, run npm run start in the command line. Open http://localhost:3000 in your browser, and voilà. Any change in the /src directory will build the application and refresh the page.

Note: Run npm run build for reforms a one off build application without refresh. Open http://localhost:3001 to configure the Web server.

Installation

Tabler is distributed via npm.

npm install --save @tabler/core

CDN support

All files included in @tabler/core npm package are available over a CDN.

Javascript

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@tabler/core@latest/dist/js/tabler.min.js" > </ script >

Styles

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/@tabler/core@latest/dist/css/tabler.min.css" >

Feature requests

https://tabler.canny.io/feature-requests

Bugs and feature requests

Found a bug or have a feature request? Please open a new issue.

Creators

Paweł Kuna

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Thanks

Thanks to Chromatic for providing the visual testing platform that helps us review UI changes and catch visual regressions.

License

See the LICENSE file.